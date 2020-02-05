Winter Signing Day Ceremonies: A list of local athletes committed to play in college next year

The winter signing day period is this week.
Multiple local athletes from Sentinel-area schools signed on the dotted line to commit their next four years to the schools and programs they hope to play for.
The following is a list of the local athletes who committed this winter and were not previously honored during the November fall signing day period, provided by the athletic departments via email or social media.
Big Spring Bulldogs
Gavin Pritchard, football, Notre Dame (Ohio)
Brock Piper, baseball, George Mason University
Carlisle Thundering Herd
Brenden Ahl, men's soccer, U.S. Coast Guard Academy
Rileigh Cardin, track and field, East Carolina University
Alexandra Fischbach, track and field, Kutztown University
Amelia Howard, softball, DeSales University
Andrew Pesile, diving, Ashland University
Mikayla Ramos, lacrosse, Methodist University
Sierra Young, soccer, Lebanon Valley College
Cedar Cliff Colts
Jocelyn Francis, soccer, Lock Haven University
Simon Richards, cross country/track and field, Mansfield University
Connor Gavlick, football, Shippensburg University
Jaheim Morris, football, Millersville University
Sophia Parlati, volleyball, Juniata College
Jimiah McDonald, softball, Marist College
*Cedar Cliff will hold a signing day ceremony in April
Cumberland Valley Eagles
Samantha Murphy, field hockey, Saint Francis University
Lyndsey Olzacki, field hockey, Towson University
Tim Kissinger, football, Millersville University
Chase Myers, football, Thiel College
Logan Ramper, football, Slippery Rock University
Dontey Rogan, football, Millersville University
Eli Somerville, football, Thaddeus Stevens College
Hunter Arbogast, lacrosse, University of Tampa
Easton Lanclos, lacrosse, Christopher Newport University
Kelsey Schultz, lacrosse, Lock Haven University
Miller Masson, soccer, Robert Morris University
Katie Brown, soccer, Washington and Jefferson College
Gina Lukoskie, soccer, Emerson College
Rachel McKenrick, soccer, Eckerd College
Olivia Morrow, soccer, Ursinus College
Anna Stoner, soccer, Shippensburg University
Trystan Salvador, softball, Bryant University
Kayla Vonstein, softball, Mansfield University
Jillian Maher, swimming, Virginia Military Institute
Logan Skiles, swimming, University of Arizona
Noah Keitel, track and field, Messiah College
Erin Miller, track and field, Elizabethtown College
Christopher Furlong, water polo, LaSalle University
Paul Gensbigler, water polo, Johns Hopkins University
Alexander Alderman, water polo/swimming, Washington and Jefferson College
East Pennsboro Panthers
Avery Warrick, soccer, Shippensburg University
Blake Paukovits, football, Bloomsburg University
Makai Stewart, football, Lebanon Valley College
Mechanicsburg Wildcats
Olivia Milles, swimming, Millersville University
Kelsey Kuhn, soccer, West Chester University
Anna Lougee, lacrosse, Lebanon Valley College
Mat Flaherty, baseball, Juniata College
Molly Snyder, cross country/track and field, Lock Haven University
Asa Brunk, wrestling, Messiah College
William Gallagher, soccer, Penn College of Tech
Annabella Robinson, lacrosse, Wilmington University
Casey Fullerton, field hockey, IUP
Ilana Jacobson, swimming, Millersville University
Red Land Patriots
Justin Hertzog, football, California University (Pa.)
Trinity Shamrocks
Ryan Berrigan, football, Seton Hill University