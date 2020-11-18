Watch Now: PIAA talks new mask mandate's impact on fall, winter sports; not considering winter delay as COVID-19 cases climb

Despite record case counts across Pennsylvania and a rising number of hospitalizations and deaths statewide, the PIAA is continuing as scheduled with the winter sports calendar.
Cumberland County, where the PIAA's Mechanicsburg office resides, saw another record 174 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Wednesday's Department of Health report. Deaths and hospitalizations continue to rise within the county as the state grapples with its most pronounced surge of the pandemic in 10 months.
But Wednesday’s board of directors meeting largely ignored that and instead focused on Gov. Tom Wolf’s updated mask mandates that will require all athletic participants — from coaches and bench players to athletes competing on the floor (or in the pool) — to wear masks at all times.
On Tuesday, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced new mask mandates, including requirements that all athletes wear masks during indoor competition (and outdoor if social distancing can't be maintained).
However, enforcement of that rule will not come from the state. If and how school districts might enforce this is unclear.
The board voted to release a statement urging schools to follow the mandate but talk with their solicitors to determine the best course of action. There is concern about how feasible masks are during competition, especially for swimming, which could be made too dangerous with masks.
Executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said it’s possible teams in this weekend’s PIAA soccer, field hockey and girls volleyball championships, as well as the football semifinals, will be wearing masks if their school districts deem it required.
Lombardi said the PIAA has reached out to Wolf’s office to ask for clarification but hadn’t heard anything as yet.
“It says if wearing a mask would create an unsafe condition, then maybe the school solicitor could look at that. They also could look at the health condition of an individual athlete,” Lombardi said after the meeting during a media session. “The board felt that this assessment should be done by each local school because they have the — not only their own health and safety plans — they know the conditions of their students by the virtue of their completion of the [Comprehensive Initial Pre-Participation Physical Evaluation] form for them to play athletics.”
Lombardi said it will continue to push for clarification and suggested school districts reach out to local representatives, a similar tactic they took in August to get fall sports approved.
Swimming a problem
The mandate is particularly troublesome for swimming. Masks would almost certainly cause a breathing problem as swimmers come up for water.
“I think we got a serious issue when it comes to swimming,” Melissa Mertz said. “So, that is something as Bob mentioned we’re definitely gonna push for some clarification. I’m not sure all the sports were thought out when that was put in there. So, it’s definitely something we’re gonna have to get some clarification on.”
Mertz hopes swimming would qualify for one of the exemptions — more than likely: “If wearing a face covering while working would create an unsafe condition in which to operate equipment or execute a task” — provided in the new Department of Health guidelines.
Mertz said the PIAA will provide schools updates as quickly as possible with the preseason days away.
“If it causes an unsafe environment, which I believe you could apply when we’re talking about swimming, then the school could make that determination as they’re moving through practices if we don’t get something to them before that,” she said.
Changes coming on mat
Support Local Journalism
The board approved a series of recommendations from the Wrestling Steering Committee, including:
- Allowing up to four multiteam duals rather than the traditional two during the regular season
- Limiting tournaments to one day each
- Permitting intermissions for extra sanitizing between bouts or a second mat to spread out wrestlers and allow for alternating sanitization of each mat
- Altering weigh-ins to be done by team rather than by weight class
- Limiting teams or weight classes to certain mats during competition rather than using multiple mats
“The upshot of wrestling is there’s really … a sentiment to keep things real conservative, where School A wrestles School B, period, and we don’t have large gatherings,” Lombardi said.
Surge doesn’t faze PIAA
Masks seemed to be the most pressing concern regarding winter sports, not the spike in cases across the state.
Lombardi said part of the reason the PIAA will continue with the intended schedule is to give teams the best chance to reach their required 15 days of preseason practices before competition can begin.
“So, what we’re trying to do is get people to set the foundation so that if they do have a hiccup, you can adjust and adapt,” Lombardi said. “And if we’ve learned anything from the fall, the people that started earlier were able to handle interruptions easier than those that started late because they ran against time.”
Lombardi routinely brought up the traditional 22-game basketball schedule, seemingly indicating the PIAA has not considered shorter seasons.
When asked if the PIAA had any concerns about the rising coronavirus cases and delaying the winter season, Lombardi deferred to a portion of the Sport Medicine Advisory Committee’s minutes from November.
“Our sport medicine committee was very clear on saying that proceeding with an abundance of caution that they may start, and that since the impact, it varies from county to county, it should be balanced with the respect to the public interests of each community,” Lombardi said, paraphrasing the statement. “We believe it provides a reasonably safe environment for participation. That is further supported by the fact that we have not learned of any school-to-school or team-to-team spread through athletics.”
This comes on the heels of the Mid-Penn Conference’s decision the day prior to delay the winter regular season one week, with competitions allowed to begin Dec. 18 rather than Dec. 11. No division contests in swimming, basketball and wrestling will be held until Jan. 4.
The first official preseason practices are still on as scheduled for Friday.
The decision came separate from any pending PIAA moves, Cumberland Valley athletic director Mike Craig said Tuesday.
Some schools, including Carlisle, cannot begin practices until Dec. 1 because of school district shutdowns caused by COVID-19 outbreaks. This delay gives those schools' teams more time to ramp up before the regular season starts.
Expect smaller postseason again
Lombardi said the PIAA is likely to condense the winter playoffs similar to how it did for fall sports.
In the fall, only district champions qualified for states in team sports. District 3 likewise shrank its postseason fields in all sports. Only District 11 opted out of the state football championships, choosing instead to play a lengthier district championship tournament.
“We are pretty sure we may be shortening those down because if we learned from the fall as well by having a champions-only tournament gave us the ability to get something in along with a good regular season,” Lombardi said.
Other notes
The PIAA approved a cooperative arrangement in field hockey for Mechanicsburg and West Shore Christian.
