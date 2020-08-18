You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Levine says state has no plans to issue mandate or order banning school sports
alert top story

Watch Now: Levine says state has no plans to issue mandate or order banning school sports

{{featured_button_text}}
Dr. Rachel Levine

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday the state has no plans to issue a mandate that youth and high school sports not be played in the state until at least January 2021.

Levine, speaking during a news conference updating COVID-19 issues in the state, said Gov. Tom Wolf stands by his strong recommendation that all school sports, including recreational and club sports, be postponed until Jan. 1.

“I think it’s really important to take the same lessons about COVID-19 that Penn State took, that the Big Ten took, that the PAC 12 took and that school sports be postponed as well as recreational sports until Jan. 1,” Levine said.

Asked if Wolf was “prepared to take the next step” and make a mandate or order to halt the start of fall sports start, she said: "The governor has been very clear about that. There are no plans to do that.”

The Pennsylvania Athletic Oversight Committee prepared to meet Tuesday and discuss how school sports can be played safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The PIAA had been making plans to start the season as scheduled when Wolf’s administration issued a “strong recommendation” in early August that scholastic and recreational youth sports be put off until January to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The surprise announcement prompted the PIAA to push back the start of mandatory sports practices for two weeks while it decided its next move.

Levine said Tuesday that PIAA sports are not contained within a district or a county and a team’s travels would keep athletes on buses in close contact as they travel and can put them into areas that have higher rates of COVID-19.

"That mixing is really counterproductive and can lead to more spread of COVID-19,” Levine said.

In response to the criticism that there’s little or no data from Pennsylvania to back the decision to halt fall sports, Levine said school sports haven’t even started, so she couldn't use data from sports that haven’t officially started.

She did say the department used data from other states. “Children from other states are really no different than children here," she added.

Levine said they have seen “a significant increase” in the number of cases of COVID-19 in children under the age of 19 in almost all regions of the state, though the department has not been able to track it to a specific game or practice.

“We have seen an increase and we’re concerned about that,” Levine said.

There also 43 cases of the severe pediatric illness associated with COVID-19 Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children with 19 cases still under investigation.

“The idea that children don’t get COVID-19 is incorrect and the idea that children can’t get very sick from COVID-19 is incorrect,” Levine said. “It is absolutely not worth the risk in terms of sports for our children.”

Reporter Tammie Gitt contributed to this story.

The COVID-19 Impact: How pandemic can impact teen athletes' mental health, and what can help prevent issues

Sports during COVID: Dickinson psychology professor discusses mental health warning signs, impact on teens
Sports during COVID: Dickinson psychology professor discusses mental health warning signs, impact on teens
The COVID-19 Impact: Diagnosed with depression, Northern's Emma Rosensteel is focused on senior season, staying positive amidst pandemic
The COVID-19 Impact: Diagnosed with depression, Northern's Emma Rosensteel is focused on senior season, staying positive amidst pandemic
+3
The COVID-19 Impact: Athletes can build resiliency, sense of identity through sports, but pandemic can be threat to mental health
The COVID-19 Impact: Athletes can build resiliency, sense of identity through sports, but pandemic can be threat to mental health
The COVID-19 Impact: Dickinson professor outlines mental health warning signs, how to monitor teens
The COVID-19 Impact: Dickinson professor outlines mental health warning signs, how to monitor teens
The COVID-19 Impact: Mix of frustration, increased caution after Cedar Cliff boys soccer returns from quarantine
The COVID-19 Impact: Mix of frustration, increased caution after Cedar Cliff boys soccer returns from quarantine

Email Jeff Pratt at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PIAA official: 'Fairly comfortable' fall sports can proceed
High school

PIAA official: 'Fairly comfortable' fall sports can proceed

“Athletes are in close contact, not just on the field but in locker rooms and in transit. The virus is not stopping and spreads more easily when people are in close contact,” said the governor's spokesperson, Lyndsay Kensinger. “Minimizing our exposure to COVID-19 is paramount. Our focus remains on safely getting students back to learning and, if possible, in the classroom.”

PIAA official: 'Fairly comfortable' fall sports can proceed
High school

PIAA official: 'Fairly comfortable' fall sports can proceed

“Athletes are in close contact, not just on the field but in locker rooms and in transit. The virus is not stopping and spreads more easily when people are in close contact,” said the governor's spokesperson, Lyndsay Kensinger. “Minimizing our exposure to COVID-19 is paramount. Our focus remains on safely getting students back to learning and, if possible, in the classroom.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News