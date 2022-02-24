With help from visitors bureau, Cumberland Valley School District eager to bring state championship atmosphere to local community for next 4 years

The PIAA football championships have a new home beginning this fall.

On Wednesday, the PIAA board of directors voted to move the site of the state championships to Cumberland Valley High School through 2025 after the school district put in a bid to host the championships prior to the Feb. 17 deadline.

Along with the football championships, PIAA awarded CV the state soccer, girls volleyball and field hockey championships for the four-year cycle. The football and field hockey championships are set to take place at CV’s Chapman Field, while soccer will be held at Eagle View Stadium and volleyball in CV's Eagle Dome gymnasium.

The PIAA said it also received bids for the football championships from Hersheypark Stadium, Penn State University and Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona. Hersheypark Stadium hosted the PIAA football championships since 1998.

“We’ve obviously hosted the girls volleyball state finals the past four years,” CV Athletic Director Mike Craig told The Sentinel Thursday, “and we were doing a project to put turf in at Chapman Field. And I thought that Chapman Field would be perfect venue for state championship football, and that's also where we would do field hockey. So, we put in for both of those and then Eagle View, we put in for soccer.”

Cumberland Valley School District approved plans to upgrade Chapman Field from grass to turf in October 2021. The school board accepted proposals then for new sports turf and synthetic track replacement at Chapman Field from Field Turf USA out of Hunt Valley, Maryland, for $2,030,000. The project will be funded through the district’s general fund using a cooperative purchasing agreement.

The board also approved field and track renovations and new lighting for Chapman Field as well as new lighting for the high school baseball and softball fields at the district’s educational campus.

Chapman Field’s main playing field and track facility were last renovated in 2000. Work on those renovations and lighting projects is expected start in the spring and will be completed in August depending on weather conditions, CV officials said in October.

Craig said Thursday that renovations to Chapman Field are expected to begin shortly. With the renovations taking place, CV will move all of its home track and field meets this spring to Mountain View Middle School this spring. Additionally, Craig said CV is looking to expand its seating at Eagle View Stadium in order to accommodate attendance for the soccer championships.

Chapman Field is also scheduled to receive a new video board this spring, and Craig said CV will look into updating its press boxes. The venue can host up to 8,045 people.

“I just think our facilities are top notch,” Craig said. “I think our staff and the people that are here, that work with us, we have people that want to work. They enjoy hosting postseason events, and I think our location is great for even a Pittsburgh-Philly matchup. Distance wise, we're pretty centrally located, easy access to all the highways in Pennsylvania. So, we just felt we were a perfect location to put in for it.

“So, I think those are the selling points. … We are going to do our best to the kids that come here for a state final, [that they] are going to get a good championship atmosphere.”

CV also partnered with the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau to make the state championships bid a reality. Craig said CV’s director of business affairs made contact with the bureau to see if it would help financially. The incentive from the bureau will offset some of the costs of operation, and Craig said CV could then charge the PIAA its regular prices for running a game. Craig didn't say what those prices would be Thursday.

Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau public relations manager Aaron Jumper confirmed the bureau's support Thursday. Jumper did not disclose the bureau's financial incentive in helping offset the cost of operations.

"We’re thrilled that Cumberland Valley will host the top high school athletes from across Pennsylvania beginning this year," Jumper said. "These events will showcase our restaurants, shops, and lodging partners, as well as the facilities at Cumberland Valley High School."

“Cumberland Valley School District will be a great host for the state championships, and we’re excited to partner with them and our lodging partners to create a great weekend experience," said Patrick Bourque, Destination Sales Manager, Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau. "We expect thousands of guests to eat, shop and stay in the Cumberland Valley during the events."

PIAA Executive Director Bob Lombardi applauded Cumberland Valley's proposal as well in the support it would receive from the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau.

“The (request for proposal documents) that were submitted by (Cumberland Valley) were very, very competitive and very attractive,” Lombardi told the Beaver County Times Wednesday evening. “... There was quite a host of things there that were very attractive, along with their involvement with the (Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau) and making a very nice financial package for us.”

The Times reported that Lombardi cited CV's plans to install an artificial turf field in its football stadium and upgrade its press box area as reasons the school's proposal stood out. The Times also reported that Lombardi also mentioned the availability of a training room, weight room, media center, individual player locker rooms and two artificial turf surfaces for walk-throughs as being key factors in the group’s decision-making process.

The quality of Hersheypark Stadium’s facilities, including the venue’s small-sized locker rooms, was listed as a reason to make the move from Hershey.

“It’s a complaint that we’ve received from the schools — that they come into a state championship game and maybe some of the facility isn’t what they're used to even playing at in the regular season,” Lombardi told the Times. “And that becomes tough to defend after a while.”

CV is eager for the opportunity.

"We are so excited to bring these championships to Cumberland Valley! So thankful to @PIAASports for the opportunity and so proud of our team for making it happen," CV superintendent David Christopher said in a tweet Wednesday.

“I think it's great for this community,” Craig said of hosting the next set of championships through 2025. “Obviously, we take a lot of pride in being a great school district, not just academically, but athletically with the arts. We try to do the best we can with all aspects of education, and I think this is just going to showcase our school district and the positive things that we're doing for kids.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

