Watch Now: PIAA executive director 'cautiously optimistic' winter sports will start on time despite rising case counts in Pa.

Winter sports were abruptly halted in March. The wrestling state championships were finished a week before the pandemic shut down sports across the country. The basketball state championships ended in the quarterfinals, and swimming was shut down in the middle of the second day for Class 3A, with 2A teams never able to compete.

“Part of the commentary we had the other night was just take the fall — if we arbitrarily just shut down and didn’t take the step-by-step approach, we wouldn’t have gotten anything in,” Lombardi said. “And we would be coming here at a date and say, ‘Look at all the weeks we missed.’ And they think that’s a pretty big lesson to be learn. So by doing that we’re going to try to start cautiously relying on each school to sanitize, and social distance, and do masks and do all those health and safety plan items that they have on a daily basis and see what we can get in.”