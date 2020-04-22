2019-20 Wrestling All-Sentinel Team

Wrestler of the Year
Aiden Lewis, jr., 113, Cedar Cliff: Lewis fell just short of the program’s first gold in 16 years during the 113-pound final at the PIAA Class 3A championships — off a controversial call, no less. Lewis and the Colts believed he had the two points he needed to secure the title, but the refs though otherwise, cementing Lewis as the runner-up by a slim margin. Lewis had a solid year with a 31-8 record and was strong in one of the state's toughest brackets. He'll have one more shot at that coveted state gold in his senior season. 2019 All-Sentinel First Team.
Coach of the Year
Chad Gallaher, Camp Hill: The Lions had arguably one of the best seasons they had ever seen. It was the first time that Camp Hill had three District 3 Class 2A Section II gold medalists since 1987. The Lions also added two District 3 gold medals to their arsenal and two state appearances for wrestlers, something they hadn't down in quite some time. Mark that down as a historic season for Gallaher and Camp Hill.
First Team
Rafael Portilla, sr., 120, Carlisle: Portilla became only the 14th wrestler in Carlisle history to earn a state medal when he won PIAA Class 3A bronze. It was a fitting end for Portilla, who made it to the state stage three times prior only to walk away empty handed. He finally broke through having to run through the blood rounds basically from the beginning. Portilla went 38-6 on the season with a District 3 Class 3A bronze medal and a District 3 Class 3A Section III fourth-place finish. 2019 All-Sentinel Second Team.
Ben Monn, sr., 120, Cumberland Valley: Monn was a monster on the mat in a very tough weight class. He ran through the District 3 Class 3A Section III with a title, rolled through the District 3 Class 3A tournament with gold and ended the run with a seventh-place finish at states. The George Mason commit ended his high school career with a record of 144-39. 2019 All-Sentinel First Team.
Bryce Brennan, sr., 132, Red Land: Brennan’s District 3 Class 3A gold ended a 14-year drought for the Patriots, landing him in a good position going into states. Although he would have probably liked a higher place on the podium, being seventh in the state isn’t too shabby. The University of Pittsburgh commit ended his high school career with a record of 118-42. 2019 All-Sentinel Second Team.
Adam Jacob, sr., 132, East Pennsboro: Not restricting his eating habits and bulking up seems to have resulted in Jacob's best season in his high school career. After a sixth-place finish at the PIAA Class 2A tournament last season, Jacob one-upped himself with a fourth-place finish in his final season and is now eyeing a collegiate career in California. He also added a District 3 gold medal to his belt, along with sectional and regional gold. 2019 All-Sentinel Second Team.
Patrick DeMark, sr., 138, Trinity: After a car accident almost cost him his senior season — right after he didn't compete at states — DeMark overcame what he called the most adversity he’s ever faced to stand on the PIAA Class 2A 138-pound podium with a fourth-place medal around his neck. That adds to the silver medal he won in his sophomore season after transferring out of Cumberland Valley. DeMark ended his high school career with a record of 118-23. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Colton Zimmerman, jr., 152, Carlisle: Although a knee injury forced Zimmerman out of the consolation rounds at the PIAA Class 3A tournament, one could argue that had it not been for a flareup during those rounds, he could have walked away with another medal at states. However, Zimmerman was still a force during his final season, winning a bronze medal at sectionals and finishing fourth at districts — all to go along with his fifth-place medal at states last season. Zimmerman ended his junior season with a record of 29-8.
Michael Duggan, fr., 145, Boiling Springs: The 145-pound freshman showed a lot of promise for the Bubblers, but he still has some room to grow before he can call himself a state medalist. He got a taste of what wrestling in the PIAA Class 2A tournament is like, adding the experience to a silver medal at districts. He went 36-13 during his first season.
Max Delaye, jr., 160, Camp Hill: Part of a historic run for the Lions, Delaye rolled through the season in flashy fashion. He made an appearance at states, nabbed a District 3 Class 2A gold and sectional gold. He’ll have another chance to make a run at a state medal with the Lions in his senior season after a 31-6 record in his junior season. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Sean Getty, jr., 170, Camp Hill: With an identical postseason to teammate Max Delaye, Getty was another important asset for one of the Lions’ best runs in years. He made an appearance at states, won gold at the District 3 Class 2A tournament and nabbed gold at sectionals. He ended his junior season with a 36-5 record. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Jake Lucas, jr., 195, Cumberland Valley: Falling to opponents just three times in a season is a feat in itself, but for Lucas, he kind of made it look easy to get win after win. Lucas dominated District 3 during the season and flew through tournaments until he got to states — and unfortunately, that’s where he finally met his match more than once. He went 42-3 on the season and added a District 3 Class 3A Section III title, a District 3 Class 3A gold and a fifth-place finish at states. 2019 All-Sentinel First Team.
Honorable Mention
Wade Barrick, sr., 138, Big Spring; Wyatt Hoffman, sr., 145, Big Spring; Sam Pope, sr., 182, Big Spring; Hunter Hefflefinger, jr., 195/220, Big Spring; Andrew Stafford, sr., 132, Boiling Springs; Eli Crum, jr., 160, Boiling Springs; Christian Doi, so., 120, Camp Hill; Noah Clawson, jr., 106, Carlisle; Brandon Wells, sr.,138, Carlisle; Sean Smith, jr., 145, Carlisle; Creed Bogardus, sr., 126/138, Cedar Cliff; Isaiah Auman, jr., 170/195, Cedar Cliff; Elijah Ikeda, jr., 195, Cedar Cliff; Anthony Shires, sr., 285, Cedar Cliff; Ruston Dzielak, sr., 126, Cumberland Valley; Dontey Rogan, sr., 220, Cumberland Valley; Connor Mundis, sr., 285, Cumberland Valley; Asa Brunk, sr., 132, Mechanicsburg; Logan Ledebohm, sr., 138, Mechanicsburg; Liam Strouse, sr., 138, Northern; Pierce Feite, sr., 152, Northern; Wyatt Fox, sr., 113, Red Land; Dylan Rodenhaber, jr., 220, Red Land; Jeffrey Russell, sr., 120, Shippensburg; Dylan Ramsey, sr., 126, Shippensburg; Dominic Frontino, fr., 138, Shippensburg; Colton Musser, sr., 195, Shippensburg; Sean Hess, jr., 285, Shippensburg; Daniel Kosinski, sr., 145/152, Trinity.
This story was updated from its original version with some corrected names in Honorable Mentions for Big Spring wrestlers, plus corrected that Trinity's Patrick DeMark wrestled in 2A and at 138 pounds.
