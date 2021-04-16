 Skip to main content
2020-21 Wrestling All-Sentinel Team: Cumberland Valley's Jake Lucas nabs state title and POTY honors
2021-20 Wrestling All-Sentinel Team

Wrestler of the Year: Cumberland Valley's Jake Lucas

The 2020-21 winter season is over. Time to hand out some awards.

This year’s All-Sentinel team includes a Wrestler of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.

Wrestler of the Year

Waiting for this feeling: Cumberland Valley's Jake Lucas ends career with dramatic sudden victory win for PIAA Class 3A 215-pound gold

Coach of the Year

COTY: Dave Heckard, Cumberland Valley

Cumberland Valley wrestling head coach Dave Heckard, shown talking to his team, coached the Eagles to a 15-3 record and a second-place finish in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division.

Dave Heckard, Cumberland Valley: Heckard can go out on top as well after guiding Jake Lucas to a state championship in what turned out to be the final season for both of them in red. Heckard was a huge part of why the Eagles’ big won that medal — and remained one of the best on the mat the past four years. Heckard coached his team to a 15-3 record (4-1 Commonwealth Division) before retiring after 17 years at the helm April 7.

HS Wrestling: Cumberland Valley head coach Dave Heckard announces retirement after 17 years, four state champions

First Team

Rocco Fratelli, 106, fr., Northern

Northern’s Rocco Fratelli, bottom, tallied a record of 18-8 and made an appearance at states.

Rocco Fratelli, 106, fr., Northern: As just a freshman, Fratelli made it a point to make a name for himself early. The lightweight tallied a record of 18-8, finished with gold at sectionals, third at the District 3 Class 3A tournament and was a state qualifier to boot.

Aiden Lewis, 113, sr., Cedar Cliff

Cedar Cliff’s Aiden Lewis, top, racked up a record of 17-4 and made an appearance at states.

Aiden Lewis, 113, sr., Cedar Cliff: Although it wasn’t the finish Lewis was probably looking for after a state final appearance, his 17-4 record was still impressive for his final season. Lewis finished first at regionals, third at the District 3 Class 3A tournament and made a state appearance. He finished his career with 121 wins.

Noah Clawson, 113, sr., Carlisle

Carlisle’s Noah Clawson, front, finished 22-4, second at the District 3 Class 3A tournament and made a state appearance.

Noah Clawson, 113, sr., Carlisle: The 113-pound bracket proved to be one of the toughest — especially in the Mid-Penn — and Clawson stepped up to play with the best of them. He finished the season at a strong 22-4, finished second at sectionals, second at the District 3 Class 3A tournament and made a state appearance in his final season with the green and white where he ended with 106 wins.

HS Wrestling: Noah Clawson picks up win No. 100 in Carlisle's win over Mechanicsburg in push for division crown
Christian Doi, 126, jr., Camp Hill

Camp Hill’s Christian Doi, left, finished the season 25-6 and made a state appearance.

Christian Doi, 126, jr., Camp Hill: This season turned in his best season so far, especially after missing out on states last season. He finished the season at 25-6, third in sectionals, third at the District 3 Class 2A tournament, notched a gold medal at the southeast regional and made a state appearance.

Kyle Miller, 132, sr., Cumberland Valley

Cumberland Valley’s Kyle Miller, right, finished with a 21-4 record and made a state appearance.

Kyle Miller, 132, sr., Cumberland Valley: Although most of the attention was on Lucas’s quest for state gold, Miller rolled through the regular and postseason in a dominating fashion. He finished with a 21-4 record, finished with gold at sectionals, silver at the District 3 Class 3A tournament and made a state appearance in his final season with the Eagles.

Dominic Frontino, 138, so., Shippensburg

Shippensburg’s Dominic Frontino, left, racked up an 18-6 record and a third-place finish at the District 3 Class 3A tournament.

Dominic Frontino, 138, so., Shippensburg: Frontino will have to wait another year to try for a state medal after missing out the last two years. However, Frontino still impressed as a sophomore, racking up an 18-6 record, silver at sectionals and a third-place finish at the District 3 Class 3A tournament.

Kobin Karper, 138, jr., Boiling Springs

Boiling Springs’ Kobin Karper, top, finished with gold at sectionals and silver at the District 3 Class 2A tournament.

Kobin Karper, 138, jr., Boiling Springs: One of the best in the Bubblers' room — and they’ll have him for one more year — Karper racked up a strong record of 20-5. Karper finished with gold at sectionals, silver at the District 3 Class 2A tournament and just missed his chance to make a state appearance at the regional tournament.

Michael Duggan, 152, so., Boiling Springs

Boiling Springs’ Michael Duggan, right, finished with gold at sectionals, second at the District 3 Class 2A tournament and second at regionals.

Michael Duggan, 152, so., Boiling Springs: After a state medal avoided Duggan last season, he made it a point to learn from his past mistakes and end the season with something around his neck. And he did just that with a third-place finish at the state tournament in his second year. He finished with gold at sectionals, second at the District 3 Class 2A tournament and second at regionals.

