Wrestling: Boiling Springs alumnus Kyle Shoop lands assistant coaching position at University at Buffalo

After piling up more than 290 wrestling matches combined at both Boiling Springs High School and Lock Haven University, wrestler Kyle Shoop landed his first coaching job Monday at the University at Buffalo.

In a Monday press release, Buffalo head wrestling coach John Stutzman announced the hiring of Shoop as an assistant coach for the 2021-22 season.

"We are extremely excited to add Coach Shoop to our coaching staff," Stutzman said in the release. “After bringing Kyle on campus, Coach Ramos and I knew right away that he was the perfect fit for our program. His relentless attitude as a competitor was inspiring. He was one of the best wrestlers in the country. His attitude, work ethic and successes will benefit everyone inside the Ed Michael Wrestling Complex."

In his career with the Bubblers, Shoop won over 160 matches, was a three-time PIAA Class 2A state place winner, a one-time state runner-up as a junior and was a member of the Boiling Springs state title winning team.