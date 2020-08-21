Watch Now: Coaches 'excited,' but some remain concerned after PIAA votes to proceed with fall sports; Mid-Penn to start Sept. 4

There will be fall sports after all.
The PIAA voted 25-5 just shy of 3:30 p.m. Friday to proceed with a fall sports season that will begin Aug. 24 with heat acclimation week for football.
Thus ends a critical phase of a months-long saga that pitted the PIAA against a coronavirus that has claimed the lives of nearly 175,000 Americans, Gov. Tom Wolf’s “strong recommendation” against any youth or prep sports the rest of this year and a growing list of state schools that are opting out.
The meeting lasted 31 minutes in total, a short and decisive move by an organization that has deliberated for months.
The next phase, though, is if the fall can proceed without serious issues, from player and coach illnesses to entire teams or schools dropping out midseason due to cases of COVID-19. The PIAA remains confident it will, but it is hardly a certainty.
“We know there’s no guarantees — there’s no guarantees of anything — but we’re at least making the attempt to try,” executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said during the media session. “And if it doesn’t go well, and we have to shut down, we’ll do it.”
With the vote, Mid-Penn Conference schools, including a dozen schools in Cumberland County, will begin their preseason Sept. 4 (some will begin Sept. 8), with a condensed regular season beginning later in the month.
Two District 3 officials initiated the vote — Doug Bohannon motioned to begin fall sports, and Dave Bitting seconded. The five votes against the motion were District 7’s Michael Allison, District 8’s Karen Arnold, school administration rep LeeAnn Wentzel, school board CEO Nathan Mains and principals rep Jonathan Bauer. Two board members were not present for the vote.
“I think the board took two weeks to weigh very seriously what their constituents were saying, and I think it’s a good thing, as illustrated by the vote,” PIAA executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said.
Under the Mid-Penn’s plan the first golf matches will be the week of Labor Day, girls tennis will start shortly after, football’s opening night will be Sept. 25, and soccer, field hockey, girls volleyball and cross country will begin competition Sept. 26.
“I’m excited to know that we’re going to have a fall season,” said Big Spring girls volleyball coach Cara Rhone; whose team quarantined for two weeks during offseason workouts due to a positive case for the virus.
How many teams ultimately suit up is yet to be seen. On Thursday, Harrisburg joined a growing list of school districts around the state that said they will not allow fall sports. The Cougars joined Milton Hershey as the only two Mid-Penn Conference schools, so far, to can the season. One of the state’s largest school districts, Reading, shut down fall sports earlier this month.
The PIAA also agreed to a motion to continue to monitor how many teams drop out this season and explore options for them to have an alternative season. Lombardi would not provide any information as to how an alternative would work or how many schools would have to opt out before the PIAA would scrap the entire fall season.
“The board recognized that there are areas of the state that might be shut down for a good period of time,” Lombardi said. “And as the board stated all the way back in May, we want to provide as many opportunities for students to participate as possible. So by monitoring that, if there’s an area that may not be playing sports, we want to take a good look at possibly coming up with alternate solutions if it’s a large area schools.”
That means the possibility of two fall seasons at different times.
It’s a contrast from the last few months in which Lombardi has shown little interest in a fall sports season. But with the Philadelphia Public League opting out together, plus other schools individually, the PIAA is open to two fall seasons if needed.
“The information that we were provided was that there seems to be a large majority of people that are going to participate,” Lombardi said. “That may differ in an area or two of the state, and therefore the board wanted to give them the opportunity to participate in that season.”
While most athletic directors and coaches have, at least publicly, expressed support for a fall sports season, there have been public and private concerns in the area.
“I’m still, I wanna be enthusiastic, but I don’t wanna put my girls in a situation that jeopardizes their health,” Carlisle girls soccer coach Greg Clippinger said. “I’m not the one that’s saying, ‘Rah, rah, rah, let’s go get ‘em.’ I’m the one saying, ‘That’s OK.’”
