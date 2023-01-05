Carlisle wrestlers jump to early lead, open Keystone slate with 42-25 win at Northern

The Carlisle wrestling program has demonstrated plenty of consistency since joining the Mid-Penn Keystone Division, both in the names in the lineup and in the success the squad has achieved.

For the Thundering Herd’s third season in the division, some of the names have changed. But as Carlisle showed Thursday evening, those new names may have what it takes to ensure the winning continues.

The defending-champion Herd used a batch of bonus points and some strong late-time wrestling to open their Keystone slate with a 42-25 victory over Northern in Dillsburg.

Carlisle led 27-0 after six bouts.

“Any time we can leave with a win this year in the Keystone Division, it’s going to be important,” Carlisle coach Joe Wilson said. “We don’t have the stars that we had with Colton Zimmerman and Sean Smith and Noah Clawson. . . Those kids are gone, and it’s, 'Who’s going to step up next?'”

While the outcome was established quickly, the match did not lack for fireworks. The first of the swing bouts was at 114, where Jarrett Lynch took advantage of a five-point move at the first-period buzzer to build a lead over Northern’s Max Boyer. Lynch had bonus points within reach before Boyer came roaring back, but held on to claim the 19-13 win and put the Herd up 15-0.

Three of the next five bouts would be in doubt until the end. At 121, Carlisle’s Garrett Pedrick trailed Dylan Orner 5-4 when he hit a cement job early in the third period. Pedrick finished the pin immediately, turning what had looked like a down-to-the-wire bout into another Carlisle bonus-point opportunity.

At 139, Carter Pedrick followed his brother’s act with some late-bout thrills of his own. He faced a 4-0 deficit in the third period against Kyle Haverstick, but Pedrick had kept the pedal down throughout the second and into the third. It paid off late. After a takedown, Pedrick cut Haverstick loose to go down 5-3 with 38 seconds remaining. He hit the tying takedown with 20 seconds to go, and then connected on his long-sought cradle for three nearfall points in the final 10 seconds, garnering the 8-5 win.

“I can’t say enough about Carter Pedrick right now,” Wilson said. “The work ethic in the room, it’s changed from last year as a freshman where he was wrestling just to wrestle, where now he’s wrestling to win. He’s practicing to win, he’s running to win. Everything he is doing is to make himself a better wrestler.”

Northern finally got one to go its way at 145, when Kyle McClintock quickly found himself in deep water against Carlisle’s Pete Petsinis. The Herd senior hit a headlock for a five-pointer off the opening whistle, but McClintock never relented. He closed the gap to within 7-4 after two periods and hit a pair of takedowns in the final 10 seconds to tie it at 14-14. Another takedown with 11 seconds left in the sudden-victory period gave him the win.

“All the guys should take a lot from that,” Northern coach Kyle Koser said. “That’s the epitome of being able to overcome obstacles. He got thrown to his back immediately, and then he’s able to fight back through and just barely make it into overtime.”

McClintock’s victory, coupled with Ethan Stonesifer’s fall at 152, kept the Polar Bears mathematically alive and closed the gap to 30-14 with four bouts remaining. But Carlisle’s Anthony DeAngelo and Mitchell Adams followed with pins at 160 and 172, respectively, closing the door on the Polar Bears’ comeback attempt.

Photos: 61st Annual Carlisle Classic Wrestling Tournament