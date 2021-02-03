 Skip to main content
Winter Signing Day: List of athletes who committed this week to play college sports
Winter Signing Day

Winter Signing Day: List of athletes who committed this week to play college sports

Carlisle

Carlisle held its winter signing day ceremony Wednesday afternoon at Carlisle High School.

Top row left to right: Jeremiah Carothers, Nolan Chenot, Jonas Fowler, Olivia Renault.

Middle row: Riley Henry, Jace Fetterman, Aaron Renninger, Sean Smith, Sarah Guistwite.

Bottom row: Kiley Barnhart, Grace Hoffman, Rachel Bell, Julianna Askins.

 Provided by Carlisle athletics

This week marked the start of the winter signing period for high school athletes committing to play collegiately.

More than 40 athletes in The Sentinel area signed on the dotted line this week, finalizing their intentions to play college sports beginning in 2021.

Some schools had ceremonies, spaced out due to the pandemic, while other athletes were honored at home this year.

The following is a list of athletes who signed this week, according to information provided by school districts.

Fall Signing Day: List of athletes who committed this week to play college sports

Camp Hill

Julia Raich, Penn State University, women's soccer

Ava Brackett, Randolph-Macon College, women's soccer

Bella Hoffer, Salisbury University, women's soccer

Peter Chelap, Gettysburg University, football

Bella Zarcone, William & Mary University, field hockey

Kendal McCall, Oberlin College, women's basketball

Sean Getty, Presbyterian College, wrestling

Lila DiCarlo, West Chester University, swimming

Harrison Ziegler, Moravian College, swimming

Jackson Thompson, Virginia Tech, baseball

Andrew Spaan, Lebanon Valley College, baseball

*Camp Hill will have a ceremony in May. 

Sisterhood and sacrifice: Camp Hill's Julia Raich nearly gave up her senior season to keep younger sister, Grace, safe during pandemic

Carlisle

Julianna Askins, Wilkes University, women's soccer/basketball

Rachel Bell, Lebanon Valley College, women's basketball

Grace Hoffman, Muhlenberg College, women's soccer

Kiley Barnhart, York College, softball

Riley Henry, Wilson College, softball

Jeremiah Carothers, Shippensburg University, football

Nolan Chenot, Dickinson College, swimming

Jace Fetterman, Lebanon Valley College, baseball

Jonas Fowler, McDaniel College, baseball

Aaron Renninger, Messiah University, baseball

Sarah Guistwite, Messiah University, women's tennis

Olivia Renault, Dickinson College, field hockey

Sean Smith, Kutztown University, wrestling

Cedar Cliff

Scott Leland, Shippensburg University, men's soccer

Seth Gillen, Randolph-Macon College, football

Ben Eisenhower, Lackawanna College, football

*Cedar Cliff will have a ceremony in April.

Cumberland Valley

Tyler Dunn, Bucknell University, baseball

Alyssa Hoffman, Rider University, field hockey

Shea Collins, LaSalle University, women's soccer

Abbie Miller, Shippensburg University, women's basketball

Meghan Geister, Shenandoah University, women's lacrosse

Kara Lehman, University of North Carolina (Greensboro), women's volleyball

Jake Lucas, U.S. Naval Academy, wrestling

*Cumberland Valley will have a ceremony in April.

HS Football: Boiling Springs' Mason Sowers joining childhood friend as Millersville commit
HS Boys Basketball: Boiling Springs' Matt Fravel commits to Pitt-Bradford to focus on school and basketball

Mechanicsburg

Madison Mark, University of Lynchburg, field hockey

Arden Patterson, Old Dominion University, field hockey

Matt Schmidt, Penn State-York, golf

Taylor Shearer, Shippensburg University, football

Annika Hummel, Coastal Carolina University, track and field

Titus Wiggins, Crown College, track and field/cross country

Northern

Katie Ryan, Misericordia University, women's basketball

Red Land

Maura Carey, University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown, women's soccer

Chase Lawler, Thiel College, football

More online

For more photos from signing day ceremonies around Cumberland County this week, go to cumberlink.com/sports

