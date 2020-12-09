Watch Now: PIAA says on with winter high school sports, touts "flexibility" in enacting similar postseason features as in fall

The extended regular season and smaller postseason fields were tactics used across the board with fall sports. And the PIAA had discussed adopting that for the winter playoffs at recent meetings.

“I think the board took [the letter] seriously and under consideration, but the action was not to change it to allow people the flexibility if they wanted to start, to do so, and if they don’t wanna start, to not,” Lombardi said.

Lombardi was asked what it would take for the PIAA to shut down the winter season, if anything, despite the PPA’s letter and the surging number of cases and deaths across the state.

“We’re just trying to give [schools and teams] the maximum flexibility,” Lombardi said in response. “[The PPA representative on our board] was supportive of [of our changes]. … He was very complementary. So, we have the support of the representative on our board of the action we took today.”

It was a surprisingly upbeat tone during a somber day amidst a pandemic that is infecting and killing more Americans and Pennsylvanians than at just about any point in the last 11 months.