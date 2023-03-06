Sentinel Staff
The Pennsylvania high school wrestling season culminates with the individual PIAA Championships scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at Hershey’s Giant Center.
More than 500 wrestlers from across the commonwealth are set to compete for a spot on the podium at the end of the tournament.
Before the competition kicks off, here’s a look at local qualifiers, schedules, ticket information and more.
Local entries
114 – Drew Scherer, Boiling Springs
133 – Jake Mitchell, Cumberland Valley; Eli Bounds, Boiling Springs; Rocco Fratelli, Northern
145 – Ean Wilson, Boiling Springs
152 – Michael Duggan, Boiling Springs; Gabe Belga, Cumberland Valley
160 – Dom Frontino, Shippensburg
172 – Anthony DeAngelo, Carlisle
189 – Cole Bartram, Northern
215 – Diesel Koser, Shippensburg
285 – Layton Schmick, Carlisle
107 – Will Detar, Trinity
133 – Noah Doi, Camp Hill
152 – Kobe Moore, Camp Hill
160 – Jagger Gray, Trinity
215 – Tucker Paynter, Trinity
West Perry also has six state qualifiers in Jackson Rush (121), Blain Puchalsky (133), Tyler Morrison (139), Nolen Zeigler (152), Justice Hockenberry-Folk (160) and Quade Boden (189).
The brackets
PA-Wrestling.com has downloadable brackets for Class 3A and Class 2A.
Once wrestling begins, FloArena has interactive brackets and teams scores that will be updated in real time.
The schedules
Preliminary round and first round: Thursday, 4 p.m.
First-round consolations: Thursday, 8:15 p.m.
Quarterfinals and second-round consolations: Friday, 2:15 p.m.
Third-round consolations: Friday, 5 p.m.
Semifinals and fourth-round consolations: Saturday, 9 a.m.
Fifth-round consolations: Saturday, 11:30 a.m.
Preliminary round and first round: Thursday, 9 a.m.
First-round consolations: Thursday, 1:15 p.m.
Quarterfinals and second-round consolations: Friday, 9 a.m.
Third-round consolations: Friday, 11:45 a.m.
Semifinals and fourth-round consolations: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Fifth-round consolations: Friday, 9:30 p.m.
How to watch
Fans can purchase tickets to the event as a whole or to individual sessions on the PIAA's website.
FloWrestling is scheduled to stream the bouts on its website and its FloSports App. Streaming requires a subscription.
The Sentinel will also have daily coverage at cumberlink.com/sports/high-school/wrestling/.
