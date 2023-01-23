Boiling Springs wrestling bounces back with 54-12 win over Shippensburg

On the heels of a 27-26 loss to West Perry Saturday night, the Boiling Springs wrestlers found themselves in the rare position of needing to bounce back when they hosted Shippensburg in a Mid-Penn Colonial dual meet Monday night.

But they obliged.

After honoring their seniors in a pre-meet ceremony, the Bubblers bowled over Shippensburg for a 54-12 victory in front of a packed house in their home gym.

“We’re good at bouncing back,” said senior heavyweight Julyan Dodson. “That’s what Boiling Springs does.”

Dodson’s 2-1 TB1 decision over the Geyhounds’ Drew Fry gave the Bubblers (14-2, 4-1 Colonial) a 15-12 advantage. Boiling Springs had trailed 12-6 through four bouts before Deion White’s fall at 215 sparked a string of nine straight victories for the Bubblers, including forfeits from 107-127.

The seniors accounted for 30 of the team’s 54 points.

“These last couple weeks, I’ve really seen the seniors take some ownership of the team,” Boiling Springs head coach Josh Murray said. “That’s good coming into the team postseason where it seems like the team’s clicking, they’re clicking and we’re looking to have some of our best wrestling here at the most important time of the year.”

White pinned Shippensburg’s Greg Shoemaker at 2:26 to tie the match at 12. Dodson dragged Fry, scored an escape and held off the Greyhound, who shot in the final seconds but couldn’t complete the takedown before the buzzer.

“It was great to see that Julyan was able to keep his composure and was able to score first,” Murray said.

The Bubblers had struck first in the dual with senior Michael Duggan’s opening-bout fall (3:30) against Shippensburg’s Kevin Foxworth at 152.

The Greyhounds (4-7, 2-3) answered with a fall from Dom Frontino (1:25) at 160, followed by decisions from John Gleason (7-0) and Diesel Koser (4-0). But the momentum swing from White and Dodson, compounded by forfeit wins for freshmen Alex Mentzer (107), Drew Scherer (114), Ian Longenberger (172) and sophomore Luke Magnani (121), gave the Bubblers an insurmountable lead.

Boiling Springs senior Tommy Crum, in his 11th match of the season, pinned Shippensburg’s Ayden Estep in 32 seconds at 133, utilizing a move created and dubbed “The Crummy” by his older brother, Eli.

“He shot in,” Tommy Crum said of Estep, “and I sprawled and kind of got the positioning, and was like, ‘Oh, shoot. I can hit it.’”

Eli Bounds followed up with his 25th win of the season – and 10th by fall – when he pinned Shippensburg’s Isaiah Alcantara in 3:17. Aiden McCombs punctuated the match with a 3-1 decision over Eddie Alcantara. McCombs had been out of action since mid-December with an injury.

“For him to be able to come back for senior night and get his hand raised,” Murray said, “was really good.”

The Bubblers wrap up their Colonial and regular-season schedules Thursday at James Buchanan while Shippensburg continues its string of four meets in six days with a home dual against Chambersburg Wednesday.

Photos: Boiling Springs wrestling pulls away from Shippensburg on senior night