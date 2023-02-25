SPRING GROVE — Layton Schmick rattled off all the reasons his district championship was important to him, from being a senior in his last scholastic go-round to earning more advantageous seeding at the state tournament.

Then he came to the real meaningful part: maintaining a family tradition. Well, and household bragging rights over the old man.

“My dad got a district championship, and now I can finally keep talking trash,” the Carlisle senior said. “I got more wins than him, I got a district championship. I’ve gotten everything he got.”

Schmick became Carlisle’s latest champ at Saturday’s District 3 Class 3A Wrestling Championships at Spring Grove High School, where he claimed the 285-pound title and etched his name on the Thundering Herd’s wrestling room wall alongside his father, Brian, who won a district title in 1998.

The younger Schmick had claimed second as a sophomore and third as a junior at districts, and he was well aware that Saturday represented his final shot at claiming the medal that had eluded him. He left no doubt in getting it: Schmick pinned all four of his opponents, never wrestling into the third period.

The final brought Schmick a familiar opponent in Donegal’s Nicholai Brotzman. Schmick had a pair of wins over Brotzman to his credit, including a 1-0 victory in January at Lebanon’s Cedar Duals. This time, trailing 1-0 late in the second period, Schmick decided to go big. He tossed and pinned Brotzman at the 3:37 mark.

“Pinning my way through regionals, I feel like that is just going to propel me forward going into states,” Schmick said. “I’m just hoping to continue this at that tournament and get a medal.”

The first-place finish gives Schmick his best bracket positioning of his three trips to the PIAA Championships, something he hopes leads to his first podium finish. That would add another accolade to the East Stroudsburg commit’s resume and further enhance his credentials in the competition at home.

Saturday’s win was the critical one, though, that he needed to bestow a new honorific on his father.

“The second-best heavyweight in Carlisle history,” Schmick said.

Frontino adds second gold

Shippensburg’s Dominic Frontino ended both his freshman and senior tournaments atop the district podium. The period between made the second trip that much better.

Frontino had surprised the 138-pound field in 2020 as a freshman upstart, then claimed third as a sophomore in 2021. After that came multiple torn ligaments in his knee, with a late return in the 2022 season and a run to a second-place finish.

“I’m just taking it all in,” Frontino said. “This is my last one here at Spring Grove, and it means a lot.”

Now fully healthy and with plenty of experience, Frontino was a force at this district tournament. He fired shots early and often on his way to a 16-0 technical fall in 3:32 against Manheim Central’s Brett Barbush in the 160-pound final, claiming his second gold. An 8-2 decision against Central Dauphin’s Michael Beers in the semifinals—a bout in which Frontino scored a takedown just eight seconds in—was his only non–bonus point victory of the tourney. He earned his 100th career victory in the first round Friday.

“That’s one thing I really focused on in the off-season this year, scoring more points and having fun,” the Brown University commit said. “Scoring points makes wrestling a lot more fun for me, personally, especially when you’re on the winning side. Enjoying the sport after a big injury and being able to come back, you never really know when it’s going to be your last time on the mat, so this all a blast.”

Frontino again will have company at Hershey, as fellow senior Diesel Koser claimed third place at 189. His path to the bronze was not easy, with Koser suffering a loss to eventual champ Jose Garcia (McCaskey) in the quarterfinals. But Koser was on his game in the consolation bracket, winning four straight bouts while allowing one total point. His final win was a no-doubt 9-0 victory over Spring Grove’s Teague Conover in the third-place bout.

“You can never let up throughout the tournament, or you’re going to be out,” Koser said. “I just thought I had to keep a high intensity to push through it.”

This is Koser’s second trip to states, so he knows what it will take to achieve a podium finish this time.

“I just have to relax, wrestle like I know how to wrestle, and trust in what I do in the room,” Koser said.

Headed to Hershey

Boiling Springs had a strong debut in its first Class 3A tournament, with the Bubblers sending four wrestlers on to the state championships among their six place-winners. The top finisher was senior Michael Duggan, who placed second in a loaded 152-pound bracket. Central Dauphin’s Ryan Garvick claimed the highly anticipated title bout between the two past district champs, taking a 4-1 victory on the strength of a second-period tilt that netted him three nearfall points.

Freshman Drew Scherer made an impressive district debut, claiming third at 114 pounds; he and Duggan will be joined at Giant Center by Eli Bounds (third, 133 pounds) and Ean Wilson (third, 145 pounds). Their efforts helped the Bubblers finish third in the team standings behind Central Dauphin and Gettysburg.

Northern placed a pair of wrestlers in the district finals, with both dropping tight decisions to claim silver. Solanco’s Jared Fulton scored a 3-2 win over Rocco Fratelli in the 133-pound final, with Fulton holding off a deep shot by Fratelli over the final 30 seconds to clinch the win. Fellow Northern junior Cole Bartram squared off with Daniel Boone’s Tucker Hogan in a marquee matchup at 189 pounds, with Hogan’s third-period counter giving him a takedown and some breathing room in his eventual 5-3 win.

Top-four finishes, and state berths, also went to Cumberland Valley’s Gabe Belga (third, 152) and Carlisle’s Anthony DeAngelo (fourth, 172). Belga scored a win over past district champ Griffin Gonzalez (Lebanon) in his third-place match while DeAngelo had earned his state berth with a consolation semifinal win over Boiling Springs’ Collin Neal.

Photos: 2023 District 3 Class 3A sectional wrestling tournament at Mechanicsburg