Wolf pauses all winter high school sports until Jan. 4; pro, college sports can continue without fans

High school and youth sports are going on pause in Pennsylvania starting Saturday.

During a virtual news conference Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced new mandates for K-12 public schools, nonpublic schools, private schools and club, travel, recreational, intermural and intramural sports.

The mandate starts Saturday and pauses the winter sports season until Jan. 4, which means no practicing or games until that date.

The PIAA board of directors met Wednesday to announce the season could commence Friday where currently allowed. The decision came despite pressure from the Pennsylvania Principals Association urging them to push back the season earlier in the day. The Mid-Penn was not going to start games until Dec. 18.

"The surge in cases among school-age children increases the risk that asymptomatic participants will spread the virus at a game or practice, in the locker room, while traveling to and from events, or at team meals, parties or other gatherings," a press release sent out by the governor's office reads.

According to the new mandates, professional and collegiate sports in the state may continue in accordance with guidance from the CDC and the Department of Health. No spectators will be allowed in person under the new guidelines.