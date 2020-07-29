Watch Now: PIAA proceeding with 'shell' plan for fall sports despite questions, neighboring states announcing delayed starts

If that team played another team (or teams) just before the positive test, Lombardi said: “Hopefully they will be informed, and then we will move down through the protocols from the CDC and Department of Health.”

But Lombardi did not believe there are health risks for any teams that have to quarantine midseason and return to play. It would be unfeasible for a team to play a game on the 15th day after a positive test having not practiced for two weeks, meaning there would need to be at least a day or more for a team to get back on the practice field. Lombardi downplayed the potential risk for severe injuries once a team returns from quarantine.

“You’re asking me to speculate a little bit, but I don’t think that would because the quarantine is obviously the teen,” he said. “But the real quarantine is those that may have been in contact, so those other students aren’t gonna be sitting idly by. So, I don’t think there’s a health risk there if done properly.”

Asked to clarify if teams can practice during their quarantine, Lombardi did not have a definitive answer and said it’s currently being left up to member school districts.