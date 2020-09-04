Watch Now: Players, coaches 'excited' and relieved on first official day of fall practices

“There’s a lot of other things to think about, so I just want to make sure we cover all of our bases. I think once we get into the meat of the practice it’s going to be great. If we can keep the season going and stay healthy, that’ll give us all something to go on.”

To get his team to take everything seriously and to follow protocols, Anderson reminded his team about what happened to the spring athletes.

“Last time I was on the field was March 12 with the junior high team,” he said. “With everything going on in the spring, honestly, it was one of those things where it didn’t even sink into my head that things were going to fall apart the way that it did. I was handing uniforms out to kids, I was talking about the next day and it was literally, like, we were waiting on everything to return to the path of what we call our ‘normalcy.’ The baseball team, all they had was a scrimmage and they were done.”

Coaches are trying to do everything in their power to keep everyone safe.