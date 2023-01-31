Cumberland Valley beats Boiling Springs to advance to District 3 Class 3A team wrestling semifinals

In its first foray into the District 3 Class 3A team wrestling tournament Tuesday, Boiling Springs survived a first-round test with Gettysburg for a 30-28 win but fell in the final bout of a quarterfinal match against perennial power Cumberland Valley in a 38-28 decision at Cumberland Valley.

The Eagles advance to the team championship semifinals scheduled for Thursday at Spring Grove with the goal of getting back to the championship match on Saturday at home. Cumberland Valley draws Wilson in the semifinal round while the other semifinal pits Central Dauphin against Chambersburg.

The Bubblers fall into the consolation bracket where they will take on Central York Thursday at 5 p.m. at Spring Grove. The Bubblers will have to win two matches Thursday to return to the Eagle Dome Saturday for the District 3 third-place match and guarantee a berth in the PIAA Team Wrestling Championships.

“We are healthy and ready to go on Thursday,” said Cumberland Valley senior Gabe Belga. “We were a bit banged up (in Thursday's dual) against Central, Dauphin and some things didn’t go our way, but we are ready. We will have a good workout and focus on each match on Thursday."

Cumberland Valley, which defeated Red Land 51-18 in Tuesday's first round, took a lead in the quarterfinal match thanks to back-to-back falls from Dayne Miller and Belga. It erased an early Boiling Springs lead from a Michael Duggan tech fall to start the match. Anthony Bruschino stretched the lead to 16-5 with a16-4 major decision against the Bubblers' Deion White.

Boiling Springs' Collin Neal earned a fall at 215 to close the gap, but the Eagles won the next two bouts to take a 23-11 lead.

Cumberland Valley's Bryce Beutler moved up to 285 and pulled out a tight 3-1 decision over Julyan Dodson. Beutler battled and kept Dodson from using his size.

“It came down to 285 and 121," Boiling Springs coach Josh Murray said. "Dodson had a takedown but it was called out of bounds, and then we gave up a takedown in the final seconds of 121 and then lost in overtime. I need to work on our kids believing they belong here. I have to remember that we are a young team with seven underclassmen. This is good for them to see they can hang with these schools.”

Mason Wickerham won that pivotal bout for Cumberland Valley at 121 with a final-second takedown to send it to overtime and an 8-6 win. Alex Tennis’ fall at 127 pushed the Eagles further along.

“The kids have bought into the program and our weight plan for the team duals,” said Eagle coach Billy Chamberlain. “We have kids who are ready at two weights that we can bump one. The kids know what they need to do, get bonus points or not give up bonus points. We are ready. We got big wins from Mason Wickerham and from Bryce Beutler tonight.”

The Bubblers had edged defending district champion Gettysburg on a Luke Magnani win and an Eli Bounds fall that gave the Bubblers a 30-25 lead. Sawyer Young managed to stay off his back to limit the damage in a 5-4 loss to Caden Shearer and clinch the team victory.

The Eagles hit three straight first-period falls against Red Land, stretching the lead from 6-0 to 24-0. Belga, Miller and Bruschino all picked dup quick falls. Red Land got 12 back with falls from Bryce Phillips and Ethan Eisner at 215 and 285 and then picked up another fall at 114 from Corbin Hutchinson.

“We lost a couple of starters before the match, and it didn’t make our effort any easier,” said Patriot coach Brian Baglio. “We had some kids who came out to wrestle tonight and some others who didn’t.”

