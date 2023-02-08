The PIAA Team Wrestling Championships shift to Hershey’s Giant Center Thursday.

Cumberland Valley, the lone local team in the fray, opens the tournament with a Class 3A first-round match against Central Mountain.

Here’s a look at the matchup.

Cumberland Valley (21-3) vs. Central Mountain (8-0)

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

How they got there: The Eagles advanced to the championship match of the District 3 Championships before dropping a 41-14 decision to Central Dauphin in the title match. The Wildcats took a 36-34 decision over State College for the District 6 title.

Next up: Thursday’s winner advances to Friday’s quarterfinal round while the losing team drops into the consolation bracket.

Head-to-head/common opponents: Cumberland Valley defeated State College 40-29 Jan. 11 in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth dual meet. The teams shared two other common opponents, combining to go 4-0 against Mifflin County and Milton.

Both the Eagles and Wildcats also entered Central Mountain’s King of the Mountain tournament Dec.16-17. In two head-to-head matchups, Cumberland Valley went 2-0 with an Alex Tennis fall and an Anthony Bruscino decision. Overall, Cumberland Valley finished 10th while Central Mountain ended atop the team standings with individual championships for Luke Simcox (133) and Griffin Walizer (145).

Key wrestlers: Simcox and Walizer have a combined record of 58-9 this season. Cumberland Valley’s Gabe Belga had a dominant district team tournament, going 4-0 with four falls.

Notes: Cumberland Valley bowed out of last year’s state team tournament with a preliminary-round loss to Canon McMillan. Central Mountain made its last state tournament appearance in 2017.

Photos: Central Dauphin defeats Cumberland Valley in District 3 Class 3A team wrestling final