The end of the PIAA Championships Saturday does not mark the end of high school wrestling in Pennsylvania. The state girls wrestling championships are scheduled for Sunday at Central Dauphin.
Wrestling starts at 9 a.m. and features brackets for 13 weight classes that include girls who advanced through the regional qualifiers. More than 100 schools are represented, including Big Spring, Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, Carlisle, Cumberland Valley and Mechanicsburg.
Following is some more information.
Local qualifiers
* denotes a regional champion
100 – Jordyn Suhina, Big Spring; Madi Wagner, Boiling Springs; Laurel Kuhn, Carlisle; Jocelyn Fishel, Cumberland Valley
106 – Faith Warner, Big Spring
112 – Ana Zakhary, Cumberland Valley
118 – Evelyn Hippensteel, Big Spring; Kallie Bower, Mechanicsburg
124 – Eliana White-Vega, Cumberland Valley*; Naclaliz Cordero-Rodriguez, Cumberland Valley; Cayci McKenna, Cumberland Valley
130 – Keeley Nunn, Camp Hill
136 – Allison Coldren, Carlisle; Mari Bruscino, Cumberland Valley
142 – Kyra Rau, Cumberland Valley
148 – Katelyn Coldren, Carlisle*
155 – Myah Mulgrew, Cumberland Valley
170 – Sarah Lynn, Big Spring; Heaven Ramirez, Big Spring; Veronica Guise, Cumberland Valley
190 – Nour Sharban, Cumberland Valley; Kimberlee Hechler, Cumberland Valley
235 – Esther Reed, Big Spring; Kiara Villanova-Medina, Camp Hill; Ajanai Jumper, Cumberland Valley*
The brackets
Live brackets and team scoring information can be found at
. TrackWrestling How to watch
Admission at Central Dauphin costs $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children.
PIAA sanctioning update
The PIAA, at its Feb. 22 meeting, approved the first reading of the girls wrestling application for sanctioning. The PIAA could approve and sanction the sport with two further stages of review and approval.
Girls wrestling became eligible for sanctioning when it reached the 100-team threshold. As of Saturday, the number of school-sponsored varsity teams stood at 103 with York Suburban joining the ranks March 1.
Some of the teams with wrestlers in Sunday’s state championships compete as clubs.
Photos: Boiling Springs at Camp Hill girls wrestling
Boiling Springs' Emily Dolan, top, works to get the pin against Camp Hill's Kiara Vilanova Medina during their match in the Inaugral Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill prepares to take on Boiling Springs in its inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Giana Demoulin, right, tries to gain side control of Boiling Springs' Kendall Snyder during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Emalee Sabo, bottom, works to keep shoulder off the mat as Boiling Springs' Hailey Thumma applies pressure during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Alisha Hidalgo, front, rolls to try and break free from Boiling Springs' Ahnika Hoover controls her wrists during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Ahnika Hoover, top, tries to gain leg control on Camp Hill's Alisha Hidalgo, bottom, during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Ahnika Hoover, top, controls Camp Hill's Alisha Hidalgo, bottom, during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Keeley Nunn, left, grapples with Boiling Springs' Joei Nileski, right, during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Heather Keim, top, takes Boiling Springs' Ryann Walters down to the mat during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Emma Nelson, left, grapples with Boiling Springs' Madi Wagner, right, during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Madi Wagner, top, works to get the pin against Camp Hill's Emma Nelson during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Eve Kern, top, scores two points for a takedown on Camp Hill's Molly Sowers during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Aly Glass, left, grapples with Boiling Springs' Brinlee Evans during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Riley Lockhart, left, avoids the shoot from Boiling Springs' Amanda Delevan during their match in the Inaugural Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Emily Dolan, top, drives into Camp Hill's Kiara Vilanova Medina during their match in the Inaugral Women's Wrestling Dual at Camp Hill High School on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
