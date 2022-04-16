 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2021-22 All-Sentinel Wrestling Team: Boiling Springs Michael Duggan named Wrestler of the Year after Bubblers' big season

Michael Duggan 2021-22 All-Sentinel

Boiling Springs' Michael Duggan

With the 2021-22 high school basketball season in the rear view, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2021-22 All-Sentinel Wrestling Team, which includes Wrestler of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and Honorable Mentions.

Wrestler of the Year

Michael Duggan, Boiling Springs: For the second consecutive year, Duggan forged his way to the state medal stand and earned a Class 2A bronze medal, capping a junior campaign that saw him go 48-8 and capture section and District 3 titles. He also helped the Bubblers capture the Mid-Penn Colonial crown, finish second in the District 3 team tournament and take fourth place in the state team tournament. 2020-21 All-Sentinel First Team.

Coach of the Year

Trevor Byers, Boiling Springs: Byers guided the Bubblers to a division title, a trip to the district finals and the third-place match in the state team tournament. Thirteen of his Boiling Springs wrestlers qualified for the District 3 individual championships. Four of them won titles to lift the Bubblers to the top spot in the team standings.

First Team

Major Lewis 2021-22 All-Sentinel

Trinity's Major Lewis

Major Lewis, 106, jr., Trinity: Lewis cleared a postseason hurdle in his junior campaign, winning a section title, finishing second at districts, fourth at regionals and capping the campaign with a seventh-place medal at states and a 40-7 record.

Raif Barber, 113, sr., Boiling Springs: Barber finished third at the section tournament before missing districts due to illness. His best season as a Bubbler featured a 25-8 record with more than half of his wins (14) earned with a pin.

Rocco Fratelli 2021-22 All-Sentinel

Northern's Rocco Fratelli.

Rocco Fratelli, 120, so., Northern: After a stellar state-qualifying freshman season, Fratelli returned to the big stage as a junior after winning a section title and mining Class 3A bronze at regionals for the second consecutive year. He posted a 53-16 record.

Eli Bounds, 126, jr., Boiling Springs: Opening his season with a title at the Cumberland Valley Kickoff Classic, Bounds rode the momentum to a 41-10 record, a District 3 Class 2A title and a seventh-place medal in his second consecutive state tournament.

Christian Doi, 132, sr., Camp Hill: Doi produced the best season of his high school career in its finale, going 36-4 , registering 21 pins, winning section and district titles and claiming third place at regionals. He also helped the Lions return to the District 3 Class 2A team tournament. 2020-21 All-Sentinel First Team.

Kobin Karper 2021-22 All-Sentinel

Boiling Springs' Kobin Karper

Kobin Karper, 138, sr., Boiling Springs: One of the senior leaders on a decorated Bubbler team, Karper earned his first individual state tournament berth after claiming a District 3 Class 2A title and finishing second at the regional tournament. He capped his prep career with 125 total victories.

Dominic Frontino, 152, jr., Shippensburg: After tearing his ACL, MCL and meniscus in the offseason, Frontino worked his way back to the mat and won his first 19 matches. He captured earned a section crown and finished second at regionals to punch a ticket to states, where he finished eighth and finished his season with a 21-4 record.

Gabriel Belga 2021-22 All-Sentinel

Cumberland Valley's Gabriel Belga

Gabriel Belga, 152, jr., Cumberland Valley: Belga went 35-8, finishing second in the section and fifth in the region. One of the leaders in the Cumberland Valley lineup, Belga helped an up-and-coming team finish third in the District 3 Class 3A team tournament.

Jarrett Wilson, 152, sr., Carlisle: Capping his high school career, Wilson posted a 33-8 record as a senior, finishing third in the section and earning 28 of his 33 victories by pin. Wilson helped the Thundering Herd win the Mid-Penn Keystone crown and earn the program’s first district dual meet victory.

Cole Bartram 2021-22 All-Sentinel

Northern's Cole Bartram

Cole Bartram, 172, so., Northern: In his first trip to the Class 3A state tournament, Bartram battled his way to the medal round and an eighth-place finish, bringing his season record to 32-8 and adding to a hardware collection that included a section title and regional bronze.

Diesel Koser, 189, jr., Shippensburg: Making a leap as a junior, Koser posted a 31-11 record on his way to becoming a section runner-up, a fourth-place finisher at regionals and a state qualifier. His season also included fourth-place finishes at the CV Kickoff Classic and the MyHouse Triojan Wars.

Owen Hutchinson, 215, so., Big Spring: Hutchinson’s breakout sophomore season featured a 30-10 record with 20 pins. At one point, the Bulldog pinned 13 consecutive opponents. In the postseason, he finished third in the section and place sixth at regionals.

Layton Schmick 2021-22 All-Sentinel

Carlisle's Layton Schmick

Layton Schmick, 285, jr., Carlisle: With a 41-5 record, Schmick set the Carlisle single-season pin record (32) and captured a section crown and advanced to the state tournament for the second straight season. Schmick was part of a Thundering Herd contingent that won the Mid-Penn’s Keystone division.

Honorable Mentions

Luke Magnani, 106, fr. , Boiling Springs; Phil Montes, 106, fr., Cumberland Valley; Garrett Pedrick,106, fr., Carlisle; Faith Warner, 106, jr., Big Spring; Alexander Tennis, 113/120, jr., Cumberland Valley; Tyler Budman, 113, jr., Mechanicsburg; Michael Sutton, 113, so., Trinity; Carter Pedrick, 120, fr., Carlisle; Marcus Colson, 120, so., Camp Hill; Noah Doi, 126, fr., Camp Hill; Trentin Walker, 126, sr., Carlisle.

Eli Gregoris, 126, sr., Big Spring; Aidan Bachman, 132, sr., Cedar Cliff; Ryan Beck, 132, fr., Red Land; Logan Schmidt, 132, sr., Big Spring; Kenseth Beistline, 138, jr., East Pennsboro; Reese Polulak, 138/145, sr., Red Land; Pete Petsinis, 132/138/145, jr., Carlisle; Parker Sample,145, jr., Mechanicsbug; Ean Wilson, 145, so., Boiling Springs; Max Haas, 152, sr., Cedar Cliff.

Timmy Johnson, 152, sr., Northern; Kobe Moore, 152, so., Camp Hill; Jaydan Barrick, 160, sr., Boiling Springs; Anthony DeAngelo, 160, so., Carlisle; Clayton Hetrick, 172, jr., Big Spring; Anthony Bruscino, 160/172, so., Cumberland Valley; Jagger Gray, 172, jr., Trinity; Mitchell Adams, 172/189, fr., Carlisle; Tucker Paynter, 189, so., Trinity; Collin Neal,189, so., Boiling Springs; Julyan Dodson, 285, jr., Boiling Springs

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
