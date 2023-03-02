Nine local wrestlers head into the weekend’s PIAA Class 2A Southeast Regional Wrestling Championships, looking to punch their tickets to the PIAA Championships.

Wrestling is scheduled for Friday (beginning at 4:30 p.m.) and Saturday (beginning at 9:30 a.m.) at Freedom High School in Bethlehem.

Competitors are scheduled to wrestle for eight places with the top six earning medals and berths into the state wrestling championships scheduled for Feb. 9-11 at Hershey’s Giant Center.

Here are some local storylines for wrestlers looking to advance.

District champions

Camp Hill’s Noah Doi (133 pounds) and Trinity’s Jagger Gray (160) enter the regional tournament with the momentum of striking District 3 gold last week.

Doi looks to improve on his sixth-place finish at last year’s regional tournament.

“It’s definitely mental,” Doi said after Saturday’s district final. “I’ve been working hard all season, getting my mind right and just building up that confidence that I can be the best in the room. I can be the best in my weight class. I can do all that stuff.”

Doi’s district crown earned him a first-round bye at the regional tournament with a possible quarterfinal matchup with Berks Catholic’s Noah Reese, the fifth-place finisher from District 3 who did not cross paths with Doi.

Gray went 1-2 at regionals at 172 pounds last year. Receiving a first-round bye, he’s set to return to the quarterfinal round with a chance to extend his senior season another week. At the other end of the bracket at 160 is Faith Christian’s Luke Sugalski, who finished fifth in last year’s 160 bracket as a freshman.

Learning lessons

Trinity’s Will Detar (107) and Major Lewis (114) look to bounce back from losses in last week’s District 3 finals.

Lewis finished fourth at regionals last year at 106. His bracket at 114 includes Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Ayden Smith, who won the title at 106 last year.

Detar, a freshman, suffered his first loss of the season in a 13-0 setback to defending state champion Aaron Seidel of Northern Lebanon in the District 3 107-pound final.

Detar would only meet Seidel again if both advanced to the regional finals. Detar’s path begins with a first-round bout against Springfield Township’s James Piroll, a fellow freshman.

Trinity’s Tucker Paynter (215) also has a first-round matchup with a Springfield Township wrestler. He draws Felix Boccella in the first round.

Bulldog’s last stand

Big Spring’s Clayton Hetrick (172) looks to extend his senior season that had been disrupted by a pair of knee injuries, including one that kept him off the mat for the two weeks leading up to the postseason.

“It’s been a blessing,” Hetrick said. “I’ve had coaches who’ve been working me great, teammates that have helped getting me back where I need to be, and I’ve got to give all credit to the man upstairs. He got me healed fast.”

Hetrick’s trip through the regionals bracket opens with a first-round matchup with Northwestern’s Dalton Clymer, a sixth-place finisher at 152 last year.

Juniors’ journey

Paynter is one of four local juniors looking to build on their regional resumes. Cedar Cliff’s Kobe Moore (152) lost in the first round at 160 last year. East Pennsboro’s Paul Sanderson (152) missed his sophomore season with an injury and has a first-round matchup with Conwell-Egan’s Hayden Mann, and Big Spring’s Owen Hutchinson, a district silver medalist, has a first-round bout set against Saucon Valley’s Tyler Pfizenmayer.

