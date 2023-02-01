 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
District 3 Team Wrestling: A look at Trinity's Class 2A quarterfinal match against West Perry

Trinity's Major Lewis, left, controls Susquenita's Mason McLendon in the 114 pound weight class match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Detar earned a 4-0 decision over Newport's Roman Polcha in the 107-pound final at the Carlisle Classic.

The District 3 team wrestling tournament continues Wednesday with quarterfinal matches, semifinals and consolation matches in Class 2A.

Among the eight teams remaining is Trinity after a first-round win Monday over Tulpehocken. The Shamrocks continue their postseason journey with a quarterfinals match at West Perry.

Here’s a quick look at the matchup.

No. 7 Trinity (14-7) vs. No. 2 West Perry (13-1)

District 3 Wrestling: Trinity scores program's 1st postseason win, clips Tulpehocken in 2A opening round

When/where: 6 p.m. Wednesday at West Perry

How they got there: The Shamrocks opened the tournament with a 40-33 win over Tulpehocken. The Mustangs, Mid-Penn Colonial champions, earned a first-round bye as one of the top four seeds.

Next up: Wednesday’s winner advances to the semifinal round that immediately follows against either No. 3 Northern Lebanon or No. 6 Upper Dauphin.

Head to head/common opponents: Both teams clashed with Newport during the regular season.topped the Buffaloes 39-33 at the Newport Duals Dec. 9 and 36-34 at the Blue Streak Duals Jan. 7. The Mustangs bested Newport 58-18 at the Perry County Tournament Dec. 20.

Bishop McDevitt wrestling takes down Trinity in Mid-Penn Capital dual

Key wrestlers: Trinity’s Major Lewis (114/121/127) picked up his 100th career victory in the first round of districts with a forfeit win, which improved his senior-season record to 27-3. West Perry sophomore Jackson Rush (121) enters the match with a 24-3 record. His two losses came against Faith Christian’s Gauge Botero, a state bronze medalist in 2022, and state fifth-place medalist Lucas Fye of Bald Eagle Area, who beat him twice with decisions.

Notes: Monday’s win was the Shamrocks’ first district dual meet victory in program history. West Perry, making its fourth district tournament appearance – and its fourth in four years – finished third at last year’s Class 2A team tournament.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
