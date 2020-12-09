Watch Now: PIAA says on with winter high school sports, touts "flexibility" in enacting similar postseason features as in fall

Most corners of the state except the Mid-Penn Conference and a few other leagues and schools can keep their alarm clocks set for those 7 p.m. Friday tipoffs.
Despite pressure from the Pennsylvania Principals Association earlier in the day, and continuously growing concerns over a worsening coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday’s PIAA board meeting intimated little concern in the status of the high school winter sports season.
The PIAA will not delay the season. Competitions will begin Friday where currently allowed. The Mid-Penn — or at least several of its teams that aren’t currently under districtwide or COVID-19-related shutdowns — will follow in a week.
In large part, it was business as usual — by COVID-19 standards.
In fact, discussion was primarily reserved for setting the postseason standards for the 2020-21 winter calendar.
Hours prior, the principals association asked the PIAA to delay the winter season several weeks to give school districts time to get outbreaks under control and to help ease the burden on the state’s overwhelmed healthcare system.
Then in the opening minutes of the meeting, State College superintendent Bob O’Donnell asked the PIAA to delay until Feb. 1.
“Our belief is that we should shift the winter and spring competitions seasons so that these student-athletes still have the opportunities to compete, but hopefully in a safer environment,” O’Donnell said in a prepared statement.
The PIAA largely didn’t acknowledge either request, instead diving into the day’s proceedings.
Those proceedings included condensing the postseason fields in most cases. The board approved cutting the basketball brackets to district champs only, a max of 12 teams per classification. While not approved during the meeting, the board is expected to approve an upcoming proposal to cut the swimming fields from 32 to 16 competitors per event and shrink the four-day state tournament by at least a day.
And the wrestling postseason will look different, although the size of the state brackets will remain relatively unchanged. In short, instead of 20-wrestler brackets at each weight class all entering Hershey’s Giant Center, the PIAA will hold two super regionals for one day Feb. 27, eight wrestlers per weight class. The top four from each super regional will then compete March 6 in a one-day state championship.
The PIAA also approved a motion to allow teams not in the postseason, or those knocked out early, to add more regular-season competitions up until the winter calendar ends or until they reach the PIAA’s maximum number of allowed regular season games, whichever comes first.
“The board I believe took it very seriously and wanted to give those schools the greatest amount of flexibility they could, and I think they did it in reverse,” PIAA executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said. “So, instead of maybe a 10-week season, now schools have almost a 16-week season that gives them more flexibility than they even asked for. I thought it was a stroke of genius.”
The extended regular season and smaller postseason fields were tactics used across the board with fall sports. And the PIAA had discussed adopting that for the winter playoffs at recent meetings.
“I think the board took [the letter] seriously and under consideration, but the action was not to change it to allow people the flexibility if they wanted to start, to do so, and if they don’t wanna start, to not,” Lombardi said.
Lombardi was asked what it would take for the PIAA to shut down the winter season, if anything, despite the PPA’s letter and the surging number of cases and deaths across the state.
“We’re just trying to give [schools and teams] the maximum flexibility,” Lombardi said in response. “[The PPA representative on our board] was supportive of [of our changes]. … He was very complementary. So, we have the support of the representative on our board of the action we took today.”
It was a surprisingly upbeat tone during a somber day amidst a pandemic that is infecting and killing more Americans and Pennsylvanians than at just about any point in the last 11 months.
Wednesday’s Department of Health report saw 151 new cases and 10 deaths reported in Cumberland County. The record for most deaths is 11, set Nov. 26. The county had three straight days of 248 or more positive cases from Dec. 3-5 followed by four straight of 183 or less.
While the PIAA meeting took place, Gov. Tom Wolf announced he tested positive for the coronavirus. Dr. Robert Lombardi said after he wished the governor a “speedy” recovery.
PIAA lobbyist Andy Goodman did warn the PIAA at the end of the meeting “to be prepared and be disciplined” with looming concerns of a statewide shutdown of some sort expected to come from Wolf’s office in the coming days.
Rumors the mandate would include shutting down all schools and extracurricular activities were shot down by the administration late Tuesday night.
“The hospitals are seeing dramatic numbers,” Goodman said. “It is putting this administration in a position that things are going to get very difficult. … They are in a position now where if they do become overrun, or are getting overrun, the administration may have to make those decisions.”
Mixed mask messaging
The executive director struck a curious tone at one point when asked about state playoff games that may see one team requiring masks to play another without masks. Presented with a hypothetical situation where one team refuses to play the other because of the discrepancy, Lombardi said the PIAA would make a determination at a later date.
Several leagues, including the Mid-Penn, and schools have already required players wear masks at all times, even during competition. That falls in line with Wolf’s mandate a few weeks ago requiring masks unless for medical exceptions or jobs that require excessive physical exertion.
Earlier Wednesday, the Mid-Penn announced it would require all teams wear masks during competition, alleviating concerns among coaches that they’d be at a disadvantage if they played a team that didn’t require masks. Almost all of District 3 is now in lockstep — the Lancaster-Lebanon League, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and Berks County Interscholastic Athletic Association announced similar mandates in recent days.
Lombardi was seemingly critical of league-wide mask mandates.
“I don’t know how a league can supersede the local decision making,” he said. “I’ll be very candid with you, I think that’s a little overreach. But if all those schools would agree to that, I guess that may be something they can consider.”
When asked if officials would be required to wear masks Lombardi sent more mixed signals.
“We’re not, it would have to be the individual official,” he said. “If we have somebody that has activity induced asthma, that’s a medical condition and they can opt out.”
When asked if they were going against the governor’s mandate then, Lombardi said: “No, we’re following that.” He again cited the Section 3 exemption in the mandate for health-related reasons.
He eventually concluded: “We’re adopting the order, we’re not defying the order.”
The Mid-Penn will require all officials to wear masks.
