Seventeen wrestlers are set to take the mats at Hershey’s Giant Center for the opening round of the PIAA Wrestling Championships Thursday.

Whether it’s a Boiling Springs quartet taking on the Class 3A field for the first time or Trinity freshman Will Detar looking to continue to make waves in Class 2A as a freshman or Shippensburg’s Dom Frontino or Northern’s Cole Bartram eyeing a return trip to the medal stand, or Carlisle’s Layton Schmick trying to lock down an elusive PIAA medal, each wrestler brings a unique story, a unique skillset and a unique set of motivations to the mat.

As the three-day tournament begins with preliminary, first-round and first-round consolations Thursday, here are some notes on each local wrestler in the tournament.

The action continues with consolations, quarterfinals and Class 2A semifinals Friday, and Class 3A semifinals and all finals and place matches Saturday.

CLASS 3A

Drew Scherer

School: Boiling Springs (freshman)

Weight class: 114

2023-23 record: 35-13

Path to states: Scherer finished fourth in the section and came back the following week to finished third in the regional tournament.

Opening opponent: Central Bucks West’s Chris Dennis (31-3), the Southeastern champion, in the first round.

Notes: Scherer opened the regional tournament with a first-round loss to Isaiah P. Jackson of Gettysburg and won five consecutive bouts to earn the No. 3 seed from the region. The wins included a 7-6 win over Jackson in the third-place bout, a 7-3 win over section champion Keegan Zeigler of Cedar Cliff and a 5-2 win over Chambersburg’s Zach Sherman, who had defeated him for third place in the section. … Scherer is one of three freshmen in the 114 bracket, a triumvirate that includes Gettysburg’s Jackson and CB West’s Dennis, his first-round opponent.

Jake Mitchell

School: Cumberland Valley (sophomore)

Weight class: 133

2023-23 record: 33-11

Path to states: Mitchell punched his ticket to Hershey with fourth-place finishes at the sectional and regional tournaments.

Opening opponent: Harriton’s Nadav Nafshi (28-6), the Southeastern Region’s No. 4 seed.

Notes: The winner of the preliminary-round match advances to face Thomas Jefferson sophomore Maddox Shaw, who earned a state bronze medal at 126. … Mitchell has 57 career wins. He went 24-12 as a freshman.

Eli Bounds

School: Boiling Springs (senior)

Weight class: 133

2023-23 record: 35-5

Path to states: Bounds settled for section silver and took a bronze medal home from the regional tournament.

Opening opponent: Wallenpaupack’s Gunnar Myers (40-5), the Northeast Region’s fourth-place finisher, in the preliminary round.

Notes: Bounds finished seventh at 126 pounds in last year’s Class 2A tournament after going 0-2 in the east super regional in 2021. A win in the prelims advances him to the first round with a matchup against Northwest Regional champion Luke Simcox of Central Mountain.

Rocco Fratelli

School: Northern (junior)

Weight class: 133

2023-23 record: 32-6

Path to states: Fratelli won the section title and finished second at the regional tournament, his best regional finish in three years, to advance to Hershey.

Opening opponent: West Chester Henderson’s Carmen Cortese, the Southeastern Regional runner-up, in the first round.

Notes: Fratelli, looking for his first PIAA Championships victory, went 0-2 in the super regional as a freshman and 0-2 last year as a sophomore. … Fratelli’s 3-2 loss to Solanco’s Jared Fulton in the regional final was his first loss of the postseason. He had six wins up to that point, one by fall, one by technical fall and three by major decision.

Ean Wilson

School: Boiling Springs (junior)

Weight class: 145

2023-23 record: 34-11

Path to states: Wilson won the Section 3 title and followed it up with a third-place finish at the regional tournament.

Opening opponent: Nazareth senior Jake Doone (35-10), the Northeastern champion, in the first round.

Notes: Wilson went 1-2 in last year’s Class 2A state tournament in the 145-pound bracket. … He became the first Bubbler to win a Class 3A section title. … Wilson earned bonus-point victories in his last 16 wins. His only loss during that stretch was a 6-4 sudden-victory setback to Gettysburg’s Dalton Redden in the District 3 quarterfinals.

