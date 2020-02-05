Winter Signing Day Ceremonies: A list of local athletes committed to play in college next year
National Signing Day

Winter Signing Day Ceremonies: A list of local athletes committed to play in college next year

The winter signing day period is this week.

Multiple local athletes from Sentinel-area schools signed on the dotted line to commit their next four years to the schools and programs they hope to play for. 

The following is a list of the local athletes who committed this winter and were not previously honored during the November fall signing day period, provided by the athletic departments via email or social media.

Big Spring Bulldogs

Gavin Pritchard, football, Notre Dame (Ohio)

Brock Piper, baseball, George Mason University

Carlisle Thundering Herd

Brenden Ahl, men's soccer, U.S. Coast Guard Academy

Rileigh Cardin, track and field, East Carolina University

Alexandra Fischbach, track and field, Kutztown University

Amelia Howard, softball, DeSales University

Andrew Pesile, diving, Ashland University

Mikayla Ramos, lacrosse, Methodist University

Sierra Young, soccer, Lebanon Valley College

Cedar Cliff Colts

Jocelyn Francis, soccer, Lock Haven University

Simon Richards, cross country/track and field, Mansfield University

Connor Gavlick, football, Shippensburg University

Jaheim Morris, football, Millersville University

Sophia Parlati, volleyball, Juniata College

Jimiah McDonald, softball, Marist College

*Cedar Cliff will hold a signing day ceremony in April

Cumberland Valley Eagles

Samantha Murphy, field hockey, Saint Francis University

Lyndsey Olzacki, field hockey, Towson University

Tim Kissinger, football, Millersville University

Chase Myers, football, Thiel College

Logan Ramper, football, Slippery Rock University

Dontey Rogan, football, Millersville University

Eli Somerville, football, Thaddeus Stevens College

Hunter Arbogast, lacrosse, University of Tampa

Easton Lanclos, lacrosse, Christopher Newport University

Kelsey Schultz, lacrosse, Lock Haven University

Miller Masson, soccer, Robert Morris University

Katie Brown, soccer, Washington and Jefferson College

Gina Lukoskie, soccer, Emerson College

Rachel McKenrick, soccer, Eckerd College

Olivia Morrow, soccer, Ursinus College

Anna Stoner, soccer, Shippensburg University

Trystan Salvador, softball, Bryant University

Kayla Vonstein, softball, Mansfield University

Jillian Maher, swimming, Virginia Military Institute

Logan Skiles, swimming, University of Arizona

Noah Keitel, track and field, Messiah College

Erin Miller, track and field, Elizabethtown College

Christopher Furlong, water polo, LaSalle University

Paul Gensbigler, water polo, Johns Hopkins University

Alexander Alderman, water polo/swimming, Washington and Jefferson College

East Pennsboro Panthers

Avery Warrick, soccer, Shippensburg University

Blake Paukovits, football, Bloomsburg University

Makai Stewart, football, Lebanon Valley College

Mechanicsburg Wildcats

Olivia Milles, swimming, Millersville University

Kelsey Kuhn, soccer, West Chester University

Anna Lougee, lacrosse, Lebanon Valley College

Mat Flaherty, baseball, Juniata College

Molly Snyder, cross country/track and field, Lock Haven University

Asa Brunk, wrestling, Messiah College

William Gallagher, soccer, Penn College of Tech

Annabella Robinson, lacrosse, Wilmington University

Casey Fullerton, field hockey, IUP

Ilana Jacobson, swimming, Millersville University

Red Land Patriots

Justin Hertzog, football, California University (Pa.)

Trinity Shamrocks

Ryan Berrigan, football, Seton Hill University

