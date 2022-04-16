2021-22 All-Sentinel Wrestling Team: Boiling Springs Michael Duggan named Wrestler of the Year after Bubblers' big season

With the 2021-22 high school basketball season in the rear view, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2021-22 All-Sentinel Wrestling Team, which includes Wrestler of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and Honorable Mentions.

Wrestler of the Year

Michael Duggan, Boiling Springs: For the second consecutive year, Duggan forged his way to the state medal stand and earned a Class 2A bronze medal, capping a junior campaign that saw him go 48-8 and capture section and District 3 titles. He also helped the Bubblers capture the Mid-Penn Colonial crown, finish second in the District 3 team tournament and take fourth place in the state team tournament. 2020-21 All-Sentinel First Team.

Coach of the Year

Trevor Byers, Boiling Springs: Byers guided the Bubblers to a division title, a trip to the district finals and the third-place match in the state team tournament. Thirteen of his Boiling Springs wrestlers qualified for the District 3 individual championships. Four of them won titles to lift the Bubblers to the top spot in the team standings.

First Team

Major Lewis, 106, jr., Trinity: Lewis cleared a postseason hurdle in his junior campaign, winning a section title, finishing second at districts, fourth at regionals and capping the campaign with a seventh-place medal at states and a 40-7 record.

Raif Barber, 113, sr., Boiling Springs: Barber finished third at the section tournament before missing districts due to illness. His best season as a Bubbler featured a 25-8 record with more than half of his wins (14) earned with a pin.

Rocco Fratelli, 120, so., Northern: After a stellar state-qualifying freshman season, Fratelli returned to the big stage as a junior after winning a section title and mining Class 3A bronze at regionals for the second consecutive year. He posted a 53-16 record.

Eli Bounds, 126, jr., Boiling Springs: Opening his season with a title at the Cumberland Valley Kickoff Classic, Bounds rode the momentum to a 41-10 record, a District 3 Class 2A title and a seventh-place medal in his second consecutive state tournament.

Christian Doi, 132, sr., Camp Hill: Doi produced the best season of his high school career in its finale, going 36-4 , registering 21 pins, winning section and district titles and claiming third place at regionals. He also helped the Lions return to the District 3 Class 2A team tournament. 2020-21 All-Sentinel First Team.

Kobin Karper, 138, sr., Boiling Springs: One of the senior leaders on a decorated Bubbler team, Karper earned his first individual state tournament berth after claiming a District 3 Class 2A title and finishing second at the regional tournament. He capped his prep career with 125 total victories.

Dominic Frontino, 152, jr., Shippensburg: After tearing his ACL, MCL and meniscus in the offseason, Frontino worked his way back to the mat and won his first 19 matches. He captured earned a section crown and finished second at regionals to punch a ticket to states, where he finished eighth and finished his season with a 21-4 record.

Gabriel Belga, 152, jr., Cumberland Valley: Belga went 35-8, finishing second in the section and fifth in the region. One of the leaders in the Cumberland Valley lineup, Belga helped an up-and-coming team finish third in the District 3 Class 3A team tournament.

Jarrett Wilson, 152, sr., Carlisle: Capping his high school career, Wilson posted a 33-8 record as a senior, finishing third in the section and earning 28 of his 33 victories by pin. Wilson helped the Thundering Herd win the Mid-Penn Keystone crown and earn the program’s first district dual meet victory.

Cole Bartram, 172, so., Northern: In his first trip to the Class 3A state tournament, Bartram battled his way to the medal round and an eighth-place finish, bringing his season record to 32-8 and adding to a hardware collection that included a section title and regional bronze.

Diesel Koser, 189, jr., Shippensburg: Making a leap as a junior, Koser posted a 31-11 record on his way to becoming a section runner-up, a fourth-place finisher at regionals and a state qualifier. His season also included fourth-place finishes at the CV Kickoff Classic and the MyHouse Triojan Wars.

Owen Hutchinson, 215, so., Big Spring: Hutchinson’s breakout sophomore season featured a 30-10 record with 20 pins. At one point, the Bulldog pinned 13 consecutive opponents. In the postseason, he finished third in the section and place sixth at regionals.

Layton Schmick, 285, jr., Carlisle: With a 41-5 record, Schmick set the Carlisle single-season pin record (32) and captured a section crown and advanced to the state tournament for the second straight season. Schmick was part of a Thundering Herd contingent that won the Mid-Penn’s Keystone division.

Honorable Mentions

Luke Magnani, 106, fr. , Boiling Springs; Phil Montes, 106, fr., Cumberland Valley; Garrett Pedrick,106, fr., Carlisle; Faith Warner, 106, jr., Big Spring; Alexander Tennis, 113/120, jr., Cumberland Valley; Tyler Budman, 113, jr., Mechanicsburg; Michael Sutton, 113, so., Trinity; Carter Pedrick, 120, fr., Carlisle; Marcus Colson, 120, so., Camp Hill; Noah Doi, 126, fr., Camp Hill; Trentin Walker, 126, sr., Carlisle.

Eli Gregoris, 126, sr., Big Spring; Aidan Bachman, 132, sr., Cedar Cliff; Ryan Beck, 132, fr., Red Land; Logan Schmidt, 132, sr., Big Spring; Kenseth Beistline, 138, jr., East Pennsboro; Reese Polulak, 138/145, sr., Red Land; Pete Petsinis, 132/138/145, jr., Carlisle; Parker Sample,145, jr., Mechanicsbug; Ean Wilson, 145, so., Boiling Springs; Max Haas, 152, sr., Cedar Cliff.

Timmy Johnson, 152, sr., Northern; Kobe Moore, 152, so., Camp Hill; Jaydan Barrick, 160, sr., Boiling Springs; Anthony DeAngelo, 160, so., Carlisle; Clayton Hetrick, 172, jr., Big Spring; Anthony Bruscino, 160/172, so., Cumberland Valley; Jagger Gray, 172, jr., Trinity; Mitchell Adams, 172/189, fr., Carlisle; Tucker Paynter, 189, so., Trinity; Collin Neal,189, so., Boiling Springs; Julyan Dodson, 285, jr., Boiling Springs

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.