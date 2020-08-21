Watch Now: Coaches 'excited,' but some remain concerned after PIAA votes to proceed with fall sports; Mid-Penn to start Sept. 4

The PIAA also agreed to a motion to continue to monitor how many teams drop out this season and explore options for them to have an alternative season. Lombardi would not provide any information as to how an alternative would work or how many schools would have to opt out before the PIAA would scrap the entire fall season.

“The board recognized that there are areas of the state that might be shut down for a good period of time,” Lombardi said. “And as the board stated all the way back in May, we want to provide as many opportunities for students to participate as possible. So by monitoring that, if there’s an area that may not be playing sports, we want to take a good look at possibly coming up with alternate solutions if it’s a large area schools.”

That means the possibility of two fall seasons at different times.

It’s a contrast from the last few months in which Lombardi has shown little interest in a fall sports season. But with the Philadelphia Public League opting out together, plus other schools individually, the PIAA is open to two fall seasons if needed.