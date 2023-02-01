District 3 Team Wrestling: A look at Trinity's Class 2A quarterfinal match against West Perry

The District 3 team wrestling tournament continues Wednesday with quarterfinal matches, semifinals and consolation matches in Class 2A.

Among the eight teams remaining is Trinity after a first-round win Monday over Tulpehocken. The Shamrocks continue their postseason journey with a quarterfinals match at West Perry.

Here’s a quick look at the matchup.

No. 7 Trinity (14-7) vs. No. 2 West Perry (13-1)

When/where: 6 p.m. Wednesday at West Perry

How they got there: The Shamrocks opened the tournament with a 40-33 win over Tulpehocken. The Mustangs, Mid-Penn Colonial champions, earned a first-round bye as one of the top four seeds.

Next up: Wednesday’s winner advances to the semifinal round that immediately follows against either No. 3 Northern Lebanon or No. 6 Upper Dauphin.

Head to head/common opponents: Both teams clashed with Newport during the regular season.topped the Buffaloes 39-33 at the Newport Duals Dec. 9 and 36-34 at the Blue Streak Duals Jan. 7. The Mustangs bested Newport 58-18 at the Perry County Tournament Dec. 20.

Key wrestlers: Trinity’s Major Lewis (114/121/127) picked up his 100th career victory in the first round of districts with a forfeit win, which improved his senior-season record to 27-3. West Perry sophomore Jackson Rush (121) enters the match with a 24-3 record. His two losses came against Faith Christian’s Gauge Botero, a state bronze medalist in 2022, and state fifth-place medalist Lucas Fye of Bald Eagle Area, who beat him twice with decisions.

Notes: Monday’s win was the Shamrocks’ first district dual meet victory in program history. West Perry, making its fourth district tournament appearance – and its fourth in four years – finished third at last year’s Class 2A team tournament.