A quick learner: Boiling Springs sophomore Michael Duggan applies past lessons in run to PIAA Class 2A bronze
Sean Smith, 160, sr., Carlisle

Sean Smith, 160, sr., Carlisle: It had been quite a while since the Thundering Herd had seen a District 3 Class 3A champion. Going “100 percent” this season, Smith changed that with Carlisle’s first title since Jayshon Wilson won gold in 2011. Smith went 26-2 to end the season and added a state appearance and sectional gold to his arsenal.

Green and Gold: Sean Smith goes '100 percent,' wins Carlisle first District 3 gold since 2011
Eli Crum, sr., 160/172, Boiling Springs

Boiling Springs’ Eli Crum, left, finished with a record of 23-8 and made a state appearance.

Eli Crum, 172, sr., Boiling Springs: Crum ended his career with the Bubblers in style, and with the best season he's had in his four years on the team. He racked up a 23-8 record, a gold medal at sectionals, silver at the District 3 Class 2A tournament, third at regionals and a state appearance to end his career.

Colton Zimmerman, 189, sr., Carlisle

Carlisle’s Colton Zimmerman, top, ended the season at 20-4 and a gold medal at sectionals.

Colton Zimmerman, 189, sr., Carlisle: Zimmerman missed his chance to become a four-time state qualifier, but he was still one of the strongest in the Thundering Herd room. He ended the season at 20-4 and with a surprising bow-out in the District 3 Class 3A tournament. He did, however, finish with a gold medal at sectionals and 118 wins in his career.

Dylan Rodenhaber, 285, sr., Red Land

Red Land’s Dylan Rodenhaber, right, made an appearance at states, won sectional gold and won a District 3 Class 3A gold medal.

Dylan Rodenhaber, 285, sr., Red Land: After an injury forced Rodenhaber out of competition late last year, he came back even stronger for his final season in a Patriots singlet. The heavyweight made an appearance at states, won sectional gold and won a District 3 Class 3A gold medal.

Layton Schmick, 285, so., Carlisle

Carlisle’s Layton Schmick, right, ended the season with a 21-5 record and a state appearance.

Layton Schmick, 285, so., Carlisle: Schmick is making his name around the Sentinel coverage area as the next best heavyweight. He ended the season with a 21-5 record, a state appearance, sectional silver and a silver medal at the District 3 Class 3A tournament.

Honorable Mention

Makoa Neibel, 172, sr., Trinity

Trinity’s Makoa Neibel, top, finished with a record of 21-5 and silver at the District 3 tournament.

Eli Gregoris, jr., 106, Big Spring; Andrew Adams, jr., 215, Big Spring; Clayton Hetrick, so., 172, Big Spring; Raif Barber, jr., 120, Boiling Springs; Eli Bounds, so., 126/132; Aiden McCombs, so., 132, Boiling Springs; Max Delaye, sr., 160, Camp Hill; Sean Getty, sr., 172, Camp Hill; Paul Parise, sr., 189, Camp Hill; Ben Mullin, sr., 215, Camp Hill; Marcus Colson, fr., 120, Camp Hill; Trentin Walker, jr., 126, Carlisle; Azzy Ibrahim, sr., 120, Carlisle; Anthony DeAngelo, fr., 152, Carlisle; Jarrett Wilson, jr., 145/152, Carlisle; Isaiah Auman, sr., 189/215, Cedar Cliff; Aidan Bachman, jr., 132/138, Cedar Cliff; John Cunningham, sr., 145/152, Cedar Cliff; Mark Pardine, jr., 120/126, Cedar Cliff; Gabe Belga, so., 152, Cumberland Valley; Anthony Bruscino, fr., 160, Cumberland Valley; Alex Tennis, so., 106, Cumberland Valley; Gabriel Hayes, sr., 189, Cumberland Valley; Abubakar Saka, sr., 285, Cumberland Valley; Breckin Swope, fr., 120, East Pennsboro; Paul Sanderson, fr., 126, East Pennsboro; Malachi Harvey, sr., 152, East Pennsboro; Tyler Budman, so., 106/113, Mechanicsburg; Parker Sample, so., 138/145, Mechanicsburg; Rocco Fratelli, fr., 106, Northern; Cole Bartram, fr., 138, Northern; Bay Blaschak, jr., 170, Northern; Joel McClintok, so., 126/132, Northern; Kyle Haverstick, so., 113, Northern; CJ Wagner, sr., 145, Northern; Hunter Hertzog, sr., 189, Northern; Reese Polulak, jr., 126, Red Land; Marcus Plever, so., 152, Red Land; Connor Stank, so.,160, Red Land; Bryce Phillips, fr., 215, Red Land; Diesel Kosar, so., 189/215, Shippensburg; Sean Hess, sr., 285, Shippensburg; Tucker Paynter, fr., 160, Trinity; Makoa Neibel, sr., 172, Trinity; Wyatt Bender, sr., 126/132, Trinity; Jagger Gray, so., 189/215, Trinity; Major Lewis, so., 106/113, Trinity; Mike Sutton, fr., 120, Trinity.

All-Sentinel teams are selected by The Sentinel’s sports staff. Teams are selected based on stats made available throughout the season and with input from area coaches.

Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda

Card production provided by Joshua Vaughn.

