Watch Now: Will fall sports happen? The Sentinel, NorthcentralPA.com discuss impending PIAA decision on fall sports

Sports editor Jake Adams joins Jeff Everett from NorthcentralPA.com to preview the PIAA's landmark decision this Friday as to whether fall sports will happen in Pennsylvania.
They talk about the challenges of liability schools will face if they decide to play this fall (2:15), if there will be enough referees (8:10) and what a spring delay would look like for the future of high school sports (15:10).
As more school districts opt against allowing sports this fall, and with Gov. Tom Wolf strongly recommending no athletics until Jan. 1, the PIAA meets Friday at 3 to determine the fate of the season. Executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi has been publicly lobbying for weeks for the state to allow the season to begin.
PIAA's Lombardi to Pa. Athletic Oversight Committee: 'It is worth at least attempting to pursue' fall sports
