Winter Signing Day Ceremonies: A list of local athletes committed to play in college next year

The winter signing day period is this week.

Multiple local athletes from Sentinel-area schools signed on the dotted line to commit their next four years to the schools and programs they hope to play for.

The following is a list of the local athletes who committed this winter and were not previously honored during the November fall signing day period, provided by the athletic departments via email or social media.

Big Spring Bulldogs

Gavin Pritchard, football, Notre Dame (Ohio)

Brock Piper, baseball, George Mason University

Carlisle Thundering Herd

Brenden Ahl, men's soccer, U.S. Coast Guard Academy

Rileigh Cardin, track and field, East Carolina University

Alexandra Fischbach, track and field, Kutztown University

Amelia Howard, softball, DeSales University

Andrew Pesile, diving, Ashland University

Mikayla Ramos, lacrosse, Methodist University

Sierra Young, soccer, Lebanon Valley College