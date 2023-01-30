 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
District 3 Wrestling

District 3 Team Wrestling: Breaking down Trinity's Class 2A first-round match against Tulpehocken

  • 0
Carlisle Classic 1.JPG

Trinity’s William Detar, top, tries to break down Newport’s Roman Polcha in the 107 pound weight class match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament Dec. 17 at Carlisle High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Detar earned a 4-0 decision over Newport's Roman Polcha in the 107-pound final at the Carlisle Classic.

The District 3 wrestling postseasoin kicks off Monday with first-round matches in Class 2A.

Among the first-round matchups is a District 3 team tournament debut for Trinity, which hosts another first-timer in Tulpehocken.

Following is a quick look at the matchup between the Shamrocks and the Trojans.

No. 7 Trinity (13-7) vs. No. 10 Tulpehocken (10-6)

When/where: 6 p.m. Monday at Trinity

Next up: Monday’s winner advances to face No. 2 West Perry (13-1) in the quarterfinal round at Berks Catholic.

Tournament history: Both the Trojans and the Shamrocks qualified for the district team tournament for the first time.

People are also reading…

Head to head/common opponents: The road to the postseason for Trinity and Tulpehocken did not feature any head-to-head contests nor any duals with common opponents.

Sudden victory for Herd's Mitchell Adams headlines 4 local titles at Carlisle Classic Wrestling Tournament

Key wrestlers: Tulpehocken boasts a promising young lineup with just one junior and no seniors and a quartet of 20-match winners, including freshmen Abramm Schaffer (107/114) and Jack Heckman (215/285) and sophomores Jonathon McQuillen (139/145/152) and Seth Karpulk (133/139). Schaffer has a record of 26-6 that includes 19 falls and tournament titles from East Pennsboro’s Big Cat Brawl and the Pequea Valley Invitational. He finished third at 107 in the Berks County championships.

The Shamrocks have their own standout freshman at 107/114 in Will Detar, who enters the postseason with a 28-0 record and 16 falls. He won individual titles at the Carlisle Christmas Classic and Chambersburg’s Trojan Wars and complements a core of upperclassmen that includes seniors Major Lewis (114/121/127) and Jagger Gray (160/172/189) and junior Tucker Paynter (215/285).

Notes: The Shamrocks and Trojans both wrestled Saturday. At the Line Mountain Duals, Trinity posted a 4-1 record to climb the district rankings enough to earn a match at home. Tulpehocken went 1-4 at Red Lion’s Rumble in the Jungle duals, defeating York Tech 45-30 in a placement match.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News