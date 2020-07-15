Watch Now: PIAA will 'stay the course' in commitment to holding fall sports, not changing any dates as of now

How much time the PIAA has is unclear. The state’s high school athletics association moved up its next board meeting from Aug. 5 to July 29, in part to be able to respond quicker to any changing news.

Lombardi did not offer up any plans or outlines if the scene in Pennsylvania were to continue to worsen between now and Aug. 10, the date football heat acclimation is scheduled to begin.

“I don’t have that answer for you because I don’t know what they’re gonna tell us,” he said when asked what it would take to force the PIAA to halt the season. “If they close down schools, I think that’s a no-brainer. So, absent closing schools, we have the ability that we have now to do what we have to do now. We’re gonna proceed and try to get as much as we can in.”

Lombardi said there is no intent presently to move fall sports to the spring. He said the strategic committee has discussed several options if the fall season cannot be held in full but did not divulge any details.

“Our intent is to play fall as scheduled, even if it would end in a shortened fashion or altered fashion,” he said. “There’s a false narrative the spring is going to be better than the fall, there’s no guarantee of that.”