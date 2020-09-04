Watch Now: Players, coaches 'excited' and relieved on first official day of fall practices

“I want to see high-intensity soccer. I don’t wanna see my grandma on a walker.”
That’s how head coach Scott Anderson opened Big Spring boys soccer’s practice, the first of this strange and unique 2020 fall season, which was delayed nearly a month by the coronavirus pandemic.
Around Cumberland County and the Mid-Penn Conference, high school teams officially kicked off the fall with their first preseason practices after months of offseason workouts and anxiety wondering if there would even be a season.
Friday offered the clearest assurances yet that, yes, there appears to be a fall season on the horizon.
The PIAA, after much hand-wringing, gave the green light in August, setting up a delayed start to the fall schedule. Some leagues and schools began Aug. 24. The Mid-Penn allowed teams to start the preseason Friday — some local schools will begin next week — and the next few weeks will see golf, girls tennis and all other sports hold their first competitions of the year.
The date is later than ever, the environment is stranger than ever and, yet, players and coaches just feel happy to be back out on the field.
“It’s awesome [to be back on the field],” Carlisle field hockey head coach Lindsay Bower said. “To even have a potential [for the season] not to happen is devastating for me as a coach, but especially for these players. We have one senior, so that would have been especially hard for her. I think everyone, no matter how hard our practice is, no matter how hot the day is, everyone is just thankful to be here again.”
“It’s really great,” Carlisle goalkeeper Olivia Renault said. “I was really worried that with COVID we wouldn’t have a season, but I’m really excited to be back out here.”
Teams like Carlisle boys and girls soccer, and field hockey, along with Big Spring boys soccer are taking protocols seriously to ensure the season continues on without incident from COVID-19. All four head coaches and staff were wearing masks around their players and more sanitization procedures were put in place to ensure safety for everyone.
For Big Spring field hockey, players are to come to practice with their masks on, and they’ll have their temperatures checked before filling out a questionnaire. Bower is asking everyone to not touch anyone else’s belongings and to not touch the practice balls to keep everything sanitized. Players are allowed to wear their masks through the entirety of practice if it makes them feel safer.
“All teaching and discussions are held at the end of practice so players are wearing their masks,” Carlisle girls soccer head coach Greg Clippinger said. “We’re being conscious about being three big steps apart. We have stations for the players and aren’t asking players to move equipment. We’ll spray down the balls and use each coach’s own cones. Everyone gets three sets of pinnies for tryouts, and they’ll hand them in and then we’ll wash them.
“There’s a lot of other things to think about, so I just want to make sure we cover all of our bases. I think once we get into the meat of the practice it’s going to be great. If we can keep the season going and stay healthy, that’ll give us all something to go on.”
To get his team to take everything seriously and to follow protocols, Anderson reminded his team about what happened to the spring athletes.
“Last time I was on the field was March 12 with the junior high team,” he said. “With everything going on in the spring, honestly, it was one of those things where it didn’t even sink into my head that things were going to fall apart the way that it did. I was handing uniforms out to kids, I was talking about the next day and it was literally, like, we were waiting on everything to return to the path of what we call our ‘normalcy.’ The baseball team, all they had was a scrimmage and they were done.”
Coaches are trying to do everything in their power to keep everyone safe.
“It’s that level of uncertainty and, as I’ve talked with my staff, the most important thing for us is to ensure when they are here this sense of normalcy has to be here,” Anderson said. “This is their place to get grounded and to get focused. At this point in time, whatever we have to do to kind of make sure that these kids feel safe, secure and comfortable here, that’s my primary concern.”
And even though practices are officially in full swing, there are still some worries from players and coaches about the virus itself and the season being canceled at some point in the future.
And sometimes, things are just out of the hands of coaches and players.
“I’m just hoping the season doesn’t get shut down because of any COVID concerns, but I understand if it does,” Big Spring soccer’s Mitch Soccio said.
“I’ve been playing soccer since I was 6, and after 43 years this is the curveball of curveballs,” Anderson said. “It’s just something that, if I have to wear a mask, whatever I gotta do I’ll do, I just want to see these kids be able to play soccer.
“If something happens, I can at least in the back of my mind and with my heart and soul say, ‘We did everything we possibly could. This is something that’s bigger than you. It’s out of your hands.’ I just have to trust that in the hands we’re in, we’re going to be as safe as we possibly can and that everything works out.”