Michael Duggan

School: Boiling Springs (senior)

Weight class: 152

2023-23 record: 36-4

Path to states: Duggan finished second in both the section and regional tournaments.

Opening opponent: Erie McDowell’s Artis Simmons (25-3), the Northwest Regional runner-up, in the first round.

Notes: The two-time Class 2A state bronze medalist, Duggan looks to return to the medal stand in his final trip to the PIAA Championships. … A first-round win sets up a potential quarterfinal matchup with undefeated Ty Watters of West Allegheny, last year’s 145-pound champion. Prior to his postseason championship final losses to Cumberland Valley’s Gabe Belga and Central Dauphin’s Ryan Garvick, Duggan’s previous two losses came in the MyHouse Trojan Wars Dec. 30 to Owen J. Roberts’ Sam Gautreau and Warrior Run’s Cameron Milheim.

Gabe Belga

School: Cumberland Valley (senior)

Weight class: 152

2023-23 record: 36-8

Path to states: Belga won the section three title and finished third at regionals.

Opening opponent: Owen J. Roberts’ Sam Gautreau (40-5), the Southeastern Regional champion, in the first round.

Notes: Belga went 0-2 at the super east regional at the end of his sophomore season. … Belga and Gautreau faced off in the King of the Mountain invitational Dec. 17. Gautreau earned a 4-2 SV-1 decision in the consolation semifinals. … Belga defeated Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez, who finished seventh in the state last year, in the regional third-place bout. He defeated Boiling Springs’ Michael Duggan, the Class 2A state bronze medalist, for the section title. … Belga’s only loss since Jan. 7 came against Central Dauphin’s Ryan Garvick in the regional tournament.

Dom Frontino

School: Shippensburg (senior)

Weight class: 160

2023-23 record: 32-1

Path to states: Frontino captured section and regional titles on his way to Hershey.

Opening opponent: In the first round, Frontino will face either Nazareth’s Brayden Zuercher or Franklin Regional’s Gavyn Beck.

Notes: Despite an abbreviated junior season due to rehabilitating an injured knee, Frontino earned an eighth-place state medal at 152 pounds. … His only loss as a junior came against West Allegheny’s Shawn Taylor in the Jan. 14 Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament. In the 16 matches since, Frontino won 10 by fall and three by tech fall.

Anthony DeAngelo

School: Carlisle (junior)

Weight class: 172

2023-23 record: 34-8

Path to states: DeAngelo won the Section 3 title and finished fourth in the South Central Regional tournament.

Opening opponent: Jersey Shore’s Tyler Bauder (34-8), the third-place Northwestern Regional finisher, in the preliminary round

Notes: The section title was DeAngelo’s first tournament title. … After winning all of his sectional matches by decision, DeAngelo pinned two opponents on his way to fourth place at regionals. Awaiting the preliminary pigtail winner in the first round is Nazareth’s Dominic Wheatley, the Northeastern Regional champion and a state qualifier at 152 last year.

Cole Bartram

School: Northern (junior)

Weight class: 189

2023-23 record: 36-2

Path to states: Bartram won his second consecutive section title and followed it up with a second-place finish at regionals after finishing third the year before.

Opening opponent: Franklin Regional’s Juliano Marion, the Southwestern Regional bronze medalist, in the first round.

Notes: Bartram won a preliminary-round match and lost in the first round before battling back to an eighth-place finish as a junior. … Bartram defeated Marion 7-0 in the finals of the King of the Mountain tournament at Central Mountain. … A 5-3 loss to Daniel Boone’s Tucker Hogan in the regional finals was Bartram’s first loss since a 7-2 setback to Nazareth’s Noah Okamoto Dec. 3.

Diesel Koser

School: Shippensburg (senior)

Weight class: 215

2023-23 record: 29-10

Path to states: Koser paved a path to states with a second-place finish at sectionals and a bronze medal at regionals.

