Watch Now: PIAA will 'stay the course' in commitment to holding fall sports, not changing any dates as of now

The PIAA will “stay the course,” executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said.
The announcement came nearly two hours into Wednesday afternoon’s PIAA Board of Directors meeting.
Despite the PSAC canceling all sports for the rest of 2020 earlier in the morning, and as more college conferences and nearby states make changes to their fall seasons or announce possible scenarios, the PIAA effectively said nothing has changed in Pennsylvania.
“It was the consensus of the [strategic planning] committee to stay the course,” Lombardi said. “We’re trying to hold serve and stay the course based on any information we may receive.”
The PIAA released a statement as Lombardi addressed the board and more than a few dozen media members during its monthly board meeting, once again held on Zoom.
“PIAA is committed to providing a season for all sports in the upcoming school year and will be flexible if conditions would change,” the statement concluded.
For now at least, football heat acclimation can begin Aug. 10 as it’s currently scheduled, and all other preseason and regular season starting dates remain unchanged.
On Wednesday, the Virginia High School League said it will not conduct a football season this fall. The VHSL released three models for fall sports, one of which includes moving football to the spring. In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine cleared low-contact sports like golf, tennis and volleyball for the fall but did not do so yet for cross country, field hockey, soccer and football. That may change in the coming weeks.
Locally, the PSAC (home of Shippensburg University) canceled all sports for the rest of the year Wednesday morning, which followed a string of similar moves in the last two weeks. The Centennial Conference (home of Dickinson College) became one of the first conferences in the country to cancel its fall season. Days later, the MAC (home of Messiah University) delayed the start of its fall season to Sept. 18. And the CFA youth football league, which spans 32 youth football associations mostly within PIAA District 3’s territory, canceled its fall season a month out.
The Big Ten and Pac-12 also announced in recent weeks a move to conference-only schedules in all sports, and the Patriot League and Ivy League also canceled their fall seasons.
“We’re not following Maryland, we certainly are not following New Jersey,” Lombardi said. “And I say that tongue-in-cheek a little bit, with a little levity — but those states are doing what those schools want. That’s what they want. Our folks don’t want that.
“The member schools elect those people to serve on our board and represent the. And they have told our people, ‘We want as much as we can now. We don’t wanna be the PSAC, we don’t want to be the Big [Ten], we don’t want to be the ACC or the NAIA or the juco’s or Maryland or Virginia or New Mexico, and we know all those states have other things. We want to do what’s best for our kids in Pennsylvania with the best current information we have at the latest possible date to save as much activity as we possibly can.”
And Monday, Shippensburg football and Cedar Cliff field hockey and boys soccer all reported a player testing positive for COVID-19, forcing those teams to suspend their voluntary offseason workouts. Cedar Cliff’s club baseball team in the Central Penn Varsity League also dropped out of the league Monday night due to a player testing positive.
“We’re still on the timetable because we have not seen a large spike of shutdowns of student-athletes on their school campuses,” Lombardi said. “We have seen some pocketed things, but we believe most of our schools are doing an outstanding job with their health and safety programs.”
Lombardi said he was aware of Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement about an hour earlier that decreased the maximum number of people allowed in indoor public settings to 25 people, which might tighten sports like girls volleyball as they try to get through offseason workouts that were allowed to resume in the last few weeks.
“We believe that we can work through that” because preseason practices don’t begin for another month, Lombardi said. “I know it may be an inconvenience, but I believe this may be a mitigation strategy that may be temporary. … We still have some time.”
On Wednesday, the Department of Health reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County, its highest number since May 21, and 994 new cases across the state and 26 new deaths. In the last seven days, there have been 5,372 new cases in the state as the spread of the virus has started to increase in recent weeks.
How much time the PIAA has is unclear. The state’s high school athletics association moved up its next board meeting from Aug. 5 to July 29, in part to be able to respond quicker to any changing news.
Lombardi did not offer up any plans or outlines if the scene in Pennsylvania were to continue to worsen between now and Aug. 10, the date football heat acclimation is scheduled to begin.
“I don’t have that answer for you because I don’t know what they’re gonna tell us,” he said when asked what it would take to force the PIAA to halt the season. “If they close down schools, I think that’s a no-brainer. So, absent closing schools, we have the ability that we have now to do what we have to do now. We’re gonna proceed and try to get as much as we can in.”
Lombardi said there is no intent presently to move fall sports to the spring. He said the strategic committee has discussed several options if the fall season cannot be held in full but did not divulge any details.
“Our intent is to play fall as scheduled, even if it would end in a shortened fashion or altered fashion,” he said. “There’s a false narrative the spring is going to be better than the fall, there’s no guarantee of that.”
The PIAA and Lombardi have been reticent since March about any options they are exploring, including now with what options are on the table for a truncated fall season. Asked more than once what options were being considered or how much time they had to decide, Lombardi sidestepped, repeatedly saying it’s “July 15” and there’s still time to try to make a season, in whatever fashion, work.
