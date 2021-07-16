Windy City bound: Trinity basketball's Lauren Trumpy announces commitment to Northwestern University

Chicago is known for its world-renowned Chicago dog. It’s also known for some of the harshest winters across the United States. But either way, they’re things that Trinity center Lauren Trumpy has to look forward to — or maybe not so much — when she leaves for the Windy City following her touted high school career.
In a post via Twitter Friday, Trumpy announced her commitment to Northwestern University where she’ll play basketball under the direction of head basketball coach Joe McKeown. Trumpy picked the Wildcats over offers from Bucknell University, Monmouth University, the University of Hawaii, Lafayette College, Manhattan College, Radford University and Merrimack College. Trumpy said she’ll be on a full scholarship.
“I’m definitely preparing,” Trumpy said with a laugh when asked about Chicago’s winter weather. “I like the cold, so I think I’ll be good. But my grandpa keeps saying it’s worse than I could imagine. We’ll see when I get up there.”
“I’m so happy for Lauren,” Trinity head coach Kristi Britten said in a phone interview Friday. “I know for a player of her caliber, it can be daunting, especially considering all the quality offers she had on the table. It’s such a big decision. So, I’m glad for her she was able to make it early and that she’s really excited about it.”
Trumpy said her decision to pick Northwestern was much larger than the game of basketball. She also felt she made a strong connection with her future teammates when she visited.
“The high level of academics is something that really appealed to me, so I think that’s one of the biggest things,” Trumpy said. “I’m really excited for that.”
The 2020-21 All-Sentinel First Team honoree averaged 13.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game last season. Trumpy’s all-around dominant play helped marshal the Shamrocks to a 19-2 season which included a District 3 Class 3A title and a state quarterfinals berth. She also received All-State Class 3A Third Team recognition.
While Trumpy wreaked havoc the last three years across the Mid-Penn Conference due in part to her 6-foot-5 height, Britten said the Wildcats are getting a player who can contribute in just about every facet of the game. Trumpy said she thinks it’s one of the handful of upsides to her game.
Trumpy also comes from a family of bigs. Her parents, Jason and Adrianne Trumpy, played collegiately at Robert Morris University. Her brothers also own collegiate experience on the hardwood — eldest brother Josh Trumpy played at West Chester University while Connor Trumpy enters his second season at Penn State-Harrisburg.
“She’s an extremely versatile player, which I think in today’s game is really the key,” Britten said. “She’s dominant inside both offensively and defensively. But she’s also dangerous from the perimeter as well.”
In the end, even if Trumpy doesn’t come to love a Chicago dog every now and then, or the 40 to 50 mph wind gusts she’ll experience, the Trinity rising senior knows she wouldn’t want to call any other school her home after high school.
“It feels awesome,” Trumpy said. “I’m super excited and super happy. I know that I definitely made the right decision.”
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports