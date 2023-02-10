Cumberland Valley’s stay in the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships ended with a 35-33 loss to Pennridge Friday morning in the first round of consolation matches at the Giant Center.

The District 1 champion Rams (21-4) took control of the match with falls – from Riley Cullen at 285 pounds and Cole Coffin at 114 – sandwiching a forfeit win for Colby Martinelli at 107. The 18-point swing turned a 15-13 deficit into a 31-15 lead. Pennridge added to the advantage and clinched the match with a major decision for Quinn McBride at 121.

The Eagles (21-5) charged back with three consecutive pins from Alexander Tennis (127), Waylon Kitzmiller (133) and Barry Daniels (139) to shrink the margin in their final team dual of the season.

Cumberland Valley had finished second in the District 3 team tournament and lost its first-round match 36-29 to Central Mountain Thursday in Hershey.

“I have guys on this team who have aspirations for the individual postseason,” Cumberland Valley head coach Billy Chamberlain said after Thursday’s opening-round loss. “You’ve got to be ready to come back from tough ones, losing a match you shouldn’t lose, getting headlocked and pinned. This is a great way to train through that and mentally prepare for it.”

Pennridge continued its run in the consolation bracket with a 30-21 win over Spring-Ford in the second round Friday evening, advancing to Saturday’s third consolation round against yet another District 3 opponent in Central Dauphin.

The Eagles have a week to prepare for the individual postseason, which kicks off Feb. 18 with a Class 3A section tournament at Mechanicsburg followed by the regional tournament at Spring Grove Feb. 24-25 and the PIAA Individual Championships scheduled for March 9-11 at Hershey’s Giant Center.

Photos: Central Dauphin defeats Cumberland Valley in District 3 Class 3A team wrestling final