The Pennsylvania high school wrestling season culminates with the individual PIAA Championships scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at Hershey’s Giant Center.

More than 500 wrestlers from across the commonwealth are set to compete for a spot on the podium at the end of the tournament.

Before the competition kicks off, here’s a look at local qualifiers, schedules, ticket information and more.

Local entries

Class 3A

114 – Drew Scherer, Boiling Springs

133 – Jake Mitchell, Cumberland Valley; Eli Bounds, Boiling Springs; Rocco Fratelli, Northern

145 – Ean Wilson, Boiling Springs

152 – Michael Duggan, Boiling Springs; Gabe Belga, Cumberland Valley

160 – Dom Frontino, Shippensburg

172 – Anthony DeAngelo, Carlisle

189 – Cole Bartram, Northern

215 – Diesel Koser, Shippensburg

285 – Layton Schmick, Carlisle

Class 2A

107 – Will Detar, Trinity

133 – Noah Doi, Camp Hill

152 – Kobe Moore, Camp Hill

160 – Jagger Gray, Trinity

215 – Tucker Paynter, Trinity

West Perry also has six state qualifiers in Jackson Rush (121), Blain Puchalsky (133), Tyler Morrison (139), Nolen Zeigler (152), Justice Hockenberry-Folk (160) and Quade Boden (189).

The brackets

Once wrestling begins, FloArena has interactive brackets and teams scores that will be updated in real time.

The schedules

Class 3A

Preliminary round and first round: Thursday, 4 p.m.

First-round consolations: Thursday, 8:15 p.m.

Quarterfinals and second-round consolations: Friday, 2:15 p.m.

Third-round consolations: Friday, 5 p.m.

Semifinals and fourth-round consolations: Saturday, 9 a.m.

Fifth-round consolations: Saturday, 11:30 a.m.

Finals: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round and first round: Thursday, 9 a.m.

First-round consolations: Thursday, 1:15 p.m.

Quarterfinals and second-round consolations: Friday, 9 a.m.

Third-round consolations: Friday, 11:45 a.m.

Semifinals and fourth-round consolations: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Fifth-round consolations: Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Finals: Saturday, 2 p.m.

How to watch

Fans can purchase tickets to the event as a whole or to individual sessions on the PIAA's website.

FloWrestling is scheduled to stream the bouts on its website and its FloSports App. Streaming requires a subscription.

The Sentinel will also have daily coverage at cumberlink.com/sports/high-school/wrestling/.

