Wrestling: Boiling Springs alumnus Kyle Shoop lands assistant coaching position at University at Buffalo
Wrestling: Boiling Springs alumnus Kyle Shoop lands assistant coaching position at University at Buffalo

PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships Finals

Boiling Springs’ Kyle Shoop, top, and Wyalusing’s Collin Edsell compete in their 138 pound third place consolation bout Saturday, March 7, 2015 during the PIAA Class AA wrestling championships at the Giant Center.

 Michael Bupp The Sentinel

After piling up more than 290 wrestling matches combined at both Boiling Springs High School and Lock Haven University, wrestler Kyle Shoop landed his first coaching job Monday at the University at Buffalo.

In a Monday press release, Buffalo head wrestling coach John Stutzman announced the hiring of Shoop as an assistant coach for the 2021-22 season.

"We are extremely excited to add Coach Shoop to our coaching staff," Stutzman said in the release. “After bringing Kyle on campus, Coach Ramos and I knew right away that he was the perfect fit for our program. His relentless attitude as a competitor was inspiring. He was one of the best wrestlers in the country. His attitude, work ethic and successes will benefit everyone inside the Ed Michael Wrestling Complex."

In his career with the Bubblers, Shoop won over 160 matches, was a three-time PIAA Class 2A state place winner, a one-time state runner-up as a junior and was a member of the Boiling Springs state title winning team.

Joining the Bald Eagles at Lock Haven in 2015, Shoop went on to compile a 130-46 overall record, including 22 wins in his final season. In 2019, the Boiling Springs native placed seventh at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. That same season, he was a national qualifier, led the country in Division I tech falls and was named an All-American.

The Bulls are scheduled to open their season at Wisconsin Nov. 1.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

