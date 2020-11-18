Watch Now: PIAA talks new mask mandate's impact on fall, winter sports; not considering winter delay as COVID-19 cases climb

Executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said it’s possible teams in this weekend’s PIAA soccer, field hockey and girls volleyball championships, as well as the football semifinals, will be wearing masks if their school districts deem it required.

Lombardi said the PIAA has reached out to Wolf’s office to ask for clarification but hadn’t heard anything as yet.

“It says if wearing a mask would create an unsafe condition, then maybe the school solicitor could look at that. They also could look at the health condition of an individual athlete,” Lombardi said after the meeting during a media session. “The board felt that this assessment should be done by each local school because they have the — not only their own health and safety plans — they know the conditions of their students by the virtue of their completion of the [Comprehensive Initial Pre-Participation Physical Evaluation] form for them to play athletics.”

Lombardi said it will continue to push for clarification and suggested school districts reach out to local representatives, a similar tactic they took in August to get fall sports approved.

Swimming a problem

The mandate is particularly troublesome for swimming. Masks would almost certainly cause a breathing problem as swimmers come up for water.