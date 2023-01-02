A holiday haul of medals for Cumberland County girls and other wrestling notes heading into 2023 slate

Trnity’s Will Detar, Shippensburg’s Dom Frontino and Northern’s Cole Bartram captured wrestling titles at Chambersburg’s Trojan Wars holiday tournament Friday, capping a busy week on the mats for local wrestlers.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights.

County girls shine in Shillington

Governor Mifflin hosted a girls holiday wrestling tournament Wednesday, dividing 270 wrestlers into four-person brackets based on weight and awarding first and second-place medals. Cumberland County wrestlers won 167 of the brackets and took home 33 medals overall.

Cumberland Valley led the way among the 26 teams competing with 11 individual champions in Jocelyn Fishel (99 pounds), Lillian Seageaves (112), Ana Zakhary (115), Mary Mikhail (118A), Eliana White-Vega (124.4), Cayci McKenna (125), Lydia Basta (126), Rylee Longenecker (129), Jody Mikhail (132), Veronica Guise (173) and Aja Jumper (215).

Carlisle’s Anna Belle Stoermer (122), Akira Towles (130C), Allison Coldren (142) and Katelyn Coldren (148) also won titles, as did Mechanicsburg’s Kallie Bower (121A) and Big Spring’s Esther Reed (245).

The Eagles also has a dozen runners-up with two Herd and two Bulldog wrestlers also grabbing silver medals.

CV boys stay unbeaten

While their classmates collected medals at Governor Mifflin, the Cumberland Valley boys worked their way to a 5-0 record in Wednesday’s Bob Rohm Duals at Bloomsburg University. The Eagles defeated Mount Carmel (48-21), Bloomsburg (66-12), Schuylkill Valley (72-4), Crestwood (48-18) and Huntingdon (42-25) to finish as the event’s top team for the second year in a row. Leading the championship final 33-25 with two bouts remaining,

Cumberland Valley clinched the match with Mason Wickerham’s 7-1 decision over Huntingdon’s Liam Simpson at 121 pounds. The Eagles also got a major decision from Jake Mitchell (133), a tech fall from Evan Montes and falls from Alex Tennis (127), Waylon Kitzmiller (139), Gabe Belga (160) and Dayne Miller (189). Anthony Bruscino (215) won by forfeit.

Herd trio tears through Elco

Carlisle finished 4-1 as a team in Thursday’s Elco duals, defeating Conrad Weiser, Lancaster Catholic, Schuylkill Haven and Susquehannock but falling to the hosts 34-33. Three Herd wrestlers – Caleb Hippensteel, Mitch Adams and Layton Schmick – went 5-0 individually, winning all of their bouts by fall or by forfeit.

The Herd kick off 2023 with a Mid-Penn Keystone match at Northern Thursday

Newport champs

Thee local wrestlers won their respective brackets at Thursday’s Newport Holiday Tournament. Camp Hill’s Kobe Moore won the 160-pound title by pinning Williamson’s Joel Hultz at 3:26 in the finals. Mechancisburg’s Antonio Zeno captured the 189-pound title with an 11-5 decision over Pequea Valley’s Zach Hollenbaugh, and Jayden Connors took the 215-pound title by injury default over Hanover’s Jaden Trish. The Wildcats added a pair of third-place finishes, a pair of fourth-place finishes, a fifth-place medal and a sixth-place medal to finish fifth in the eight-team tournament with 107 points. Camp Hill (95 points) finished seventh.

Colt pins at Powerade

A pair of Cedar Cliff wrestlers won their first-round championship matches by fall at the Powerade Tournament Thursday and Friday at Canon-McMillan. Kyle Zeigler pinned Central Mountain’s Zachary St. Clair at 127 pounds, and Mike Jones pinned Brady Deel from Grundy, Virginia, to open the 189-pound bracket.

No one from the Colt contingent advanced past the second round of the championship bracket. Huner Hiller reached the fifth round of consolations. Cedar Cliff finished 48th as a team with 34 points, topping a 64th-place outing in 2021.

Thursday’s schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County

Mid-Penn Keystone

Carlisle at Northern, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

West Perry at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Middletown, 7 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Steelton-Highspire, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Trinity in Blue Streak Duals at Manheim Township, 7 a.m.

Big Spring in Raider Duals at Twin Valley, 8 a.m.

Shippensburg in Canner Duals at Biglerville, 8:30 a.m.

Carlisle, Cumberland Valley in Cedar Duals at Lebanon, 9 a.m.

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Harrisburg at Mechanicsburg, 11 a.m.

Close 1 of 8 Cole Bartram 1.JPG Northern York's Cole Bartram, left, grapples with Owen J. Robert's Dillon Bechtold during the 189 pound class semifinals of the MyHouse Trojan Wars on Friday afternoon at Chambersburg High School. Domonic Frontino 1.JPG Shippensburg's Dom Frontino, top, looks for a weakness in Spring Mills' Patrick Jackson during the 160 pound class semifinals of the MyHouse Trojan Wars on Friday afternoon at Chambersburg High School. Cole Bartram 2.JPG Northern York's Cole Bartram, left, struggles to break the leg grip from Owen J. Robert's Dillon Bechtold during the 189 pound class semifinals of the MyHouse Trojan Wars on Friday afternoon at Chambersburg High School. Domonic Frontino 2.JPG Shippensburg's Dom Frontino, right, goes head to head with Spring Mills' Patrick Jackson during the 160 pound class semifinals of the MyHouse Trojan Wars on Friday afternoon at Chambersburg High School. Eli Bounds 1.JPG Boiling Springs' Eli Bounds, left, tries to break free from the grip of Skyline's Phoenix Alyea during the 133 pound class semifinals of the MyHouse Trojan Wars on Friday afternoon at Chambersburg High School. Eli Bounds 2.JPG Boiling Springs' Eli Bounds, right, controls the legs of Skyline's Phoenix Alyea during the 133 pound class semifinals of the MyHouse Trojan Wars on Friday afternoon at Chambersburg High School. Major Lewis 1.JPG Trinity's Major Lewis, top, tris to lock up West Branch's Landon Bainey during the 114 pound class semifinals of the MyHouse Trojan Wars on Friday afternoon at Chambersburg High School. Will Detar 1.JPG Trinity's Will Detar takes down Central Bucks South's Zach Thomas, bottom, during the 107 pound class semifinals of the MyHouse Trojan Wars on Friday afternoon at Chambersburg High School. Photos: 2022 Chambersburg Trojan Wars Local wrestlers took home three individual titles from the Trojan Wars holiday tournament at Chambersburg.