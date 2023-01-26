Central Dauphin wrestling tops Cumberland Valley in 'awesome environment' to cap unbeaten regular season

The mostly full bleachers under Cumberland Valley’s Eagle Dome thundered as fans of the Eagles and visiting Central Dauphin took turns stomping and shouting as their preferred wrestling teams rode momentum swings Thursday night in the final Mid-Penn Commonwealth dual meet of the season for both squads.

Those wearing green stomped and shouted and cheered the most, as the Rams won six of the final eight bouts to take a 43-16 victory. They captured the Commonwealth title outright, completed an undefeated regular-season dual meet schedule and secured the No. 1 seed in the District 3 Class 3A team tournament set to begin Tuesday.

While the Rams pulled away, wrestlers from sides absorbed the atmosphere, the pressure and the moment, using the adrenaline of their rivalry to sharpen their tools and their focus for a potential postseason run for their respective programs.

“It was an awesome environment,” said Central Dauphin coach Jeff Sweigard. “I haven’t seen an environment like that since before COVID. Our kids were ready to go. We were pretty excited about this matchup.”

Sweigard credited the success of the Rams (11-0, 6-0 Commonwealth) to the example set by senior pillars Matt Repos and Ryan Garvick, who both mined individual silver at last year’s PIAA Championships. They gave Central Dauphin their first bonus points of the night Thursday. Repos, a Lehigh commit, scored a technical fall against the Eagles’ Ethan Whittaker (15-0, 3:57) at 145 pounds. Two bouts later, Garvick pinned Cumberland Valley’s Patrick Kehoe (0:42) to stretch the Central Dauphin lead to 17-7. Arthur Ruud, in his first action since Dec. 28, added to the lead on the heels of Garvick’s pin with a fall of his own against the Eagles’ Jayant Bullet in 3:22 at 172 to the delight of the crowd wearing green at the near end of the gym.

“Win or lose, it’s nice to see packed stands,” said Cumberland Valley coach Billy Chamberlain. “You don’t see that much in this sport anymore. It’s nice to see everybody out there, hearing the roar of the crowd and just going after it.”

In need of a response, the Eagles (18-2, 4-2) got one from Anthony Bruscino at 189 pounds. The junior took down Central Dauphin’s Benny Bentz and turned him to get the fall at 1:19. Bruscino had just missed bonus points the last time he faced Central Dauphin, settling for a 6-0 decision in a 28-26 team loss for the Eagles in last year’s District 3 semifinals.

“I was thinking of last year where I didn’t pick up the bonus points when we needed them in the district semis,” Bruscino said. “That’s what drives me every time I face them now. You’ve got to get the bonus points.”

Bruscino’s bonus-point victory reinvigorated the home crowd, including the football team fueling the Cumberland Valley student section. But the momentum was short-lived. The Rams’ Eli Poyer erased an early 2-0 deficit to CV’s Bryce Beutler at 215 pounds, pulling even just before the end of the first period. The momentum helped Poyer secure a fall at 3:28, and it carried over into a Luke Nye fall at 285, a Luke Hitchcock major decision at 114 and a C.J. Ferree decision in the final bout of the night at 121.

”He got us rolling there,” Sweigard said of Poyer.

Cumberland Valley had won its first 16 dual meets before a loss via tiebreaker to Chambersburg Jan. 18. The Eagles bounced back with convincing wins over Cedar Cliff (42-23) and Spring Grove (42-9) but lost heavyweight Anthony Joppy to an undisclosed injury in the process.

Chamberlain wouldn’t update Joppy’s status for Tuesday’s District 3 team quarterfinal, but he reiterated his faith in his wrestlers moving forward into bigger crowds and bigger moments.

“The guys are good at compartmentalizing,” Chamberlain said. “Things happened. Tomorrow, it’s a new day. It’s a new challenge, and you need to be ready for the next step.”

Photos: Central Dauphin wrestlers top Cumberland Valley in Mid-Penn Commonwealth finale