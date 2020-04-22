2019-20 Wrestling All-Sentinel Team

Colton Zimmerman, jr., 152, Carlisle: Although a knee injury forced Zimmerman out of the consolation rounds at the PIAA Class 3A tournament, one could argue that had it not been for a flareup during those rounds, he could have walked away with another medal at states. However, Zimmerman was still a force during his final season, winning a bronze medal at sectionals and finishing fourth at districts — all to go along with his fifth-place medal at states last season. Zimmerman ended his junior season with a record of 29-8.

Michael Duggan, fr., 145, Boiling Springs: The 145-pound freshman showed a lot of promise for the Bubblers, but he still has some room to grow before he can call himself a state medalist. He got a taste of what wrestling in the PIAA Class 2A tournament is like, adding the experience to a silver medal at districts. He went 36-13 during his first season.

Max Delaye, jr., 160, Camp Hill: Part of a historic run for the Lions, Delaye rolled through the season in flashy fashion. He made an appearance at states, nabbed a District 3 Class 2A gold and sectional gold. He’ll have another chance to make a run at a state medal with the Lions in his senior season after a 31-6 record in his junior season. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.