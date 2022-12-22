Bishop McDevitt wrestling takes down Trinity in Mid-Penn Capital dual

Trinity coach Joe Perretta knew the match was going to be a battle as he had two forfeits to give due to weight ascension/descension plans. He didn’t expect to get one back from the Crusaders.

The first three weights were forfeit victories, as the Crusaders won at 121 pounds (Michael Beutler) and 133 (former East Penn wrestler Easton Comp). Tyler Witley picked up the Shamrock forfeit at 127.

Joseph Olivetti tied the match at 12 with a fall at 1:47. He just rolled over and the official called the stick, drawing an argument from the Crusader sideline.

McDevitt’s Tillman Artell out-battled a game Josiah Bowie for a 5-2 decision at 145. Bowie had a couple of opportunities but couldn’t get the points needed to win.

McDevitt picked up two quick falls to extend their lead. Ryan Lawlor (152) and Andrew Christie (160) earned first-period falls to give the Crusaders a 27-12 lead.

“I am still trying to process tonight but we gave up too many bonus points in matches we shouldn’t have,” Perretta said. “I thought we were in good shape, but a couple of matches we expected to win, we didn’t win. It is a long season, and I like where we are at, but we saw some things we definitely need to correct and clean up.”

Jagger Gray (172) stalled the bleeding with a fall at 3:08, but two big falls by the Crusaders Lucas Lawlor and Jake Gilfoil ended the match theoretically. Gilfoil pinned Tucker Paynter at the 3:52 mark. Lawlor had a 4-2 lead at the time of the fall.

McDevitt football star and defending state champion Rylie Robell picked up a nice 46 second pin over Chris Thompson at 285.

Shamrock freshman William Detar had a 9-2 lead before pinning Blake Klipp at the 1:27 mark for.

Major Lewis rolled out to a 13-0 major decision over Liam Lawlor, who avoided the pin to prevent the extra points. He was on his back three times for nine near fall points by Lewis, but never got the mat slap.

“McDevitt has a good and balanced team,” Perretta said, “but we didn’t wrestle the way we wanted tonight.”

