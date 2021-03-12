A quick learner: Boiling Springs sophomore Michael Duggan applies past lessons in run to PIAA Class 2A bronze

Michael Duggan has an ability to quickly turn losses into wins, to suffer through a teachable moment and apply its lessons in short order.
It’s part of what’s led to his rise to a state bronze medalist in just four years since committing seriously to wrestling, a later start than some of the opponents he’s throwing to the mat every week.
And it’s part of what led to Friday night’s 8-4 victory over Montgomery’s Devon Deem in the 152-pound third-place bout of the PIAA Class 2A Individual Wrestling Championships at Hershey’s Giant Center.
One week after a 4-3 loss to Deem in the PIAA East Super Regional final, Duggan exacted revenge, applying the lessons he learned from the week prior and from his coaches in the practice room.
Deem, Bubblers head coach Trevor Byers said after, likes to hold his opponent’s hands. That locked up Duggan a week ago.
But not Friday, when evidence of Duggan’s quick learning was on display seconds into the match. He got Deem to grab his left wrist as Duggan shot his right arm down and across to Deem’s right ankle, ripped it out from under him and turn him for a takedown.
The move came in just 19 seconds. And it set the tone for a match Duggan never lost control of.
“As soon as I got in, I was right away finishing,” he said on the phone minutes later.
It’s a move Byers said he coached Duggan on earlier in the week. The Bubblers are accustomed to opponents trying to slow the pace down. When Duggan caves to their slower tempo, he finds himself in trouble. But the tactical adjustment, plus Duggan’s early aggression, gave him the upper hand.
“When he’s aggressive, that’s when he’s at his best,” Byers said.
Up 2-1 in the final seconds of the first period, Duggan again struck, connecting on a shot to Deem’s left ankle and getting enough control for the officials to eventually confirm another takedown, and 4-1 lead, at the buzzer.
“That was probably the biggest thing was pushing the pace the first period,” Duggan said.
Byers values coachable wrestlers, and in Duggan he has one. The second-year head coach believes any wrestler who is willing to listen constantly can pick up lessons quickly like Duggan does.
“If a kid’s coachable, any kid can do that,” Byers said. “He’s a gamer. He wants to be better, he works every week to be better. … If you pay attention in the practice room, you’re gonna find out tricks like that.”
The victory clinched Duggan’s first state medal in his second year on varsity. He was a state qualifier a year ago and exited early thanks to sluggish starts like the ones he tried to avoid this year and mostly did Friday.
Already guaranteed a medal entering Friday because of the COVID-altered postseason format — last week’s super regionals served as the first rounds of the state tournament, with the eight that advanced to Friday all clinching medals — Duggan impressed much of the day.
All four bouts were decided by four points or less, with Duggan methodically taking out Chestnut Ridge’s Luke Moore in the opener 7-4.
He again set the pace in his consolation second round bout against North Star’s Connor Yoder, winning 7-3 to set up the Deem rematch.
The only loss came to eventual champ Grant MacKay (Laurel) in the semifinal.
Duggan was more hesitant in the match than any other time during the tournament, especially in a first period that ended a 0-0 draw. Byers felt an aggressive approach in the first two minutes would’ve been the difference.
Instead, MacKay opened the second with an escape point then got takedown points a minute later. MacKay then put Duggan in a headlock much of the third period. Duggan did connect on a shot in the final seconds to cut the deficit to one, but couldn’t get the tying takedown in a 4-2 loss.
MacKay went on to beat Hamburg’s Dalton Gimbor, who owns two wins on Duggan this postseason, 1-0 in the final.
“My semifinal match, that really hurt losing,” Duggan said.
That loss is why Duggan and Byers are pleased but not satisfied with the season. Byers doesn’t settle for anything less than a victory, and that rubs off on Duggan.
“Yeah, I mean obviously I wanted more,” the sophomore said. “There’s still a lot more to be done in the offseason and throughout my high school career. I wouldn’t say I’m satisfied, but I’m definitely proud of where I came from [having started in seventh grade].”
“Personally, I think we’re the second-best kid in the bracket,” Byers said.
Duggan improved to 62-17 in his career and 26-4 this season — his only four losses coming in the postseason.
The only Mid-Penn Conference wrestler with a better finish Friday was Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell, who finished with bronze at 285 after a 5-3 loss to Brookville’s Nathan Taylor. West Perry’s Nolen Zeigler ended his season in eighth in 126.
Notre Dame-Green Pond won the team 2A title with 59 points, with Brett Ungar (120) picking up gold to lead a five-medal performance for the team.
Duggan and his Bubblers teammates are not done yet. Boiling Springs won the District 3 Class 2A title in February and has a quarterfinal matchup March 24 in the PIAA team championships. The team will face the winner of District 1, 2 or 12, depending on the outcome of the first round March 22.