Clippinger said he has unanswered questions and concerns about the season, including the health and safety of coaches as he is a few years from retirement. He would prefer a spring soccer season in March and April, if he had a vote.
“I’m excited about playing the games, I just don’t want the game to be so compromised and the experience so compromised … then it’s not much of a season,” he said.
The PIAA recently began citing liability as a concern. It failed to convince Wolf to provide liability help to cover schools and the PIAA during a pandemic. The organization said adding that sort of liability is a prohibitive cost.
“At this time I don’t have any more information than I reported to the [Pennsylvania Sports] Oversight Committee on Tuesday,” Lombardi said. “We are looking at possibly getting something not only for our association that way, but the schools, and that’s to be determined. Our initial information is it may be cost prohibitive, but we will work through that.”
More coaches react
Boiling Springs girls soccer coach Steve Brookens: “I’ll say somewhat relief that the PIAA wants to move forward with this, but, you know, you still got the catch of the districts and the schools can make the decision if they want to pull the plug. I still think there’s an air of uncertainty. … My main thing going forward is to make sure that the players understand that a lot of this is in their hands, that they’re following the guidelines [in place].”
Big Spring field hockey coach Angie Noreika: “So excited. I got so many texts messages from my players, they were so excited.”
Wolf, Benninghoff chime in
There was also quick reaction from Harrisburg.
“The PIAA … made the right decision to take an independent stand and allow fall sports to continue,” Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff said in a statement. “As a parent, grandparent and former coach, I know school sports and extracurricular activities are more than just fun. They are a chance for students to gain confidence, learn from life-changing mentorships and find motivation to achieve more academically.”
“The governor has a deep appreciation for the importance of athletics and the role sports play in the lives of student-athletes,” Wolf spokesperson Lyndsay Kensinger said in the email Friday to PennLive. “The governor’s recommendation is grounded in public health evidence and a common-sense reaction to league after league cancelling or postponing their fall seasons, outbreaks across the country, growing evidence of higher transmission in children, protecting higher-risk adults, and the fundamentally important need to get kids back into learning in classrooms. Every gathering outside the classroom jeopardizes a school’s ability to resume in-person instruction because it increases the risk of super-spreading events.”
No fans in the seats
Lombardi was again asked about whether spectators will be allowed at games. Nothing has changed, however, and the PIAA does not have say in whether fans will eventually be allowed.
The Department of Education and Department of Health currently limit the number of people at an outdoor high school sports event to 250 and bar fans from attending. For indoor events, that number is 25, a particular challenge for girls volleyball and water polo this fall, which cannot feasibly play a match under those limitations.
Lombardi did encourage parents and schools to call local representatives to keep applying pressure to increase the limits so at least fans can attend. He cited Ohio, which is allowing 1,500 fans at games, and said he’d like to see 25% of stadium capacity, or at least parents.
“I would hope that maybe the administrative staff could sit with us and we could come up with a number or a percentage that makes some sense,” Lombardi said.
Archer's ministry: Fueled by love and basketball, Central Penn coach overcame traumatic childhood to become proud family man, educator
Transfers not allowed
The PIAA is not allowing exemptions for athletes to transfer for athletic reasons from schools that will not compete this fall to other schools that will play their sport.
Rumblings on social media from concerned fans and families believe there will be an influx of transfers from a school like Harrisburg to nearby Central Dauphin. The PIAA is not changing its rules.
“The transfer rule is in effect,” Lombardi said.
An athlete’s only recourse, Lombardi said, is to work with their school to see about getting a season, even if in the spring.
Rules changes for 2020
The PIAA did relax some rules for football heat acclimation week.
Normal rules require teams have five straight days of heat acclimation, with a minimum of three hours per day alternating between five-hour and three-hour days. Teams cannot go for more than three hours at a time and must take a two-hour break before starting the next half of that day’s practice.
This year only, if teams can’t reach three-hour minimum during heat week, the team is “expected to maximize the time available for heat acclimatization on those days to satisfy the spirit and intent of this guideline.
