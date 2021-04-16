2020-21 Wrestling All-Sentinel Team: Cumberland Valley's Jake Lucas nabs state title and POTY honors

The 2020-21 winter season is over. Time to hand out some awards.
This year’s All-Sentinel team includes a Wrestler of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.
Wrestler of the Year
Waiting for this feeling: Cumberland Valley's Jake Lucas ends career with dramatic sudden victory win for PIAA Class 3A 215-pound gold
Coach of the Year
Dave Heckard, Cumberland Valley: Heckard can go out on top as well after guiding Jake Lucas to a state championship in what turned out to be the final season for both of them in red. Heckard was a huge part of why the Eagles’ big won that medal — and remained one of the best on the mat the past four years. Heckard coached his team to a 15-3 record (4-1 Commonwealth Division) before retiring after 17 years at the helm April 7.
HS Wrestling: Cumberland Valley head coach Dave Heckard announces retirement after 17 years, four state champions
First Team
Rocco Fratelli, 106, fr., Northern: As just a freshman, Fratelli made it a point to make a name for himself early. The lightweight tallied a record of 18-8, finished with gold at sectionals, third at the District 3 Class 3A tournament and was a state qualifier to boot.
Aiden Lewis, 113, sr., Cedar Cliff: Although it wasn’t the finish Lewis was probably looking for after a state final appearance, his 17-4 record was still impressive for his final season. Lewis finished first at regionals, third at the District 3 Class 3A tournament and made a state appearance. He finished his career with 121 wins.
Noah Clawson, 113, sr., Carlisle: The 113-pound bracket proved to be one of the toughest — especially in the Mid-Penn — and Clawson stepped up to play with the best of them. He finished the season at a strong 22-4, finished second at sectionals, second at the District 3 Class 3A tournament and made a state appearance in his final season with the green and white where he ended with 106 wins.
HS Wrestling: Noah Clawson picks up win No. 100 in Carlisle's win over Mechanicsburg in push for division crown
Christian Doi, 126, jr., Camp Hill: This season turned in his best season so far, especially after missing out on states last season. He finished the season at 25-6, third in sectionals, third at the District 3 Class 2A tournament, notched a gold medal at the southeast regional and made a state appearance.
Kyle Miller, 132, sr., Cumberland Valley: Although most of the attention was on Lucas’s quest for state gold, Miller rolled through the regular and postseason in a dominating fashion. He finished with a 21-4 record, finished with gold at sectionals, silver at the District 3 Class 3A tournament and made a state appearance in his final season with the Eagles.
Dominic Frontino, 138, so., Shippensburg: Frontino will have to wait another year to try for a state medal after missing out the last two years. However, Frontino still impressed as a sophomore, racking up an 18-6 record, silver at sectionals and a third-place finish at the District 3 Class 3A tournament.
Kobin Karper, 138, jr., Boiling Springs: One of the best in the Bubblers' room — and they’ll have him for one more year — Karper racked up a strong record of 20-5. Karper finished with gold at sectionals, silver at the District 3 Class 2A tournament and just missed his chance to make a state appearance at the regional tournament.
Michael Duggan, 152, so., Boiling Springs: After a state medal avoided Duggan last season, he made it a point to learn from his past mistakes and end the season with something around his neck. And he did just that with a third-place finish at the state tournament in his second year. He finished with gold at sectionals, second at the District 3 Class 2A tournament and second at regionals.
A quick learner: Boiling Springs sophomore Michael Duggan applies past lessons in run to PIAA Class 2A bronze
Sean Smith, 160, sr., Carlisle: It had been quite a while since the Thundering Herd had seen a District 3 Class 3A champion. Going “100 percent” this season, Smith changed that with Carlisle’s first title since Jayshon Wilson won gold in 2011. Smith went 26-2 to end the season and added a state appearance and sectional gold to his arsenal.
Eli Crum, 172, sr., Boiling Springs: Crum ended his career with the Bubblers in style, and with the best season he's had in his four years on the team. He racked up a 23-8 record, a gold medal at sectionals, silver at the District 3 Class 2A tournament, third at regionals and a state appearance to end his career.
Colton Zimmerman, 189, sr., Carlisle: Zimmerman missed his chance to become a four-time state qualifier, but he was still one of the strongest in the Thundering Herd room. He ended the season at 20-4 and with a surprising bow-out in the District 3 Class 3A tournament. He did, however, finish with a gold medal at sectionals and 118 wins in his career.
Dylan Rodenhaber, 285, sr., Red Land: After an injury forced Rodenhaber out of competition late last year, he came back even stronger for his final season in a Patriots singlet. The heavyweight made an appearance at states, won sectional gold and won a District 3 Class 3A gold medal.
Layton Schmick, 285, so., Carlisle: Schmick is making his name around the Sentinel coverage area as the next best heavyweight. He ended the season with a 21-5 record, a state appearance, sectional silver and a silver medal at the District 3 Class 3A tournament.
Honorable Mention
Eli Gregoris, jr., 106, Big Spring; Andrew Adams, jr., 215, Big Spring; Clayton Hetrick, so., 172, Big Spring; Raif Barber, jr., 120, Boiling Springs; Eli Bounds, so., 126/132; Aiden McCombs, so., 132, Boiling Springs; Max Delaye, sr., 160, Camp Hill; Sean Getty, sr., 172, Camp Hill; Paul Parise, sr., 189, Camp Hill; Ben Mullin, sr., 215, Camp Hill; Marcus Colson, fr., 120, Camp Hill; Trentin Walker, jr., 126, Carlisle; Azzy Ibrahim, sr., 120, Carlisle; Anthony DeAngelo, fr., 152, Carlisle; Jarrett Wilson, jr., 145/152, Carlisle; Isaiah Auman, sr., 189/215, Cedar Cliff; Aidan Bachman, jr., 132/138, Cedar Cliff; John Cunningham, sr., 145/152, Cedar Cliff; Mark Pardine, jr., 120/126, Cedar Cliff; Gabe Belga, so., 152, Cumberland Valley; Anthony Bruscino, fr., 160, Cumberland Valley; Alex Tennis, so., 106, Cumberland Valley; Gabriel Hayes, sr., 189, Cumberland Valley; Abubakar Saka, sr., 285, Cumberland Valley; Breckin Swope, fr., 120, East Pennsboro; Paul Sanderson, fr., 126, East Pennsboro; Malachi Harvey, sr., 152, East Pennsboro; Tyler Budman, so., 106/113, Mechanicsburg; Parker Sample, so., 138/145, Mechanicsburg; Rocco Fratelli, fr., 106, Northern; Cole Bartram, fr., 138, Northern; Bay Blaschak, jr., 170, Northern; Joel McClintok, so., 126/132, Northern; Kyle Haverstick, so., 113, Northern; CJ Wagner, sr., 145, Northern; Hunter Hertzog, sr., 189, Northern; Reese Polulak, jr., 126, Red Land; Marcus Plever, so., 152, Red Land; Connor Stank, so.,160, Red Land; Bryce Phillips, fr., 215, Red Land; Diesel Kosar, so., 189/215, Shippensburg; Sean Hess, sr., 285, Shippensburg; Tucker Paynter, fr., 160, Trinity; Makoa Neibel, sr., 172, Trinity; Wyatt Bender, sr., 126/132, Trinity; Jagger Gray, so., 189/215, Trinity; Major Lewis, so., 106/113, Trinity; Mike Sutton, fr., 120, Trinity.
All-Sentinel teams are selected by The Sentinel’s sports staff. Teams are selected based on stats made available throughout the season and with input from area coaches.
