Watch Now: PIAA votes to proceed with fall sports beginning Aug. 24; Mid-Penn to start Sept. 4

“The board recognized that there are areas of the state that might be shut down for a good period of time,” Lombardi said. “And as the board stated all the way back in May, we want to provide as many opportunities for students to participate as possible. So by monitoring that, if there’s an area that may not be playing sports, we want to take a good look at possibly coming up with alternate solutions if it’s a large area schools.”

That means the possibility of two fall seasons at different times.

It’s a contrast from the last few months in which Lombardi has shown little interest in a fall sports season. But with the Philadelphia Public League opting out together, plus other schools individually, the PIAA is open to two fall seasons if needed.

“The information that we were provided was that there seems to be a large majority of people that are going to participate,” Lombardi said. “That may differ in an area or two of the state, and therefore the board wanted to give them the opportunity to participate in that season.”

While most athletic directors and coaches have, at least publicly, expressed support for a fall sports season, there have been public and private concerns in the area.