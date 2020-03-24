A chance to 'kick the boys' butts': Role models, strong support systems pave way for girls wrestlers in youth programs

Role models play a role getting these girls to try wrestling, and sometimes stay in it for the long haul. But support — from family, coaches and fellow wrestlers — keeps them engaged.

“The wrestling team has always been very supportive of the girls on the team,” Amanda Page said. “It has been absolutely amazing all the people we have met along the way willing to help [Jordyn] improve. Overall, the community is supportive as well.”

“All the coaches, parents and teammates are very supportive,” Thompson said. “They have gone out of their way to make [Zalewski] feel comfortable, like she belongs, is treated like the boys and that the same expectations of training hard are required of her. Their words of encouragement mean more than they know. She loves her club.”

Being welcomed and supported doesn’t mean special treatment, though.

For wrestlers like Sweger, it was important she be viewed as a wrestler first. She wanted to be seen as “just a wrestler” instead of a “girl that wrestles.” To her, it made her feel more included and less like an outlier.

Some coaches around the county know this and have done what they can to help make everyone feel welcome in the wrestling room.