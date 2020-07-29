Watch Now: PIAA proceeding with 'shell' plan for fall sports despite questions, neighboring states announcing delayed starts

In 12 days high school football will begin in Pennsylvania.
So says the PIAA, which Wednesday during its last scheduled board of directors meeting before the fall sports campaign begins said the plan is to continue on as scheduled.
“[The Sport Medicine Advisory Committee is] adamant that if each and every one of us at our schools with our return-to-school as well as our health and safety plan, if we execute them on a daily basis to the nth degree, we have a chance to protect ourselves, protect others and protect the season,” PIAA executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi told the board during a meeting that started at 3 p.m. and was held once again on Zoom due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic that has now claimed the lives of 150,000 Americans.
Despite more than 20 states delaying fall sports or pushing the season back to the spring, according to MaxPreps, and the PSAC, MAC, Centennial Conference, Ivy League and Patriot League also canceling fall sports, Pennsylvania will press on.
Some of the state’s neighbors — including New Jersey, West Virginia, Virginia and New York — will begin the season several weeks later. Virginia announced previously football would begin March 1, and New York has already canceled state championships. Ohio may delay its fall season in the coming days. Delaware will likely decide fall sports’ fate Aug. 13. Only Maryland’s public school association appears to be moving forward without significant delays or the prospect of such at this time.
Even football-mad Texas, which has seen a surge of COVID-19 cases in the last month, has delayed fall sports.
Board members voted 29-3 in favor of a set of guidelines nearly 25 pages long proposed by the PIAA Strategic Committee outlining steps for individual sports, general recommendations, what to do in the case of a positive COVID-19 test midseason and more. The return to competition guidelines were released publicly shortly after the PIAA meeting concluded around 4:30.
“What we tried to do from a philosophical basis was create a shell here of not every little detail down the rabbit hole, but to give guidelines and guidance of high consideration items that need to be done on a daily basis, especially when we’re hosting events, or traveling to events, or gathering limitations, considerations for spectators if we have the ability to have them,” Lombardi said.
This also came a day after Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine declined to support the SMAC’s decision, continuing to cast doubt on if the state will inevitably allow the PIAA to proceed.
“We’re going to be looking at all of those different pieces of data, not only in terms of return to school, but also in terms of sports,” Levine said Tuesday during a press conference. “All of that is being considered. We want to make sure that we have the best data before those decisions are made.”
HS & Youth Sports: Gov. Tom Wolf releases broad return-to-play guidelines for counties in yellow, green phases
On Wednesday, the Department of Health reported there were 15 new cases in Cumberland County, the sixth straight day of double-digit cases. The rolling average, now 17.43, has increased seven straight days. There were 834 new cases statewide. Since June 13, there has been an increase in the number of daily cases statewide from 323 to as many as 1,213 on July 24.
Lombardi said the PIAA is working closely with Gov. Tom Wolf’s office to convince the state they can hold a fall sports season. If the state determines it will not allow high school sports in the fall, Lombardi said the PIAA will comply.
They are also working to “soften” rules allowing just 25 people in an indoor facility at one time — a statewide mandate that would impact girls volleyball, which can have teams of 12, plus a coach, scorekeeper and two officials. The state has given no indication it will do so. Fans are currently not allowed under PIAA guidelines to adhere to PDE guidelines.
The PIAA will ask member schools who have an athlete test positive for COVID-19 during the season to quarantine for two weeks, postponing or potentially losing out on multiple games. Games could be entered as “no contest” during the regular season, not as a forfeit, pending district approval. But during the postseason, that team would have to forfeit.
If that team played another team (or teams) just before the positive test, Lombardi said: “Hopefully they will be informed, and then we will move down through the protocols from the CDC and Department of Health.”
But Lombardi did not believe there are health risks for any teams that have to quarantine midseason and return to play. It would be unfeasible for a team to play a game on the 15th day after a positive test having not practiced for two weeks, meaning there would need to be at least a day or more for a team to get back on the practice field. Lombardi downplayed the potential risk for severe injuries once a team returns from quarantine.
“You’re asking me to speculate a little bit, but I don’t think that would because the quarantine is obviously the teen,” he said. “But the real quarantine is those that may have been in contact, so those other students aren’t gonna be sitting idly by. So, I don’t think there’s a health risk there if done properly.”
Asked to clarify if teams can practice during their quarantine, Lombardi did not have a definitive answer and said it’s currently being left up to member school districts.
“I wouldn’t go that far at this time,” he said. “Part of that still has to be worked through. And a lot of it has to do with the school’s local policies, and they vary from school to school.”
Within Cumberland County alone, Cedar Cliff field hockey, boys soccer and baseball have all reported at least one positive test for COVID-19 on their rosters. Shippensburg football and Big Spring girls volleyball also have reported positives in recent weeks. In all cases, each team shut down their offseason workouts for two weeks.
HS Sports: Cedar Cliff boys soccer, field hockey workouts suspended after two players test positive for COVID-19
Teams have been allowed to open voluntary offseason workouts since mid-June when the PIAA and Department of Education released resocialization guidelines for grade-school sports, pending school board approval. Most school boards within the county approved guidelines presented by their athletic departments by July 4, in some cases limiting those that could resume to just fall sports.
The PIAA did add in flexibility for school districts to consider, including alternate and hybrid schedules to start their seasons, potentially limiting the state championship brackets to essentially district champions only and allowing teams who did not qualify for the postseason to play out their regular season beyond the district deadlines, particularly in cases where a team starts its season late or has to quarantine for multiple weeks and wishes to make up contests.
Schools have the option to delay the start of their fall sports seasons until Sept. 18 for football or Sept. 14 for all other sports. Or, in a hybrid format, schools have the option of beginning the fall season no later than Oct. 5 upon an approved request by that school’s district committee.
“That would be a local league or conference conversation,” Lombardi said. “Now that we have given this direction to all our leagues, conferences and districts, people will go back and sit down and say, ‘Now, look at how this will look for us. Who is going to start where?”
Lombardi said some school districts have been under pressure to delay the start of their seasons to after Labor Day.
“They wanted the flexibility,” he said. “Not knowing that answer, which is a great question, that may impact what we do in the regular season, which then may impact what we do in the postseason.”
The PIAA will still require all sports except girls tennis and golf complete 15 preseason practices before starting the regular season.
As for the postseason, the PIAA is having discussions about limiting the state championships in all sports to just district champs — golf and cross country would have the total number of athletes reduced. That could also run in conjunction with reduced district playoff fields and a shortened regular season. The PIAA did not commit to any set plan; the next scheduled board meeting is Aug. 26, two days before the first football games could potentially start this year.
The hope, Lombardi said, is to complete the fall season before Thanksgiving. Typically all sports except football have concluded by that time, with football state championships running into December.
The fall sports calendar officially kicks off, barring a sudden unforeseen change, Aug. 10 with football heat acclimation. On Aug. 17, all sports can begin practicing. On Aug. 20, golf’s regular season begins, followed by girls tennis four days later. The first week of the football season is set for Aug. 28, and the remaining fall sports can start their regular season Sept. 4.
The COVID-19 Impact: The plans, unique summer schedule and costs of high school offseason workouts in a pandemic
The COVID-19 Impact: Team fundraisers all but shut down. That is forcing booster clubs and coaches to make changes
The COVID-19 Impact: More Zoom, more virtual tours, more livestreaming and the challenges recruits and college coaches face
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.