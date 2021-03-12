A quick learner: Boiling Springs sophomore Michael Duggan applies past lessons in run to PIAA Class 2A bronze

It’s a move Byers said he coached Duggan on earlier in the week. The Bubblers are accustomed to opponents trying to slow the pace down. When Duggan caves to their slower tempo, he finds himself in trouble. But the tactical adjustment, plus Duggan’s early aggression, gave him the upper hand.

“When he’s aggressive, that’s when he’s at his best,” Byers said.

Up 2-1 in the final seconds of the first period, Duggan again struck, connecting on a shot to Deem’s left ankle and getting enough control for the officials to eventually confirm another takedown, and 4-1 lead, at the buzzer.

“That was probably the biggest thing was pushing the pace the first period,” Duggan said.

Byers values coachable wrestlers, and in Duggan he has one. The second-year head coach believes any wrestler who is willing to listen constantly can pick up lessons quickly like Duggan does.

“If a kid’s coachable, any kid can do that,” Byers said. “He’s a gamer. He wants to be better, he works every week to be better. … If you pay attention in the practice room, you’re gonna find out tricks like that.”