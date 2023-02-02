Cumberland Valley coach Billy Chamberlain knows his squad has the luxury of a healthy roster number. But while that quantity certainly helps the Eagles, it’s the not-so-quantifiable things that have CV back in the hunt for District 3 gold.

The No. 3 Eagles’ top-to-bottom lineup contributions and lineup flexibility were on display Thursday in the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships, when CV won eight bouts and claimed bonus points in six to take a 39-28 semifinal victory over No. 2 Wilson.

The win returns CV to the district championship match for the first time since 2018, with the Eagles looking for their first crown since 2016. It also earns them a spot in the PIAA Team Championships. They’ll face rival and top seed Central Dauphin on Saturday at CV’s Dome Gym for the title.

Their ability to place different wrestlers in varying situations helped make it happen.

“We’ve had 31 different wrestlers in the varsity lineup this year,” Chamberlain said. “That’s the whole strategy of our schedule. When we go to these dual tournaments, the job is to get different kids different matches, maybe not just at their weight but to bump them up a weight, play with the lineup, see who’s going to fight when they’re out there, know what they have.”

His wrestlers rewarded him Thursday, from Ethan Whittaker using a third-period rideout to secure a 1-0 win at 145, to freshman Dominic Vogel acquitting himself well in a loss to Wilson’s Jimmy Garcia at 127. The latter allowed Chamberlain to bump senior Alex Tennis to the final bout at 133, where his pin clinched the victory for the Eagles.

“I was really looking forward to wrestling Garcia at 127,” Tennis said. “I’ve wrestled him before, and we’ve been back and forth. But I was kind of happy that I got to go out there (last). I’ve never really wrestled 133, and the kid was kind of big. I knew I just needed to wrestle smart and not get caught.”

To give Tennis that opportunity, the Eagles’ first batch of wrestlers had to deliver points. They did that, with Jacob Mitchell opening the match with a major at 139. That was followed by Whittaker’s matchup with Matteo Garcia, with Whittaker opening the scoring with a second-period escape.

That 1-0 score held the rest of the way. Whittaker rode out Garcia for the entire third period, weathering a few hairy moments when his ride went a little high. Whittaker always kept control, though, and his win gave the Eagles a big early boost.

“I always do that,” Whittaker said, regarding his sometimes-nervous rideout. “It’s scary, but I came up with the win, and that’s all that matters. I was really high and I felt a little uncomfortable, but I knew I could keep him down. I’m good with riding legs. He wasn’t getting out.”

CV’s Gabe Belga (152) and Dayne Miller (160) followed with falls, opening a stretch in which the teams traded bonus-point wins. When the Eagles elected to forfeit to McKaden Speece at 107, it pulled Wilson within 25-24, but Phil Montes responded with a tech-fall victory at 114, followed by a win by Mason Wickham at 121 that gave CV a 33-24 advantage. That left Chamberlain to run out Vogel against Garcia, putting confidence in a freshman with just four varsity matches under his belt.

Vogel made the move pay off, keeping Garcia to a 5-0 advantage after two periods. The Wilson junior opened it up to 13-4 by the end of the third, but Vogel had done his job.

“He’s a freshman and he needs to be in those positions because next year’s coming,” Chamberlain said. “He’s going to be there. It’s one of those things where he needs to realize he can go six full minutes. I know the third period maybe wasn’t the best in this mind, but that’s what happens against a kid like that. That’s going to only better him, not just for the years coming but for this year.”

His effort kept a five-point cushion for the Eagles, one Tennis did not need. He made sure he would play a part in returning CV to the district final and the state tournament.

“To me and the other seniors, I think it means a lot more,” Tennis said. “We’ve never really had this chance. We’re just ready to go.”

