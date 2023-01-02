A holiday haul of medals for Cumberland County girls and other wrestling notes heading into 2023 slate

Trnity’s Will Detar, Shippensburg’s Dom Frontino and Northern’s Cole Bartram captured wrestling titles at Chambersburg’s Trojan Wars holiday tournament Friday, capping a busy week on the mats for local wrestlers.
Here’s a look at some of the highlights.
County girls shine in Shillington
Governor Mifflin hosted a girls holiday wrestling tournament Wednesday, dividing 270 wrestlers into four-person brackets based on weight and awarding first and second-place medals. Cumberland County wrestlers won 167 of the brackets and took home 33 medals overall.
Cumberland Valley led the way among the 26 teams competing with 11 individual champions in Jocelyn Fishel (99 pounds), Lillian Seageaves (112), Ana Zakhary (115), Mary Mikhail (118A), Eliana White-Vega (124.4), Cayci McKenna (125), Lydia Basta (126), Rylee Longenecker (129), Jody Mikhail (132), Veronica Guise (173) and Aja Jumper (215).
People are also reading…
Carlisle’s Anna Belle Stoermer (122), Akira Towles (130C), Allison Coldren (142) and Katelyn Coldren (148) also won titles, as did Mechanicsburg’s Kallie Bower (121A) and Big Spring’s Esther Reed (245).
The Eagles also has a dozen runners-up with two Herd and two Bulldog wrestlers also grabbing silver medals.
CV boys stay unbeaten
While their classmates collected medals at Governor Mifflin, the Cumberland Valley boys worked their way to a 5-0 record in Wednesday’s Bob Rohm Duals at Bloomsburg University. The Eagles defeated Mount Carmel (48-21), Bloomsburg (66-12), Schuylkill Valley (72-4), Crestwood (48-18) and Huntingdon (42-25) to finish as the event’s top team for the second year in a row. Leading the championship final 33-25 with two bouts remaining,
Cumberland Valley clinched the match with Mason Wickerham’s 7-1 decision over Huntingdon’s Liam Simpson at 121 pounds. The Eagles also got a major decision from Jake Mitchell (133), a tech fall from Evan Montes and falls from Alex Tennis (127), Waylon Kitzmiller (139), Gabe Belga (160) and Dayne Miller (189). Anthony Bruscino (215) won by forfeit.
Herd trio tears through Elco
Carlisle finished 4-1 as a team in Thursday’s Elco duals, defeating Conrad Weiser, Lancaster Catholic, Schuylkill Haven and Susquehannock but falling to the hosts 34-33. Three Herd wrestlers – Caleb Hippensteel, Mitch Adams and Layton Schmick – went 5-0 individually, winning all of their bouts by fall or by forfeit.
The Herd kick off 2023 with a Mid-Penn Keystone match at Northern Thursday
Newport champs
Thee local wrestlers won their respective brackets at Thursday’s Newport Holiday Tournament. Camp Hill’s Kobe Moore won the 160-pound title by pinning Williamson’s Joel Hultz at 3:26 in the finals. Mechancisburg’s Antonio Zeno captured the 189-pound title with an 11-5 decision over Pequea Valley’s Zach Hollenbaugh, and Jayden Connors took the 215-pound title by injury default over Hanover’s Jaden Trish. The Wildcats added a pair of third-place finishes, a pair of fourth-place finishes, a fifth-place medal and a sixth-place medal to finish fifth in the eight-team tournament with 107 points. Camp Hill (95 points) finished seventh.
Colt pins at Powerade
A pair of Cedar Cliff wrestlers won their first-round championship matches by fall at the Powerade Tournament Thursday and Friday at Canon-McMillan. Kyle Zeigler pinned Central Mountain’s Zachary St. Clair at 127 pounds, and Mike Jones pinned Brady Deel from Grundy, Virginia, to open the 189-pound bracket.
No one from the Colt contingent advanced past the second round of the championship bracket. Huner Hiller reached the fifth round of consolations. Cedar Cliff finished 48th as a team with 34 points, topping a 64th-place outing in 2021.
Thursday’s schedule
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County
Mid-Penn Keystone
Carlisle at Northern, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.
West Perry at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill at Middletown, 7 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Steelton-Highspire, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Trinity in Blue Streak Duals at Manheim Township, 7 a.m.
Big Spring in Raider Duals at Twin Valley, 8 a.m.
Shippensburg in Canner Duals at Biglerville, 8:30 a.m.
Carlisle, Cumberland Valley in Cedar Duals at Lebanon, 9 a.m.
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Harrisburg at Mechanicsburg, 11 a.m.
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross