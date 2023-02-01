District 3 Team Wrestling: A look at Trinity's Class 2A quarterfinal match against West Perry

Detar earned a 4-0 decision over Newport's Roman Polcha in the 107-pound final at the Carlisle Classic.
Tim Gross
The District 3 team wrestling tournament continues Wednesday with quarterfinal matches, semifinals and consolation matches in Class 2A.
Among the eight teams remaining is Trinity after a first-round win Monday over Tulpehocken. The Shamrocks continue their postseason journey with a quarterfinals match at West Perry.
Here’s a quick look at the matchup.
No. 7 Trinity (14-7) vs. No. 2 West Perry (13-1) When/where: 6 p.m. Wednesday at West Perry How they got there: The Shamrocks opened the tournament with a 40-33 win over Tulpehocken. The Mustangs, Mid-Penn Colonial champions, earned a first-round bye as one of the top four seeds.
Next up: Wednesday’s winner advances to the semifinal round that immediately follows against either No. 3 Northern Lebanon or No. 6 Upper Dauphin. Head to head/common opponents: Both teams clashed with Newport during the regular season.topped the Buffaloes 39-33 at the Newport Duals Dec. 9 and 36-34 at the Blue Streak Duals Jan. 7. The Mustangs bested Newport 58-18 at the Perry County Tournament Dec. 20. Key wrestlers: Trinity’s Major Lewis (114/121/127) picked up his 100th career victory in the first round of districts with a forfeit win, which improved his senior-season record to 27-3. West Perry sophomore Jackson Rush (121) enters the match with a 24-3 record. His two losses came against Faith Christian’s Gauge Botero, a state bronze medalist in 2022, and state fifth-place medalist Lucas Fye of Bald Eagle Area, who beat him twice with decisions. Notes: Monday’s win was the Shamrocks’ first district dual meet victory in program history. West Perry, making its fourth district tournament appearance – and its fourth in four years – finished third at last year’s Class 2A team tournament.
Photos: 61st Annual Carlisle Classic Wrestling Tournament
Carlisle’s Layton Schmick, left, grapples with Central Bucks East’s Joe Collins in their 285 pound match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity’s William Detar, top, tries to break down Newport’s Roman Polcha in the 107 pound weight class match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament Dec. 17 at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's William Detar, top, tries to control the arm of Newport's Roman Polcha in the 107 pound weight class match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Major Lewis, left, looks for a weakness against Susquenita's Mason McLendon in the 114 pound weight class match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament Dec. 17 at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Major Lewis, left, controls Susquenita's Mason McLendon in the 114 pound weight class match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
West Perry's Jackson Rush, center, tries to break free from Bermudian Springs' Austin Anderson, left, in their 121 pound match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament Dec. 17 at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Carter Pedrick, left, grapples with Bermudian Springs' Hayden Yacoviello-And in their 133 pound match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Carter Pedrick, bottom, tries to break free from Bermudian Springs' Hayden Yacoviello-And in their 133 pound match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
West Perry's Tyler Morrison, top, controls Gettysburg's Gabriel Pecaitis their 139 pound match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
West Perry's Nolen Zeigler, top, controls the head of Gettysburg's Dalton Redden in their 152 pound match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Jagger Grey, left, works on Gettysburg's Jaxon Townsend in their 160 pound match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Jagger Grey, center, works to break free from Gettysburg's Jaxon Townsend in their 160 pound match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle’s Mitchell Adams, left, sizes up Conestoga Valley’s Abdoul Akala in their 172 pound match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Mitchell Adams, top, looks for a weakness in Conestoga Valley's Abdoul Akala in their 172 pound match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity’s Tucker Paynter, top, takes down North Schuylkill’s Jared Tinari their 215 pound match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Layton Schmick, right, grapples with Central Bucks East's Joe Collins in their 285 pound match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Layton Schmick, top, tries to find a weakness in Central Bucks East's Joe Collins in their 285 pound match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!