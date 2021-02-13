District 3 team wrestling brackets set for Monday's championships; Boiling Springs earns 2A second seed

The District 3 Team Wrestling Championship brackets are set.
Boiling Springs is the lone Cumberland County representative in Monday's team tournament, earning the No. 2 seed in Class 2A.
The Bubblers (11-1) will face No. 3 West Perry (16-2) in a rematch of a regular-season contest the Bubblers won 33-22 at West Perry. The semifinal matchup will begin at 5 p.m. Monday.
The entire 2A tournament will be hosted by top-ranked Northern Lebanon. Due to the pandemic, District 3 cut the fields down to four teams per classification, with the highest ranked team in each classification hosting the one-day event.
Northern Lebanon (14-1) will host fourth-ranked Newport (8-1) in the other semifinal, with the winners of the semifinals competing immediately after for the championship.
No spectators will be allowed during the district championships, but Northern Lebanon will livestream the matches on its YouTube channel.
The PIAA is only accepting district champions this year in the team tournament, due to the pandemic. The state team championships do not have a set date yet, but the PIAA is looking to host them in late March at Hershey's Giant Center after the individual championships have concluded.
The District 3 Class 3A tournament will be held at Central Dauphin, also on Monday. The semifinal matchups are as follows:
- No. 4 Hempfield (19-1) vs. No. 1 Central Dauphin (15-0)
- No. 3 Gettysburg (23-0) vs. No. 2 Daniel Boone (11-1)
The individual postseason begins Feb. 20 with the district sectional tournaments, and the District 3 Class 2A championships will be held the next day.
