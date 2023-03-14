The accolades continued to pour in for Carlisle's Layton Schmick and Shippensburg's Dom Frontino.
Two days after earning medals at the PIAA wrestling championships, Schmick was named the Mid-Penn Keystone Division’s wrestler of the year and Frontino was dubbed the Colonial Division's wrestler of the year by the conference’s coaches Monday.
Red Land’s Brian Baglio also received a top honor as the Keystone’s coach of the year after piloting the Patriots to their first division title since 1989.
In total, 55 Sentinel area wrestlers received Mid-Penn all-star recognition. They’re included in the list below.
COMMONWEALTH DIVISION
Wrestler of the Year: Pierson Manville, State College
Coach of the Year: Jeff Sweigard, Central Dauphin
First Team – Keegan Zeigler, so., Cedar Cliff (114)
Second Team – Jake Mitchell, so., Cumberland Valley (133)
Second Team – Gabe Belga, sr., Cumberland Valley (152)
Honorable Mention – Phil Montes, so., Cumberland Valley (107)
Honorable Mention – Alex Tennis, sr., Cumberland Valley (127)
Honorable Mention – Anthony Bruscino, jr., Cumberland Valley (189)
Honorable Mention – Mike Jones, jr., Cedar Cliff (215)
Honorable Mention – Guner Hiller, so., Cedar Cliff (285)
KEYSTONE DIVISION
Wrestler of the Year: Layton Schmick, Carlisle
Coach of the Year: Brian Baglio, Red Land
First Team – Sam Culp, so., Red Land (107)
First Team – Tyler Budman, sr., Mechanicsburg (114)
First Team – Rocco Fratelli, jr., Northern (133)
First Team – Joel McClintock, sr., Northern (145)
First Team – Anthony DeAngelo, jr., Carlisle (172)
First Team – Cole Bartram, jr., Northern (189)
First Team – Bryce Phillips, jr., Red Land (215)
First Team – Layton Schmick, sr., Carlisle (285)
Second Team – Carter Pedrick, so., Carlisle (139)
Second Team – Panagiotis Petsinis, sr., Carlisle (145)
Second Team – Mitchell Adams, so., Carlisle (160)
Second Team – Josh Patrick, jr., Red Land (172)
Second Team – Ethan Eisner, sr., Red Land (285)
Honorable Mention – Corbin Hutchinson, sr., Red Land (114)
Honorable Mention – Grrett Anderson, so., Red Land (121)
Honorable Mention – Jude Ayala, sr., Mechanicsburg (133)
Honorable Mention – Parker Sample, sr., Mechanicsburg (145)
Honorable Mention – Antonio Zeno, sr., Mechanicsburg (215)
COLONIAL DIVISION
Wrestler of the Year: Dom Frontino, Shippensburg
Coach of the Year: Zachary Kell, West Perry
First Team – Drew Scherer, fr., Boiling Springs (114)
First Team – Ian Longenberger, fr., Boiling Springs (127)
First Team – Eli Bounds, sr., Boiling Springs (133)
First Team – Ean Wilson, jr., Boiling Springs (145)
First Team – Michael Duggan, sr., Boiling Springs (152)
First Team – Dom Frontino, sr., Shippensburg (160)
First Team – Diesel Koser, sr., Shippensburg (189)
First Team – Owen Hutchinson, jr., Big Spring (215)
First Team – Julyan Dodson, sr., Boiling Springs (285)
Second Team – Alex Mentzer, fr., Boiling Springs (107)
Second Team – Luke Magnani, so., Boiling Springs (121)
Second Team – Ayden Estep, so., Shippenrsburg (139)
Second Team – Collin Neal, sr., Boiling Springs (189)
Honorable Mention – Nikolas Bradley, so., Big Spring (107)
Honorable Mention – Cord Hetrick, fr., Big Spring (127)
Honorable Mention – John Gleason, jr., Shippensburg (172)
Honorable Mention – Andrew Fry, sr., Shippensburg (285)
CAPITAL DIVISION
Wrestler of the Year: Riley Robel, Bishop McDevitt
Coach of the Year: Jimmy Talor, Milton Hershey
First Team – Will Detar, fr., Trinity (107)
First Team – Major Lewis, sr., Trinity (114)
First Team – Noah Doi, so., Trinity (133)
First Team – Kobe Moore, jr., Camp Hill (152)
First Team – Jagger Gray, sr., Trinity (160)
Second Team – Braxton Wolgemuth, so., Camp Hill (127)
Second Team – Joseph Maran, fr., East Pennsboro (139)
Second Team – Paul Sanderson, jr., East Pennsboro (152)
Second Team – Tucker Paynter, jr., Trinity (215)
Honorable Mention – Asher Minuim, fr., Camp Hill (139)
Honorable Mention – Austin Shore, so., Camp Hill (145)
Honorable Mention – Zane McCoy, jr., Trinity (189)
