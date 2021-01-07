Winter Sports FAQ: Can fans attend games? Who has to wear masks? What will the postseason look like?

The winter sports season is set to being Friday with more than a few basketball games and swim meets in the lineup, with wrestling matches starting Saturday.
So what will it look like when those sneakers hit hardwood, swimmers break water and wrestlers slam the mat?
We have your questions answered with our winter sports FAQ:
1. Will fans be allowed at games?
For the time being, the Mid-Penn Conference set a uniform standard restricting attendance at all competitions to home fans only in an effort to adhere to the state's maximum capacity limitations. Most schools are allowed to set their own policies when it comes to allowing spectators, and most schools have been allowing just two spectators per athlete. Each school is also tasked with setting indoor capacity limits aligned with the state’s mandates and social distancing needs.
2. Will there be livestreaming?
Like the fall season, most schools will offer livestreaming of home events on multiple platforms, including YouTube Live, Pixellot and Hudl Focus. Mechanicsburg used Meridix to livestream in the fall and will likely continue with that service through the winter season.
A subscription through Pixellot, a service provided by the National Federation of State High School Associations, allows fans to watch any game they want, anywhere in the country, which can help with travelling teams. Some livestreams will require a subscription, while others will be free to view.
What sports and what competitions will be available each night is up to the individual schools.
3. Who is required to wear a mask?
The Mid-Penn is requiring players, coaches, fans, team and school personnel and fans to wear masks at all times inside facilities, even during competition. The exception to the rule is swimmers competing in the pool, although they must put them on upon exiting the pool.
The aim is to create uniformity rather than have some schools enforce masks and others not, creating a possible competitive advantage. Several leagues in District 3 are requiring the same, which will make non-conference competition easier.
Although the PIAA is not requiring officials to wear masks, the Mid-Penn is requiring officials to wear them.
Note: According to the Mid-Penn, if athletes or coaches refuse to wear a mask that individual is not allowed to play or coach.
4. What happens if an athlete or coach does not wear a mask for medical reasons?
According to the PIAA and District 3, teams can decline to play an opposing team where a coach or player are not wearing a mask because of a medical exemption and record the game as a no-contest rather than a forfeit.
If a player cannot wear a mask because of medical reasons, a signed doctor’s note and the information must be communicated to the opposing team as soon as it is known, but no less than 24 hours in advance of the contest, according to the Mid-Penn. That contest can then be deemed unsafe and canceled, and would be declared a no contest without penalty for either team.
5. How are athletic directors handling scheduling and how will they handle all the changes?
Going through this once already during the fall season, athletic directors will likely direct changes to their district chairs. Athletic directors can call around and try to coordinate with others around the Mid-Penn.
If there are holes to fill in schedules or something gets postponed or canceled, AD’s can coordinate rescheduling with their district chairs and potentially finding new opponents.
6. What protocols are in place for if a team has an athlete test positive?
Like spectator policies, most schools have set their own protocols for what happens when an athlete tests positive. In some cases, only the individual will have to quarantine for 10-14 days if they were not recently around the team. In others, the entire team will have to quarantine for 10-14 days.
Note: There have been a handful of instances of a school shutting down all extracurricular activities due to district virus outbreaks.
7. Who determines if a team can play or not play?
In most cases, the school should determine if a team can play or not play, allowing with assistance from the state Department of Health. In cases of widespread positive COVID-19 tests within a school, a team can be shut down along with the entire school and not be allowed to compete.
In terms of wearing or not wearing a mask, teams can refuse to play an opposing team who has a player who cannot wear a mask because of medical-related issues.
8. How long will the season be?
The condensed season is set to start Friday and will run through March 27. Some teams around the state, but outside the Mid-Penn, did get one day of games in Dec. 11 before the state's three-week shutdown.
Teams can add more regular-season games after the postseason has started if they are knocked out early or did not qualify. They cannot, however, go over the PIAA allowed limit to games played (like 22 for basketball).
9. What will playoffs look like?
Several changes have been made to both the District 3 and PIAA playoff formats. Like the fall season, Mid-Penn championships will once again be scrapped and District 3 has not yet set playoff formats.
However, some changes for the PIAA playoff schedule are available:
- The state basketball championships will feature just district champions. The championships will likely conclude sometime between March 25-27.
- State swimming championships will likely be cut from 32 to 16 competitors per event and the four-day tournament will likely be cut down — similar to state cross country in the fall. The PIAA is exploring a reduction to two days rather than four, and is asking Bucknell University if it will host the tournament again.
- State wrestling had its championship field narrowed down to eight wrestlers per bracket, and will now include a super-regional tournament before state championships. Wrestlers must now compete through district sections, district championships, regionals, super-regionals and states, all of which will be one-day tournaments starting Feb. 19 and ending March 13. Team championships have been pushed back until after the individual tournament has concluded, but dates for that are not set yet.
Exact dates will be made available at a later date.
