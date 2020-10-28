Watch Now: PIAA executive director 'cautiously optimistic' winter sports will start on time despite rising case counts in Pa.

There are 23 days until the PIAA winter sports schedule officially begins.
And more than three weeks out, executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi remains “cautiously optimistic” the winter season — constituting all indoor sports: basketball, wrestling, swimming and competitive cheer — will begin as scheduled.
Teams can begin official offseason practices Nov. 20, and games can begin Dec. 11. Unlike the fall season, which was delayed nearly two weeks, the PIAA does not intend to delay the winter season and has not approved any plans to allow schools to do so.
Guidelines for the winter season — which will include a combination of National Federation of High School Associations guidelines and ones formulated by the PIAA’s sport steering committees — will be released by Thursday, he said. They were approved during Wednesday’s board of directors meeting.
“[Our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee] felt as long as [our member schools] have health and safety plans, that the strict adherence to those plans, if they’re enforced locally, that we can continue to keep an eye on what’s going on in the commonwealth with cases and those types of things — that we could take it in a step-by-step cautious approach, and get winter started and then see how far we can go,” Lombardi said.
Lombardi’s cautious optimism comes as Pennsylvania is experiencing record-high case counts. The state reported 2,228 new cases Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s record of 2,751. The spring peak came April 9 when Pennsylvania reported 1,965 new cases. The seven-day rolling average has now eclipsed 2,000 (it was 2,054 Wednesday) for the first time. In April, that number peaked at 1,686.
While hospitalizations haven’t spiked yet, experts routinely explain those numbers tend to trail by about two weeks. Experts warn Pennsylvania is nearing a surge in cases that has crippled other states in recent weeks.
Cumberland County had 29 positive cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday’s report and had a positivity rate from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22 of 6.6%.
DOH: 29 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Wednesday as Pa. passes 200,000 total cases
Despite the surge, the PIAA is committed to proceeding as planned with the winter season, with some recommended changes.
Among them will be social distancing guidelines for teams on benches, and the recommendation coaches and players on the bench wear masks during competition. The wrestling steering committee recommends all teams bring their own colored ankle braces, especially during tournaments, to avoid cross contamination.
Swimming’s steering committee voted at its last meeting to trim the number of qualifiers for each swimming event from 32 to 16 this season. There will be no changes in the number of state diving qualifiers. The basketball and wrestling committees are discussing cutting the number of qualifiers but have not committed to a number.
“What our committee did say the other night was we cannot become complacent,” Lombardi said. “We have to be strident and strong supporters of doing the right thing for mitigation every day and not relax and let our guard down. Or it will go through us quickly, and we don’t want that to happen.”
Winter sports were abruptly halted in March. The wrestling state championships were finished a week before the pandemic shut down sports across the country. The basketball state championships ended in the quarterfinals, and swimming was shut down in the middle of the second day for Class 3A, with 2A teams never able to compete.
Lombardi said the SMAC learned lessons from the fall season, and Lombardi said he has confidence a winter season can begin after girls volleyball and water polo held its season with few major incidents.
“Part of the commentary we had the other night was just take the fall — if we arbitrarily just shut down and didn’t take the step-by-step approach, we wouldn’t have gotten anything in,” Lombardi said. “And we would be coming here at a date and say, ‘Look at all the weeks we missed.’ And they think that’s a pretty big lesson to be learn. So by doing that we’re going to try to start cautiously relying on each school to sanitize, and social distance, and do masks and do all those health and safety plan items that they have on a daily basis and see what we can get in.”
The next PIAA board meeting is Nov. 18, two days before the winter season is set to begin.
A Timeout With ... Cumberland Valley grad Morgan Baughman who is gearing up for her first year as Red Land girls basketball's head coach
District 3 Football: Harrisburg in, then out; Mechanicsburg, Boiling Springs highlight local playoff contingent
Support Local Journalism
On fall sports
The PIAA clarified how many games fall sports teams can play this season.
The PIAA is allowing teams that qualify for district or state playoff games to play regular season games after they are eliminated up until Thanksgiving. Due to some questions about the rule, the PIAA clarified that teams can only play a maximum number of games equal to the number of regular season games they are allowed in a typical year — in the case of football, that’s 10.
For example: Mechanicsburg football will play six games before next week’s District 3 semifinal. If the Wildcats lose that game to No. 1 Governor Mifflin, they will have played seven total games. Mechanicsburg would be allowed three more regular season games after that.
That applies to all sports, not just football. Soccer is allowed a maximum of 18 games.
Teams that continue to advance through the postseason and have reached that maximum number of games will not be barred from finishing their playoff run. They just won’t be allowed to add any regular season games once they are knocked out of the postseason.
- The PIAA is entertaining the idea of allowing 1,100 fans “per side” for the state football championships. Lombardi said that number is not final yet.
- Higher seeds will host playoff games through the semifinals this year, in a change prompted by the pandemic. The finals will remain at Hersheypark Stadium.
- District 2’s Wyoming Valley West will decide Thursday if it will resume fall sports after it shut down. If not, WVW’s football team would drop out of the Class 5A championships. The PIAA will alter that bracket if needed, affecting District 3’s champion. Instead of playing the District 7 champ, District 3’s representative would instead play District 1’s champ.
- The PIAA will allow cross country runners at next week’s state championships in Hershey to have four wristbands. One is for them, while the other three are for friends or family. The wristbands will be color coded, with colors indicating what time those fans are allowed to stay at the meet. Fans will have to leave by designated times to keep the Hersheypark Parkview course from becoming crowded.
- The PIAA approved on a final reading a plan to allow schools that did not compete in fall sports to hold an alternative spring schedule. Details of how that would work were not available. Teams that competed in fewer than 25% of games this fall would qualify for the alternative season. In the Midstate, Milton Hershey and Reading were two schools that shut down fall sports. Harrisburg originally shut down but reversed course late in September and got several games in for most sports.
Wrestling recommendations
The PIAA board kicked back a voted recommendation from the wrestling steering committee to allow schools to hold a maximum of four multiteam duals or individual tournaments for just the 2020-21 season. Typically schools can only host two such events.
Mark Byers requested the proposal be returned to the steering committee to change the wording to allow more multiteam duals but not more individual tournaments, which Byers said presents a potential COVID-19 health risk. Byers said team duals can be better managed to follow social distancing protocols.
“Some states have indicated to me just anecdotally that they have stopped those tournaments or really minimized them to just four schools only,” Lombardi said. “So we wanna kick that around with our experts and see where we can go. I think we need some input before we come up with a final answer.”
The wrestling steering committee also recommends teams bring their own green and red ankle bracelets and not share them with other teams. It also recommends during tournaments host schools create designated warm-up zones rather than allowing the typical mass warm-up on the floor with dozens of wrestlers sparring, jogging and stretching in close proximity.
Budget update
In a rare move, the PIAA held an open public discussion to explore possible changes to how to boost revenue. The moves would be long-term and not just for the COVID-stricken calendar. Nothing was approved.
Lombardi said the PIAA was financially healthy after the 2019-20 season because winter sports got in nearly all of their seasons. But the PIAA expects significant losses this year due to the pandemic.
Among the ideas, which most board members said they preferred not to do but they may be forced to explore — increasing ticket prices from $8, which has been that way since around 2002, Lombardi said; increasing livestreaming and broadcasting rights fees; charging teams that qualify for states to pay a participation fee, which Lombardi said some states do; and looking into other advertising options.
The PIAA this year did waive the reimbursements it typically gives to schools traveling long distances for a state competition.
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Mid-Penn Cross Country
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!