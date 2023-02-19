Carlisle’s Anthony DeAngelo found himself trapped in a cradle hold while trailing 3-0 against Boiling Springs’ Collin Neal midway through the 172-pound title match at the District 3 sectional wrestling tournament at Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School Saturday evening.

Three minutes of mat time later, after nine unanswered points, DeAngelo had his arm raised as a sectional champion.

DeAngelo’s triumph – one of two championship-bout comebacks for the Thundering Herd – highlighted a performance from local wrestlers Saturday that yielded 10 champions 51 total place-winners and 38 berths in the District 3 South Central regional tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Spring Grove High School.

“That cradle was a wake-up call,” DeAngelo said. “Cradles are my Kryptonite, so as soon as I got caught in one, I knew that I had to be fundamentally sound and come back and score some points to win the match. If I didn’t, I was toast.”

DeAngelo picked up an escape point before the end of the second period. He scored again with an escape to open the third. Then he went on the attack, taking a lead with a takedown and adding a near fall.

“He was like a tree trying to move him,” DeAngelo said, “so as soon as I got him to the mat, that was when I was a little more comfortable and ready to go to work and ride him out.”

With his arm raised in victory, DeAngelo clinched individual gold for the first time in his career. The junior had authored fifth-place, third-place and second-place performances during the regular season. He was pinned in the championship finals of the Feb. 4 Falcon Invitational at Cedar Crest when McCaskey’s Kevin Olavarria caught him in a cradle.

“It makes me want the next gold medal,” he said, looking down at his sectional award. “Now that I know how it feels, it’s a great feeling, and it keeps me hungry.”

DeAngelo’s teammate, Layton Schmick, added to his own collection of gold medals Saturday, capturing his second straight sectional title by pinning Chambersburg’s Avery Kuhns two minutes, 18 seconds into the heavyweight championship bout. Schmick had pinned James Buchanan’s Jimmy McDowell and Red Land’s Ethan Eisner in a total of 83 seconds through the first two rounds, but Kuhns put him in a hole early with a takedown, a reversal and two near fall points in the first 65 seconds of the finals to take a 6-2 lead.

“After I was on my back for the third time,” Schmick said, “I was pretty nervous.”

But Schmick worked his way back with an escape and a reversal. He put Kuhns on his back toward the end of the first period to cut the deficit to 8-7, and with the combatants starting at neutral, Schmick took his shot and got the pin.

“I knew I had the better gas tank. I knew I had the technique to get back. Once I woke up, I knew I was good. That wasn’t the kind of statement I wanted to make, but I feel like it does show I can come back, even from a big deficit. I feel like going into districts, that’ll be good. I’ve just got to limit dumb mistakes.”

The three Bears

Northern sent three wrestlers to the top of the podium in Rocco Fratelli (133 pounds), Joel McClintock (145) and Cole Bartram (189).

“At Northern, we have a lot of new wrestlers,” Bartram said, “but we also have a lot of tough wrestlers. That’s something that most people don’t see.”

Bartram, a state medalist last year as a sophomore, opened the road back to Hershey with a fall over falls over Red Land’s Caden Gibson (1:54) and a technical fall against Lower Dauphin’s Will Gray (15-5, 2:00) before earning an 8-3 decision in the final over Chambersburg’s Aiden Hight.

“I wrestled pretty tough,” Bartram said. “I could have scored more points in my last match. Aiden is pretty tough, and it’s hard to score on him because our styles are pretty opposite.”

Like Bartram, Fratelli earned repeat sectional gold, reeling in his third title with an 19-8 major decision over Boiling Springs’ Eli Bounds in the final.

“I just turn it on when it comes to the postseason,” Fratelli said, “It’s the time of the year where it all counts. I just feel like all my work leads here.”

McClintock’s previous postseason met an unceremonious end with a disqualification from the sectional tournament after tempers flared at the end of a loss in the semifinals. But as a senior, armed with perspective, he worked his way to the top of the medal stand Saturday with a 6-1 decision over Lower Dauphin’s Griffin Barilla in the finals.

“I definitely learned that actions have consequences,” McClintock said. “I’m definitely more mentally mature and just more prepared for situations like that. All that goes to my coaches and mentors teaching me and being there for me, even when I was at my lowest.”

McClintock took control of Saturday’s title bout with an acrobatic vault over Barilla late in the second period, a move he learned and practiced after watching Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young.

“I wasn’t getting past his hands,” McClintock said, “Getting caught there, I said, ‘Thirty seconds left. I might as well go for it. We’re on the edge of the mat. I ended up landing it. It’s awesome that I did.”

Marquee matchup

In one of the tournament’s most anticipated matchups, Cumberland Valley’s Gabe Belga claimed the 152-pound title with a 7-2 decision over Boiling Springs’ Michael Duggan, a two-time state Class 2A bronze medalist. Belga scored with an escape point after starting the second period on bottom, added to the lead with a mid-period takedown and picked up four more points in the middle of the third period of a tense match that featured several restarts and two stall warnings.

“When I walked into this match,” Belga said, “I just told myself I was going to win, and I was going to win by a lot.”

Belga, a senior, finished one place away from qualifying for states in 2020 and 2022 and was eliminated from state medal contention in 2021 when he lost in s super regional. He entered his final varsity postseason with a different mental approach.

“Last year, I walked into (sectionals) thinking, ‘It’s toward the end of the season,’” he said, “and that kind of worked against me because you’re just telling yourself it’s almost over. This time, it feels like it’s the beginning of the season. There’s a long way to go.”

Belga’s teammate, Phil Montes, repeated as a sectional champion, winning the 107-pound title by medical forfeit against Boiling Springs’ Alex Mentzer.

Bubblers on top

Boiling Springs, competing in Class 3A for the first time, took the team title with 192.5 points, holding off Cumberland Valley (185) and Chambersburg (181.5). Ean Wildon gave Boiling Springs its only individual champion at 145 pounds, but the Bubblers produced five total finalists and advanced nine wrestlers to Spring Grove.

“I had thought coming in that we could push nine of our 12 guys through, and we did that. I couldn’t have been more impressed with the guys. I thought they wrestled well. They’re peaking at the right time.”

Wilson took a 2-0 lead into the third period of the 145-pound final against Chambersburg’s Tyler Frye and added to it to finish with an 11-0 major decision.”

“In the last half of the third period, it finally hit me that I could punch my name as the first District 3 sectional champion in triple-A in school history,” Wilson said. “I thought that would be huge.

Other champions

Cedar Cliff’s Keegan Zeigler won the first contested title bout Saturday, pinning Mechanicsburg’s Tyler Budman in 3:59 for the 114-pound crown.

“I’ve worked all season for this,” Zeigler said. “I’ve had a couple close matches. The past three weeks we haven’t really wrestled at all, so it’s just really nice to come back and win it and get ready for districts.”

Shippensburg’s Dom Frontino improved to 28-1 with three falls in 4:49. He pinned Carlisle’s Mitchell Adams in 2:55 in the championship final.

“(Winning by pin) is not the goal,” he said, “but if it keeps happening, I’m alright with it.”

Photos: 2023 District 3 Class 3A sectional wrestling tournament at Mechanicsburg