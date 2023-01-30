District 3 Team Wrestling: Breaking down Trinity's Class 2A first-round match against Tulpehocken

The District 3 wrestling postseasoin kicks off Monday with first-round matches in Class 2A.

Among the first-round matchups is a District 3 team tournament debut for Trinity, which hosts another first-timer in Tulpehocken.

Following is a quick look at the matchup between the Shamrocks and the Trojans.

No. 7 Trinity (13-7) vs. No. 10 Tulpehocken (10-6)

When/where: 6 p.m. Monday at Trinity

Next up: Monday’s winner advances to face No. 2 West Perry (13-1) in the quarterfinal round at Berks Catholic.

Tournament history: Both the Trojans and the Shamrocks qualified for the district team tournament for the first time.

Head to head/common opponents: The road to the postseason for Trinity and Tulpehocken did not feature any head-to-head contests nor any duals with common opponents.

Key wrestlers: Tulpehocken boasts a promising young lineup with just one junior and no seniors and a quartet of 20-match winners, including freshmen Abramm Schaffer (107/114) and Jack Heckman (215/285) and sophomores Jonathon McQuillen (139/145/152) and Seth Karpulk (133/139). Schaffer has a record of 26-6 that includes 19 falls and tournament titles from East Pennsboro’s Big Cat Brawl and the Pequea Valley Invitational. He finished third at 107 in the Berks County championships.

The Shamrocks have their own standout freshman at 107/114 in Will Detar, who enters the postseason with a 28-0 record and 16 falls. He won individual titles at the Carlisle Christmas Classic and Chambersburg’s Trojan Wars and complements a core of upperclassmen that includes seniors Major Lewis (114/121/127) and Jagger Gray (160/172/189) and junior Tucker Paynter (215/285).

Notes: The Shamrocks and Trojans both wrestled Saturday. At the Line Mountain Duals, Trinity posted a 4-1 record to climb the district rankings enough to earn a match at home. Tulpehocken went 1-4 at Red Lion’s Rumble in the Jungle duals, defeating York Tech 45-30 in a placement match.

