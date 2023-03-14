The accolades continued to pour in for Carlisle's Layton Schmick and Shippensburg's Dom Frontino.

Two days after earning medals at the PIAA wrestling championships, Schmick was named the Mid-Penn Keystone Division’s wrestler of the year and Frontino was dubbed the Colonial Division's wrestler of the year by the conference’s coaches Monday.

Red Land’s Brian Baglio also received a top honor as the Keystone’s coach of the year after piloting the Patriots to their first division title since 1989.

In total, 55 Sentinel area wrestlers received Mid-Penn all-star recognition. They’re included in the list below.

COMMONWEALTH DIVISION

Wrestler of the Year: Pierson Manville, State College

Coach of the Year: Jeff Sweigard, Central Dauphin

First Team – Keegan Zeigler, so., Cedar Cliff (114)

Second Team – Jake Mitchell, so., Cumberland Valley (133)

Second Team – Gabe Belga, sr., Cumberland Valley (152)

Honorable Mention – Phil Montes, so., Cumberland Valley (107)

Honorable Mention – Alex Tennis, sr., Cumberland Valley (127)

Honorable Mention – Anthony Bruscino, jr., Cumberland Valley (189)

Honorable Mention – Mike Jones, jr., Cedar Cliff (215)

Honorable Mention – Guner Hiller, so., Cedar Cliff (285)

KEYSTONE DIVISION

Wrestler of the Year: Layton Schmick, Carlisle

Coach of the Year: Brian Baglio, Red Land

First Team – Sam Culp, so., Red Land (107)

First Team – Tyler Budman, sr., Mechanicsburg (114)

First Team – Rocco Fratelli, jr., Northern (133)

First Team – Joel McClintock, sr., Northern (145)

First Team – Anthony DeAngelo, jr., Carlisle (172)

First Team – Cole Bartram, jr., Northern (189)

First Team – Bryce Phillips, jr., Red Land (215)

First Team – Layton Schmick, sr., Carlisle (285)

Second Team – Carter Pedrick, so., Carlisle (139)

Second Team – Panagiotis Petsinis, sr., Carlisle (145)

Second Team – Mitchell Adams, so., Carlisle (160)

Second Team – Josh Patrick, jr., Red Land (172)

Second Team – Ethan Eisner, sr., Red Land (285)

Honorable Mention – Corbin Hutchinson, sr., Red Land (114)

Honorable Mention – Grrett Anderson, so., Red Land (121)

Honorable Mention – Jude Ayala, sr., Mechanicsburg (133)

Honorable Mention – Parker Sample, sr., Mechanicsburg (145)

Honorable Mention – Antonio Zeno, sr., Mechanicsburg (215)

COLONIAL DIVISION

Wrestler of the Year: Dom Frontino, Shippensburg

Coach of the Year: Zachary Kell, West Perry

First Team – Drew Scherer, fr., Boiling Springs (114)

First Team – Ian Longenberger, fr., Boiling Springs (127)

First Team – Eli Bounds, sr., Boiling Springs (133)

First Team – Ean Wilson, jr., Boiling Springs (145)

First Team – Michael Duggan, sr., Boiling Springs (152)

First Team – Dom Frontino, sr., Shippensburg (160)

First Team – Diesel Koser, sr., Shippensburg (189)

First Team – Owen Hutchinson, jr., Big Spring (215)

First Team – Julyan Dodson, sr., Boiling Springs (285)

Second Team – Alex Mentzer, fr., Boiling Springs (107)

Second Team – Luke Magnani, so., Boiling Springs (121)

Second Team – Ayden Estep, so., Shippenrsburg (139)

Second Team – Collin Neal, sr., Boiling Springs (189)

Honorable Mention – Nikolas Bradley, so., Big Spring (107)

Honorable Mention – Cord Hetrick, fr., Big Spring (127)

Honorable Mention – John Gleason, jr., Shippensburg (172)

Honorable Mention – Andrew Fry, sr., Shippensburg (285)

CAPITAL DIVISION

Wrestler of the Year: Riley Robel, Bishop McDevitt

Coach of the Year: Jimmy Talor, Milton Hershey

First Team – Will Detar, fr., Trinity (107)

First Team – Major Lewis, sr., Trinity (114)

First Team – Noah Doi, so., Trinity (133)

First Team – Kobe Moore, jr., Camp Hill (152)

First Team – Jagger Gray, sr., Trinity (160)

Second Team – Braxton Wolgemuth, so., Camp Hill (127)

Second Team – Joseph Maran, fr., East Pennsboro (139)

Second Team – Paul Sanderson, jr., East Pennsboro (152)

Second Team – Tucker Paynter, jr., Trinity (215)

Honorable Mention – Asher Minuim, fr., Camp Hill (139)

Honorable Mention – Austin Shore, so., Camp Hill (145)

Honorable Mention – Zane McCoy, jr., Trinity (189)