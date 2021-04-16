2020-21 Wrestling All-Sentinel Team: Cumberland Valley's Jake Lucas nabs state title and POTY honors

Colton Zimmerman, 189, sr., Carlisle: Zimmerman missed his chance to become a four-time state qualifier, but he was still one of the strongest in the Thundering Herd room. He ended the season at 20-4 and with a surprising bow-out in the District 3 Class 3A tournament. He did, however, finish with a gold medal at sectionals and 118 wins in his career.

Dylan Rodenhaber, 285, sr., Red Land: After an injury forced Rodenhaber out of competition late last year, he came back even stronger for his final season in a Patriots singlet. The heavyweight made an appearance at states, won sectional gold and won a District 3 Class 3A gold medal.

Layton Schmick, 285, so., Carlisle: Schmick is making his name around the Sentinel coverage area as the next best heavyweight. He ended the season with a 21-5 record, a state appearance, sectional silver and a silver medal at the District 3 Class 3A tournament.

Honorable Mention

Eli Gregoris, jr., 106, Big Spring; Andrew Adams, jr., 215, Big Spring; Clayton Hetrick, so., 172, Big Spring; Raif Barber, jr., 120, Boiling Springs; Eli Bounds, so., 126/132; Aiden McCombs, so., 132, Boiling Springs; Max Delaye, sr., 160, Camp Hill; Sean Getty, sr., 172, Camp Hill; Paul Parise, sr., 189, Camp Hill; Ben Mullin, sr., 215, Camp Hill; Marcus Colson, fr., 120, Camp Hill; Trentin Walker, jr., 126, Carlisle; Azzy Ibrahim, sr., 120, Carlisle; Anthony DeAngelo, fr., 152, Carlisle; Jarrett Wilson, jr., 145/152, Carlisle; Isaiah Auman, sr., 189/215, Cedar Cliff; Aidan Bachman, jr., 132/138, Cedar Cliff; John Cunningham, sr., 145/152, Cedar Cliff; Mark Pardine, jr., 120/126, Cedar Cliff; Gabe Belga, so., 152, Cumberland Valley; Anthony Bruscino, fr., 160, Cumberland Valley; Alex Tennis, so., 106, Cumberland Valley; Gabriel Hayes, sr., 189, Cumberland Valley; Abubakar Saka, sr., 285, Cumberland Valley; Breckin Swope, fr., 120, East Pennsboro; Paul Sanderson, fr., 126, East Pennsboro; Malachi Harvey, sr., 152, East Pennsboro; Tyler Budman, so., 106/113, Mechanicsburg; Parker Sample, so., 138/145, Mechanicsburg; Rocco Fratelli, fr., 106, Northern; Cole Bartram, fr., 138, Northern; Bay Blaschak, jr., 170, Northern; Joel McClintok, so., 126/132, Northern; Kyle Haverstick, so., 113, Northern; CJ Wagner, sr., 145, Northern; Hunter Hertzog, sr., 189, Northern; Reese Polulak, jr., 126, Red Land; Marcus Plever, so., 152, Red Land; Connor Stank, so.,160, Red Land; Bryce Phillips, fr., 215, Red Land; Diesel Kosar, so., 189/215, Shippensburg; Sean Hess, sr., 285, Shippensburg; Tucker Paynter, fr., 160, Trinity; Makoa Neibel, sr., 172, Trinity; Wyatt Bender, sr., 126/132, Trinity; Jagger Gray, so., 189/215, Trinity; Major Lewis, so., 106/113, Trinity; Mike Sutton, fr., 120, Trinity.

All-Sentinel teams are selected by The Sentinel’s sports staff. Teams are selected based on stats made available throughout the season and with input from area coaches. Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda Card production provided by Joshua Vaughn.

