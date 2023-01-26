Boiling Springs' Michael Duggan digs in for final high school wrestling postseason

Duggan, a four-year letterwinner and two-time PIAA Class 2A bronze medalist for the Bubblers with 139 wins on his mantle, set the tone with a clinical victory over the Greyhounds’ Kevin Foxworth. Duggan opened up a 9-2 lead by the end of the first period with a pair of takedowns bracketing a near fall and stretched the lead to 16-4 before sticking the fall at 3:30.

The six seniors in the Boiling Springs lineup compiled 30 points for the Bubblers in a bittersweet 54-12 Mid-Penn Colonial win over the Greyhounds. It closed the home portion of their regular-season dual meet schedule with one more division dual scheduled for Thursday at James Buchanan.

“I’ve just got to make the most of this last year that I’m able to compete in high school,” Duggan said. “I’m excited that it’s winding down, but I’m a little sad. I’ll never get these matches back.”

On the horizon for Duggan is a chance to wrestle in college for Division I Bloomsburg, where he committed in November and plans to study business. Before that, though, lies the postseason wrestling gantlet scheduled to begin with the District 3 team tournament, set to open Tuesday, and continuing individually through sectional and regional tournaments and another shot at the state medal stand.

“I’m definitely looking forward to postseason,” Duggan said. “That’s always a fun time for me. Those are the last few matches of my (prep) career that I’ll have, the last tournaments that I’ll have. I just love going out there and giving it my best, no matter what happens.”

Heading into Thursday’s dual at James Buchanan, Duggan compiled a 25-2 record as a senior, racking up 11 pins, three technical falls and two major decisions. His two losses came in a 5-1 setback to Owen J. Roberts’ Sam Gautreau and a 1-0 loss to Warrior Run’s Cameron Milheim, both at the Trojan Wars in Chambersburg Dec. 29-30. He hasn’t lost since.

“It’s just been the same process for me,” Duggan said. “Nothing has just really changed. It’s just lifting hard and wrestling hard and just trying to do everything right, no matter what year it is.”

Boiling Springs head coach Josh Murray has seen the growth in Duggan, who started seriously wrestling in seventh grade. Murray was a Bubbler assistant for Duggan’s first two varsity years and returned as a head coach this season after spending a year at the helm of the Dover program.

“It’s nice to see him maturing that way and being confident now where he can ride someone. He can turn someone. Before, he would just go neutral all the time. This last year, he’s really honed in on that, and it’s going to help him as he moves on after Boiling Springs here.”

Under Murray, the Bubblers posted a 14-2 record, including a 4-1 league record, heading into Thursday’s dual at James Buchanan. As of Wednesday night, they sat in sixth place in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings with the top 16 teams advancing to the team postseason. Boiling Springs captured a Class 2A district title in 2021 and finished fourth at the Class 2A state team tournament in 2021 and 2022.

Now in the large-school Class 3A, facing new competition in the team and individual postseason, they’ll look to their senior core, which includes Duggan and his quiet, steady brand of leadership.

“He leads by his hard work in the room,” Murray said. “With him, you’ve really got to keep partners fresh on him because he does go hard the whole hour and a half, two hours that we’re in there. He holds a high pace in there, just like the way he wrestles.”