District 3 Team Wrestling: Cumberland Valley, Boiling Springs, Red Land, Carlisle set for 3A openers

The Class 3A competition in the District 3 team wrestling tournament opens Tuesday with first-round matches for the 16 qualifiers followed by the quarterfinals.

Cumberland Valley, Boiling Springs, Red Land and Carlisle all punched their tickets to the dance and look to advance in the tournament that continues with semifinals and consolations at Spring Grove Thursday.

Following is a preview of the first-round matchups for the local teams.

No. 16 Carlisle (12-5) at No. 1 Central Dauphin (11-0)

When/where: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Central Dauphin

Next up: The winner advances to the quarterfinal round at Central Dauphin later Tuesday night, facing either No. 8 Elizabethtown or Spring Grove. Semifinals and consolations are scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at Spring Grove.

Tournament history: The Rams are making a record 23rd consecutive appearance in the team championship and are in the hunt for their ninth district title, which would match Cumberland Valley and Boiling Springs for the most. Carlisle won its first district dual last year and is making its sixth trip to the tournament.

Head to head/common opponents: Both teams crossed paths with Cumberland Valley and Northern during the regular season. Central Dauphin defeated the Eagles 43-16 Thursday while the Herd dropped a 46-18 to CV Jan. 7. Both teams defeated the Polar Bears, as Carlisle picked up a 42-25 Mid-Penn Keystone victory Jan. 3 and Central Dauphin earned a 60-9 decision Jan. 14.

Key wrestlers: Powering the heart of Central Dauphin lineup, seniors Matt Repos (144/145/152) and Ryan Garvick (150/167/172) have posted a combined 59-6 record. They both won silver medals at last year’s state tournament. For the Herd, heavyweight Layton Schmick enters his final prep postseason with one loss as a senior and a 24-1 overall regular-season record. Sophomore Mitchell Adams (160/172) has also had a breakout season with a 23-2 record to bolster the middle of the Herd lineup alongside Andy Bear (127/133), who went 20-9 during the regular season.

Notes: Carlisle coach Joe Wilson has 174 career victories … Central Dauphin was the runner-up to Gettysburg in last year’s district tournament and reached the state quarterfinals.

No. 3 Cumberland Valley (18-2) vs. No. 14 Red Land (13-5)

When/where: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cumberland Valley

Next up: The winner advances to face either Boiling Springs or Gettysburg later Tuesday with semifinals and consolations scheduled for Thursday at Spring Grove.

Tournament history: The Eagles qualified for the district team tournament for the 27th time in program history, more than any other program. They reached the district semifinals and finished third overall in 2022. Red Land is making its sixth district appearance and its second in a row. The Patriots are 0-5 in district duals with four losses to Central Dauphin, which knocked them out in 2022.

Head to head/common opponents: Both teams faced off against, and defeated, Carlisle. The Eagles defeated the Herd 46-18 Jan. 7 while the Patriots defeated Carlisle 40-31 Wednesday on their way to a Mid-Penn Keystone title, their first division crown since 1989.

Key wrestlers: Cumberland Valley seniors Gabe Belga (152/160) and Alex Tennis (127/133), junior Anthony Bruscino (189/215) and sophomore Phil Montes (107/114) all had at least 20 wins and at least 12 falls during the regular season. Upperweights Bryce Phillips (215) and Ethan Eisner (285) have anchored the Patriots lineup with a combined record of 40-10 while sophomore Sam Culp (107/114) went 19-7 in a steady sophomore season.

Notes: The Patriots finished the regular season with three straight dual wins, all against Mid-Penn Keystone opponents. Cumberland Valley went 2-2 over its final four matches with a 1-2 mark against other district qualifiers.

No. 6 Boiling Springs (14-2) vs. No. 11 Gettysburg (13-4)

When/where: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cumberland Valley

Next up: In the other half of the bracket at Cumberland Valley, the winner advances to face either the host Eagles or Red Land.

Tournament history: The matchup features a pair of programs with recent success. Boiling Springs has nine district titles on its championship banner while Gettysburg added championship No. 3 in 2022. The Bubblers were runners-up in last year’s Class 2A tournament before making the jump to Class 3A.

Head to head/common opponents: Both teams went 3-0 against Shippensburg, Big Spring and Spring Grove. The defeated the Rockets.

Key wrestlers: Boiling Springs seniors Eli Bounds (133/139) and Michael Duggan (152/160) provide leadership in the middle of the Bubblers’ lineup with a combined record of 53-4. Tyler Withers (189/215) posted a 30-2 record for the Warriors with 24 falls.

Notes: Both teams participated in the Trojan Wars at Chambersburg Dec. 29-30. Withers pinned Boiling Springs’ Collin Neal in the 189-pound semifinals while the Bubblers’ Ian Longenberger earned an 8-0 major decision over Gettysbg’s Isaiah Jackson in the sixth round of the 121-pound consolations.

