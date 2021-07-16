Windy City bound: Trinity basketball's Lauren Trumpy announces commitment to Northwestern University

Chicago is known for its world-renowned Chicago dog. It’s also known for some of the harshest winters across the United States. But either way, they’re things that Trinity center Lauren Trumpy has to look forward to — or maybe not so much — when she leaves for the Windy City following her touted high school career.

In a post via Twitter Friday, Trumpy announced her commitment to Northwestern University where she’ll play basketball under the direction of head basketball coach Joe McKeown. Trumpy picked the Wildcats over offers from Bucknell University, Monmouth University, the University of Hawaii, Lafayette College, Manhattan College, Radford University and Merrimack College. Trumpy said she’ll be on a full scholarship.

“I’m definitely preparing,” Trumpy said with a laugh when asked about Chicago’s winter weather. “I like the cold, so I think I’ll be good. But my grandpa keeps saying it’s worse than I could imagine. We’ll see when I get up there.”

“I’m so happy for Lauren,” Trinity head coach Kristi Britten said in a phone interview Friday. “I know for a player of her caliber, it can be daunting, especially considering all the quality offers she had on the table. It’s such a big decision. So, I’m glad for her she was able to make it early and that she’s really excited about it.”