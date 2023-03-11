The end of the PIAA Championships Saturday does not mark the end of high school wrestling in Pennsylvania. The state girls wrestling championships are scheduled for Sunday at Central Dauphin.

Wrestling starts at 9 a.m. and features brackets for 13 weight classes that include girls who advanced through the regional qualifiers. More than 100 schools are represented, including Big Spring, Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, Carlisle, Cumberland Valley and Mechanicsburg.

Following is some more information.

Local qualifiers

* denotes a regional champion

100 – Jordyn Suhina, Big Spring; Madi Wagner, Boiling Springs; Laurel Kuhn, Carlisle; Jocelyn Fishel, Cumberland Valley

106 – Faith Warner, Big Spring

112 – Ana Zakhary, Cumberland Valley

118 – Evelyn Hippensteel, Big Spring; Kallie Bower, Mechanicsburg

124 – Eliana White-Vega, Cumberland Valley*; Naclaliz Cordero-Rodriguez, Cumberland Valley; Cayci McKenna, Cumberland Valley

130 – Keeley Nunn, Camp Hill

136 – Allison Coldren, Carlisle; Mari Bruscino, Cumberland Valley

142 – Kyra Rau, Cumberland Valley

148 – Katelyn Coldren, Carlisle*

155 – Myah Mulgrew, Cumberland Valley

170 – Sarah Lynn, Big Spring; Heaven Ramirez, Big Spring; Veronica Guise, Cumberland Valley

190 – Nour Sharban, Cumberland Valley; Kimberlee Hechler, Cumberland Valley

235 – Esther Reed, Big Spring; Kiara Villanova-Medina, Camp Hill; Ajanai Jumper, Cumberland Valley*

The brackets

Live brackets and team scoring information can be found at TrackWrestling.

How to watch

Admission at Central Dauphin costs $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children.

PIAA sanctioning update

The PIAA, at its Feb. 22 meeting, approved the first reading of the girls wrestling application for sanctioning. The PIAA could approve and sanction the sport with two further stages of review and approval.

Girls wrestling became eligible for sanctioning when it reached the 100-team threshold. As of Saturday, the number of school-sponsored varsity teams stood at 103 with York Suburban joining the ranks March 1.

Some of the teams with wrestlers in Sunday’s state championships compete as clubs.

