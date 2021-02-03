Winter Signing Day: List of athletes who committed this week to play college sports

This week marked the start of the winter signing period for high school athletes committing to play collegiately.
More than 40 athletes in The Sentinel area signed on the dotted line this week, finalizing their intentions to play college sports beginning in 2021.
Some schools had ceremonies, spaced out due to the pandemic, while other athletes were honored at home this year.
The following is a list of athletes who signed this week, according to information provided by school districts.
Camp Hill
Julia Raich, Penn State University, women's soccer
Ava Brackett, Randolph-Macon College, women's soccer
Bella Hoffer, Salisbury University, women's soccer
Peter Chelap, Gettysburg University, football
Bella Zarcone, William & Mary University, field hockey
Kendal McCall, Oberlin College, women's basketball
Sean Getty, Presbyterian College, wrestling
Lila DiCarlo, West Chester University, swimming
Harrison Ziegler, Moravian College, swimming
Jackson Thompson, Virginia Tech, baseball
Andrew Spaan, Lebanon Valley College, baseball
*Camp Hill will have a ceremony in May.
Carlisle
Julianna Askins, Wilkes University, women's soccer/basketball
Rachel Bell, Lebanon Valley College, women's basketball
Grace Hoffman, Muhlenberg College, women's soccer
Kiley Barnhart, York College, softball
Riley Henry, Wilson College, softball
Jeremiah Carothers, Shippensburg University, football
Nolan Chenot, Dickinson College, swimming
Jace Fetterman, Lebanon Valley College, baseball
Jonas Fowler, McDaniel College, baseball
Aaron Renninger, Messiah University, baseball
Sarah Guistwite, Messiah University, women's tennis
Olivia Renault, Dickinson College, field hockey
Sean Smith, Kutztown University, wrestling
Cedar Cliff
Scott Leland, Shippensburg University, men's soccer
Seth Gillen, Randolph-Macon College, football
Ben Eisenhower, Lackawanna College, football
*Cedar Cliff will have a ceremony in April.
Cumberland Valley
Tyler Dunn, Bucknell University, baseball
Alyssa Hoffman, Rider University, field hockey
Shea Collins, LaSalle University, women's soccer
Abbie Miller, Shippensburg University, women's basketball
Meghan Geister, Shenandoah University, women's lacrosse
Kara Lehman, University of North Carolina (Greensboro), women's volleyball
Jake Lucas, U.S. Naval Academy, wrestling
*Cumberland Valley will have a ceremony in April.
Mechanicsburg
Madison Mark, University of Lynchburg, field hockey
Arden Patterson, Old Dominion University, field hockey
Matt Schmidt, Penn State-York, golf
Taylor Shearer, Shippensburg University, football
Annika Hummel, Coastal Carolina University, track and field
Titus Wiggins, Crown College, track and field/cross country