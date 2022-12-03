Cumberland Valley's Anthony Joppy wins heavyweight wrestling title at Kickoff Classic

The annual Cumberland Valley Kickoff Classic wrestling tournament attracted some of the best teams in Pennsylvania. The tournament also provided wrestlers the idea of where they stand training-wise and provided a test for younger wrestlers.

Finishing in the top four spots of the team standings were reigning PIAA Class 2A Champion Faith Christian Academy, PIAA class 3A champion Nazareth, host Cumberland Valley and Wilson. The other local teams that competed included Boiling Springs (10th), Red Land (11th), Northern (16th) and Shippensburg (21st). Faith Christian Academy boasted six individual champions, two runners-up and a bronze medalist.

Anthony Joppy of Cumberland Valley, the only local individual champion in the tournament, won the 285-pound division. He proudly sported his hardware, a WWE-style championship belt, after he edged Ethan Eisner of Red Land 1-0 in the finals.

“I am pretty comfortable coming in from football straight into wrestling,” said Joppy. “This is my first year on varsity, and this has been an amazing run this fall. Coach (Billy) Chamberlin and (Jon) Sauve have really taught me and have been patient with me because I am not the fastest learner in the world."

Eisner joined two other local wrestlers in sporting silver medals in the field. Jackson Rush (121) of West Perry dropped a 11-1 decision to FCA’s Gauge Botero and Rocco Fratelli (Northern 133) fell 3-1 to FCA’s Mason Wagner. The loss was tough as Wagner was able to take Fratelli down in the final two seconds to win 3-1.

“Fratelli, who lost the heartbreaker was upbeat after the match. “My nerves definitely got to me today, said Fratelli. “I just didn’t come out and wrestle the way I wanted to. I got an early stall call and that sits in your mind, that you can’t sit back. I wanted to commit to a shot, but I would have done it earlier.”

The local area picked up numerous third and fourth place medals.

Third-place winners included Cumberland Valley's Phil Montes (107 pounds) and Jake Mitchell (133), Northern's Cole Bartram (189, Northern) and Red Land's Bryce Phillips (215).

Fourth place finishers included Boiling Springs freshman Drew Scherer (114), Cumberland Valley's Alexander Tennis (127), Gabriel Belga (152) and Anthony Bruscino (189), who dropped an 11-2 decision to Bartram.

Montes won his third-place match 5-2 over Brayden Sigle of Downingtown West after taking a 5-0 lead into the final minute of the match.

Scherer fell 4-0 to Faith Christian's Owin Brunner in a tight third-place match that was a battle for points.

Tennis fell 11-3 to James Garcia of Wilson in the third-place match.

“It was pretty tough tournament," Tennis said. "We had some guys who showed out where they needed to. I wrestled pretty well. Garcia is very solid and good. I would like to wrestle him again later in the season. I have some things to clean up, but it is still early.”

Mitchell won 5-1 at 133 and said, “I feel like I did pretty well. I battled a lot and was proud of my performance today. I need to work on a little bit of everything this year.”

West Perry's Nolen Zeigler edged Belga 6-4 in the third-place match at 152 and said he had never wrestled him before.

Bartram edged Bruscino 11-2, just a week after his football season ended.

”I am not in shape at all for wrestling,” Bartram said. “I just relied on my moves and reactions. I was able to get some shots. But couldn’t finish them to fall into consolations. I will get there very soon.”