Watch Now: Levine says state has no plans to issue mandate or order banning school sports

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday the state has no plans to issue a mandate that youth and high school sports not be played in the state until at least January 2021.
Levine, speaking during a news conference updating COVID-19 issues in the state, said Gov. Tom Wolf stands by his strong recommendation that all school sports, including recreational and club sports, be postponed until Jan. 1.
“I think it’s really important to take the same lessons about COVID-19 that Penn State took, that the Big Ten took, that the PAC 12 took and that school sports be postponed as well as recreational sports until Jan. 1,” Levine said.
Asked if Wolf was “prepared to take the next step” and make a mandate or order to halt the start of fall sports start, she said: "The governor has been very clear about that. There are no plans to do that.”
The Pennsylvania Athletic Oversight Committee prepared to meet Tuesday and discuss how school sports can be played safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The PIAA had been making plans to start the season as scheduled when Wolf’s administration issued a “strong recommendation” in early August that scholastic and recreational youth sports be put off until January to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The surprise announcement prompted the PIAA to push back the start of mandatory sports practices for two weeks while it decided its next move.
"That mixing is really counterproductive and can lead to more spread of COVID-19,” Levine said.
In response to the criticism that there’s little or no data from Pennsylvania to back the decision to halt fall sports, Levine said school sports haven’t even started, so she couldn't use data from sports that haven’t officially started.
She did say the department used data from other states. “Children from other states are really no different than children here," she added.
Levine said they have seen “a significant increase” in the number of cases of COVID-19 in children under the age of 19 in almost all regions of the state, though the department has not been able to track it to a specific game or practice.
“We have seen an increase and we’re concerned about that,” Levine said.
There also 43 cases of the severe pediatric illness associated with COVID-19 Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children with 19 cases still under investigation.
“The idea that children don’t get COVID-19 is incorrect and the idea that children can’t get very sick from COVID-19 is incorrect,” Levine said. “It is absolutely not worth the risk in terms of sports for our children.”
Reporter Tammie Gitt contributed to this story.
The COVID-19 Impact: How pandemic can impact teen athletes' mental health, and what can help prevent issues
Email Jeff Pratt at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.