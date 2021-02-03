Winter Signing Day: List of athletes who committed this week to play college sports

This week marked the start of the winter signing period for high school athletes committing to play collegiately.

More than 40 athletes in The Sentinel area signed on the dotted line this week, finalizing their intentions to play college sports beginning in 2021.

Some schools had ceremonies, spaced out due to the pandemic, while other athletes were honored at home this year.

The following is a list of athletes who signed this week, according to information provided by school districts.

Camp Hill

Julia Raich, Penn State University, women's soccer

Ava Brackett, Randolph-Macon College, women's soccer

Bella Hoffer, Salisbury University, women's soccer

Peter Chelap, Gettysburg University, football

Bella Zarcone, William & Mary University, field hockey

Kendal McCall, Oberlin College, women's basketball

Sean Getty, Presbyterian College, wrestling

Lila DiCarlo, West Chester University, swimming

Harrison Ziegler, Moravian College, swimming