Winter Sports FAQ: Can fans attend games? Who has to wear masks? What will the postseason look like?

5. How are athletic directors handling scheduling and how will they handle all the changes?

Going through this once already during the fall season, athletic directors will likely direct changes to their district chairs. Athletic directors can call around and try to coordinate with others around the Mid-Penn.

If there are holes to fill in schedules or something gets postponed or canceled, AD’s can coordinate rescheduling with their district chairs and potentially finding new opponents.

6. What protocols are in place for if a team has an athlete test positive?

Like spectator policies, most schools have set their own protocols for what happens when an athlete tests positive. In some cases, only the individual will have to quarantine for 10-14 days if they were not recently around the team. In others, the entire team will have to quarantine for 10-14 days.

Note: There have been a handful of instances of a school shutting down all extracurricular activities due to district virus outbreaks.

7. Who determines if a team can play or not play?