Central Dauphin and Cumberland Valley carried the weight of their respective histories into Saturday’s District 3 Class 3A team championship match and a shared history that includes episodes ranging from cordial to contentious.

At the end of the proceedings Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley’s Eagle Dome, the Rams lifted that weight into the air, hoisting teammates onto each other’s shoulders and thrusting the team trophy into the air to celebrate a clinical 41-14 victory over their rivals. The championship marked the program’s ninth overall district team title, joining Cumberland Valley and Boiling Springs with the most in District 3.

“The kids are continuing that success,” Central Dauphin head coach Jeff Sweigard said. “We’ve talked about those guys who came way earlier in the 2000s when we won a state title, they raised the bar. And I said, ‘We’re not bringing the bar down to you. You’ve got to come up to us.’”

The bar – set by Central Dauphin’s four state team titles from 2008 through 2011 – extends into the PIAA Team Championships scheduled to begin with preliminary matches Monday. Both the Rams (15-0) and Eagles (20-3) clinched berths in the team tournament and automatically qualified for the full first round scheduled for Thursday at Hershey’s Giant Center, the hub of the high school wrestling championships.

“It’s huge,” said Cumberland Valley head coach Billy Chamberlain, “not only because we get to go continue wrestling as a family, but the guys get to experience what it’s like wrestling at the Giant Center. That’s what I want them to understand: What more there is. I want them hungry for that, not just for next season, but for the individual postseason. I want them to understand what it’s like to wrestle in an arena like that.”

Top-seeded Central Dauphin handed the Eagles a speed bump on the road to Hershey, denying Cumberland Valley a record 10th district team title with wins in 10 of the 13 bouts Saturday and bonus points in five of them, including back-to-back falls for Mike Beers at 160 and Ryan Garvick at 172 to give Central Dauphin an early 12-6 lead.

Arthur Ruud tacked on a 5-1 decision at 189, and after Anthony Bruscino picked up a technical fall for the Eagles at 215, the Rams rattled off five straight wins to build a 33-11 advantage, enough to clinch the crown nine days after defeating the Eagles 43-16 in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth daul meet at Cumberland Valley.

“We knew it was going to be a tough task,” Chamberlain said. “You can’t take anything away from a team that was in the district finals. I think we could have wrestled better, but you’ve got to give credit where credit is due. They came out and they got the job done.”

Joining Bruscino with wins for the Eagles were Gabe Belga with a fall at 152 and Jake Mitchell with a decision at 133. The rest of the Eagles walked off the mat with lessons to apply as they head into the state team tournament and the individual postseason that opens with section tournaments Feb. 18.

“We might see some of these kids again from some of these one or two-point matches,” Chamberlain said. “When you see them again, that might your match to go to (individual) states. You’ve got to be ready to analyze what happened and be able to make adjustments.”

Meanwhile, the Rams celebrated their second team title in three years and continued momentum that, according to Sweigard, began to form in early January. The lineup has won all 15 of its team matches by 13 points or more.

“That was a total team effort tonight,” Sweigard said. “With 13 guys on the mat, I thought all 13 gave 110%, and that’s what it takes.”

The Rams draw the District 12 champion Thursday while the Eagles face off against the District 6 champion.

“With everything that we’ve dealt with, we could have easily not even made the finals,” Chamberlain said. “This team fought to get to where they were.”