Opening opponent: Bethlehem Catholic’s Augustus Warke (18-4), the Northeast Regional’s fourth-place finisher, in the preliminary round.

Notes: Koser went 1-2 last year as a junior. … A preliminary-round win would pit him against Waynesburg Central’s Eli Makel in the first round. … Koser lost in the regional quarterfinals and won four straight matches to take third place.

Layton Schmick

School: Carlisle (senior)

Weight class: 285

2023-23 record: 36-1

Path to states: Schmick captured sectional and District 3/regional titles on the road to Hershey.

Opening opponent: Schmick will face the winner of the preliminary-round bout between Pine-Richland’s Joseph Schneck (37-5) and Garnet Valley’s Dylan Bledsoe (30-10) in the first round.

Notes: Schmick, qualifying for the state tournament for the third time in his career, brings his first regional title to the competition. He went 0-2 in 2021 and went 1-2 last year, falling one round short of qualifying for a medal. … Schmick has pinned his way through the postseason, winning by fall in 14 consecutive bouts.

CLASS 2A

Will Detar

School: Trinity (freshman)

Weight class: 107

2023-23 record: 37-2

Path to states: Detar took home silver in both the section and regional tournaments.

Opening opponent: Montoursville’s Aristotel Bobotas, the Northeastern Regional bronze medalist, in the first round.

Notes: Detar’s only two losses came at the hands of Northern Lebanon sophomore Aaron Seidel, who won the state’s 106-pound title last year. Seidel defeated Detar 13-0 in the section final and 15-0 in the regional final. Detar has scored extra-point wins in seven of his eight postseason victories.

Noah Doi

School: Camp Hill

Weight class: 133

2023-23 record: 32-4

Path to states: After winning section and District 3 titles, Doi earned his second consecutive trip to states with a fifth-place finish at the regional tournament.

Opening opponent: Benton’s Dylan Granahan, the fourth-place finisher from the Northeastern Regional, in the preliminary round.

Notes: Doi won his preliminary-round match as a freshman, finishing 1-2 in last year’s state tournament. … He enters this year’s PIAA Championships with 72 career wins. … The regional-tournament losses to Conwell-Egan’s Charlie Robson and Faith Christian’s Mason Wagner were his first losses of the calendar year. … A preliminary-round win would advance Doi to the first round and a matchup with Montour’s Peter Chacon.

Kobe Moore

School: Camp Hill (junior)

Weight class: 152

2023-23 record: 34-6

Path to states: Moore earned his first state tournament berth with a sixth-place finish at the regional tournament. Prior to that, he finished second in the second and third in the region.

Opening opponent: Kane’s Reece Bechakas (32-7), the fourth-place finisher from the Northwestern Regional, in the preliminary round.

Notes: Moore’s 32 wins are a career high after he topped off at 32 as a sophomore. Another win gets him to the first round, where he would face Penns Valley’s Ty Watson, the Southwestern Regional champion.

Jagger Gray

School: Trinity (senior)

Weight class: 160

2023-23 record: 39-3

Path to states: Gray paved his path to the state tournament with gold, winning section, District 3 and regional titles.

Opening opponent: Gray will face either Carlynton’s Chase Brandebura or Saucon Valley’s Jared Rohn in the first round.

Notes: Gray is having his highest level of success at his lowest weight after wrestling at 170 as a freshman, 189 as a sophomore and 172 as a junior. … Gray has not lost since he was pinnced by James W. Robinson’s (Virginia) Robert Kucharczk at the Trojan Wars Dec. 30. He also lost to Palisades’ Daniel Haubeert in the same tournament.

Tucker Paynter

School: Trinity (junior)

Weight class: 215

2023-23 record: 38-7

Path to states: Paynter finished second at the section tournament, third at districts and fifth at regionals.

Opening opponent: Port Allegany’s Miska Young (31-6), the fourth-place Northwestern finisher, in the preliminary round.

Notes: A preliminary-round win advances Paynter to the first round against Northeastern Regional champion Austin Johnson of Muncy, a state runner-up at 285 last year. … Paynter enters the state tournament with 95 career wins.

