With the high school wrestling season in the rear view, it’s time to hand out some awards.
Here’s the 2022-23 All-Sentinel Wrestling Team, which includes Wrestler of the Year, Coach of the Year, First, Second and Girls Team honorees and Honorable Mentions.
Wrestler of the Year
Layton Schmick, 285, sr., Carlisle: The Thundering Herd senior and East Stroudsburg commit capped his prep career in style, earning his first state medal with a 3-1 sudden victory over Penn Trafford’s Joe Enck in the heavyweight third-place match. Schmick posted a 41-2 record as a senior with 29 falls. On the road to states, he won sectional and District 3 regional titles. He also helped the Thundering Herd qualify for the district tournament for the second consecutive season and represented the Pennsylvania All-Star Team in the “Dapper Dan” Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.
Billy Chamberlain, Cumberland Valley: In his second year at the helm with the Eagles, Chamberlain coaches the Cumberland Valley contingent to a 21-5 record, an appearance in the District 3 Class 3A team tournament finals and a second consecutive trip to the state team tournament. Individually, two of his wrestlers won section titles, and two qualified for states.
First Team
Will Detar, fr., 107, Trinity: A phenomenal freshman campaign for Detar ended on the state medal stand with Class 2A bronze. Detar went 41-3 and pinned 21 of his opponents, winning titles at the Carlisle Christmas Classic, the MyHouse Trojan Wars and the postseason sectional tournament.
Rocco Fratelli, 133, jr. Northern: After earning his third trip to the state tournament with sectional gold and District 3 regional silver, Fratelli earned his first victory on the Giant Center mats, advancing to the Class 3A quarterfinals and finishing his season with a 33-8 record. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.
Eli Bounds, 133, sr., Boiling Springs: The Bubblers’ move from Class 2A to Class 3A didn’t faze Bounds, whose 35-7 senior record included his 100th career victory, sectional silver and a third-place finish at the regional tournament. He also helped the Bubblers qualify for the district team tournament. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.
Noah Doi, 133, so., Camp Hill: A quick and aggressive style helped Doi take big strides and build on his state-qualifying freshman season. Building a 36-6 record with 12 falls, Doi captured sectional and district titles. He bounced back from a first-round loss in the Class 2A state tournament to land a seventh-place medal. 2022 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Ean Wilson, 145, jr., Boiling Springs: The first Bubbler to win a Class 3A section title, Wilson put together a 34-13 record as a junior. He picked up 14 wins by fall, finished third in the regional tournament and qualified for states for the second straight season. 2022 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Dom Frontino, 152, sr., Shippensburg: Fully recovered from a knee injury that delayed the start of his junior season, Frontino hit his senior campaign with a full head of steam. He won a Trojan Wars title and finished third at the Mid-Winter Mayhem tournament at IUP. The feisty Frontino finished his senior year with sectional and regional titles and a fourth-place medal at states. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.
Gabe Belga, 152, sr., Cumberland Valley: One of the most consistent wrestlers in the Cumberland Valley lineup, Belga bulled his way to a 38-10 record as a senior with 22 falls, a section title and a third-place finish at the regional tournament. After dropping his first-round bout at states, Belga battled back to the third round of consolations. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.
Michael Duggan, 152, sr., Boiling Springs: A two-time state bronze medalist in Class 2A, Duggan put his skills to the test in the Class 3A field as a senior, putting together a 37-6 record in his final campaign with the Bubblers. Duggan finished second at the section and regional tournaments and won his first-round bout at the state championships. 2022 Wrestler of the Year.
Jagger Gray, 160, sr., Trinity: Gray made his final season with the Shamrocks a memorable one. On his way to a 42-6 record as a senior, the Maryland commit collected his 100th career victory, earned section, district and regional titles and ended his first trip to states with a sixth-place medal. 2022 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Tucker Paynter, 172, jr., Trinity: After a deep postseason run with Trinity’s football team, Paynter picked up where he left off on the wrestling mat with a 39-9 record that included 27 falls and a Carlisle Christmas Classic title. He finished second in the second, third at districts and fifth at regionals and won a preliminary-round match at states. 2022 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Cole Bartram 189, jr., Northern: Coming off an eighth-place finish at states as a sophomore, Bartram found another gear as a junior, finishing the season with a 39-3 record, a King of the Mountain title, sectional gold, regional silver and a state tournament run that carried him to the finals and a second-place finish. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.
Diesel Koser, 215, sr., Shippensburg: Koser’s senior season saw him post his second consecutive 30-win campaign and earn his second berth in the state tournament. At 30-12, Koser finished second in the section and third at regionals, and he won a preliminary-round bout in the state tournament. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.
