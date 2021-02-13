 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
District 3 team wrestling brackets set for Monday's championships; Boiling Springs earns 2A second seed
alert top story
District 3 Wrestling

District 3 team wrestling brackets set for Monday's championships; Boiling Springs earns 2A second seed

{{featured_button_text}}
West Perry Boiling Springs Wrestling 5.JPG (copy)

Boiling Springs’ Kobin Karper, top, controls the wrist of West Perry’s Justice Hockenberry-Folk in a dual-meet earlier this month. The two teams will face off again Monday in the District 3 Class 2A team tournament semifinals.

 Sentinel file

The District 3 Team Wrestling Championship brackets are set. 

Boiling Springs is the lone Cumberland County representative in Monday's team tournament, earning the No. 2 seed in Class 2A. 

The Bubblers (11-1) will face No. 3 West Perry (16-2) in a rematch of a regular-season contest the Bubblers won 33-22 at West Perry. The semifinal matchup will begin at 5 p.m. Monday.

The entire 2A tournament will be hosted by top-ranked Northern Lebanon. Due to the pandemic, District 3 cut the fields down to four teams per classification, with the highest ranked team in each classification hosting the one-day event.

Northern Lebanon (14-1) will host fourth-ranked Newport (8-1) in the other semifinal, with the winners of the semifinals competing immediately after for the championship. 

No spectators will be allowed during the district championships, but Northern Lebanon will livestream the matches on its YouTube channel.

HS Wrestling: District 3 partners with FloWrestling to livestream postseason tournaments; super regional sites confirmed

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The PIAA is only accepting district champions this year in the team tournament, due to the pandemic. The state team championships do not have a set date yet, but the PIAA is looking to host them in late March at Hershey's Giant Center after the individual championships have concluded.

The District 3 Class 3A tournament will be held at Central Dauphin, also on Monday. The semifinal matchups are as follows:

  • No. 4 Hempfield (19-1) vs. No. 1 Central Dauphin (15-0)
  • No. 3 Gettysburg (23-0) vs. No. 2 Daniel Boone (11-1)

The individual postseason begins Feb. 20 with the district sectional tournaments, and the District 3 Class 2A championships will be held the next day.

HS Wrestling: District 3 approves sites, dates and entry fees for sectional and district championships
Mask-communication: No statewide mask policy. Limited guidance for enforcing rules. How the PIAA is causing confusion, stress for Mid-Penn and others
Mask-communication: Local administrators await postseason mask policy from PIAA

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Former NFL Coach Marty Schottenheimer Enters Hospice Care

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News