 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Will fall sports happen? The Sentinel, NorthcentralPA.com discuss impending PIAA decision on fall sports
alert top story
HS Sports

Watch Now: Will fall sports happen? The Sentinel, NorthcentralPA.com discuss impending PIAA decision on fall sports

{{featured_button_text}}

Sports editor Jake Adams joins Jeff Everett from NorthcentralPA.com to preview the PIAA's landmark decision this Friday as to whether fall sports will happen in Pennsylvania.

They talk about the challenges of liability schools will face if they decide to play this fall (2:15), if there will be enough referees (8:10) and what a spring delay would look like for the future of high school sports (15:10).

As more school districts opt against allowing sports this fall, and with Gov. Tom Wolf strongly recommending no athletics until Jan. 1, the PIAA meets Friday at 3 to determine the fate of the season. Executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi has been publicly lobbying for weeks for the state to allow the season to begin.

PIAA's Lombardi to Pa. Athletic Oversight Committee: 'It is worth at least attempting to pursue' fall sports
GOP bill on school sports clears state House committee
HS Sports: Harrisburg cancels fall sports, becoming second in Mid-Penn to do so
Now streaming live: Schools, teams looking to give fans digital options to watch games this year

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PIAA official: 'Fairly comfortable' fall sports can proceed
High school

PIAA official: 'Fairly comfortable' fall sports can proceed

“Athletes are in close contact, not just on the field but in locker rooms and in transit. The virus is not stopping and spreads more easily when people are in close contact,” said the governor's spokesperson, Lyndsay Kensinger. “Minimizing our exposure to COVID-19 is paramount. Our focus remains on safely getting students back to learning and, if possible, in the classroom.”

PIAA official: 'Fairly comfortable' fall sports can proceed
High school

PIAA official: 'Fairly comfortable' fall sports can proceed

“Athletes are in close contact, not just on the field but in locker rooms and in transit. The virus is not stopping and spreads more easily when people are in close contact,” said the governor's spokesperson, Lyndsay Kensinger. “Minimizing our exposure to COVID-19 is paramount. Our focus remains on safely getting students back to learning and, if possible, in the classroom.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News