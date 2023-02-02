SPRING GROVE — Boiling Springs found itself as the new squad amid a sea of familiar faces at the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. The Bubblers gave the old stalwarts a good look at what they can expect in their return trips.

The No. 6 Bubblers, competing for the first time in the state’s larger classification, showed well Thursday but came up one victory short of a PIAA Team Championships berth, dropping a 33-31 decision to No. 5 Chambersburg in the consolation semifinals at Spring Grove High School.

Boiling Springs opened the evening by registering a 46-14 victory over No. 7 Central York, setting up the matchup with the Trojans. Chambersburg had beaten the Bubblers, 40-29, in the same gym at December’s Rocket Duels, and the Trojans claimed a second competitive meeting to advance to Saturday’s third-place match against No. 2 Wilson.

“I would have liked to see us get to Saturday,” Boiling Springs coach Josh Murray said. “Obviously, we moved up a division and we were really trying to punch that ticket to states.”

Boiling Springs needed to find a way to make up points from the December outcome, and Alex Mentzer did his part by claiming a 7-3 win in sudden victory against Ben Hoover at 107 pounds. That pulled the Bubblers to within 22-19 with five bouts remaining.

Boiling Springs’ mission, though, was complicated by a result from the Central York match. There, sophomore Luke Magnani was the victim of an illegal slam, keeping him out for the Chambersburg match. It left the Bubblers short on lightweights in their attempt to make up the ground.

“It’s unfortunate that our 127-pounder went down on an illegal slam in the last match,” Murray said. “I didn’t have another body that I could have sent out there when that was only a six-point match. It’s just that time of year when you’re trying to keep kids healthy and keep it together. We’re light on numbers.”

The Bubblers’ time now will be spent getting its underclassmen-heavy lineup ready for the individual postseason, where Boiling Springs’ move makes a deep Class 3A Section II tournament even rougher.

“Now we have time to regroup here, work on some of these techniques, work on some mental stuff, and get these kids ready for sectionals,” Murray said. “Because that’s the thing: we are in the toughest section.”

The Bubblers’ other wins in bouts wrestled against the Trojans came from Ean Wilson (145), Michael Duggan (152), and Preston Warner (160), who all claimed bonus points to stake Boiling Springs to a 16-0 lead.