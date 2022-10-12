York Suburban girls volleyball rallies from deficit to edge Trinity in 5 sets

York Suburban rallied from down one game to snatch a 3-2 victory over Trinity at Trinity High School Wednesday night. The game scores were 17-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19 and 15-11.

The Trojans are ranked third in the District 3 class 3A bracket power rankings. Trinity is the top seed in the 2A field.

With the match tied at two games each, Trinity fell behind 11-5 in the fifth set as Avia Duerr served four straight points. The Trojans did a solid job of keeping the ball in play throughout the final four games. Jesslyn Ross served several points to get the Shamrocks back within two at 11-9. Two bad serves and a Makenna Stockton rip gave the Trojans the comeback win.

“I challenged the kids after game four to refuse to lose,” Trojan coach Sonia Guyer said.

Trinity came out on fire in the opening game and spread the ball around. The Shamrocks led 15-12 and Jessica Minnick went on a service run to give the Shamrocks a 20-12 lead. A Sammi McAuliffe kill and an Abbie McMullin kill gave the 'Rocks the 25-17 victory.

After a riot act discussion by Guyer after the first game, the Trojans came out and found their big hitters in Eleah Steiner, Stockton and Colbie McKenna. McKenna and Steiner had a height advantage over the Shamrocks, which proved even better as the ‘Rocks struggled to get clean blocks on their hits.

“I just told our kids that we came here to play, and we were prepared for it, but we certainly didn’t do much of that in the first game,” Guyer said. “I reminded our kids that we were a good team and we just needed to play like that.”

The second game was tied at 20, but the Trojans went to Steiner who had two hits and a block in the final five points to even the match. York Suburban won Game 2 25-22.

Game 3 went back-and-forth and stay tied at 11. McAuliffe found her spot at the service line and rolled off four points, including a hit from Melissa Zack. Lucy Broadrick served a couple of points as a sub and the Shamrocks led 18-14.

Stockton had a couple of big hits to keep the Trojans in the game and closed the deficit to 21-19. The final four Trinity points were two kills by Adeline Woodward and one each from McAuliffe and Jayda Gray.

Tied at 11 in Game 4, the Trojans went on a 7-1 run behind Steiner and Stockton. Trinity closed the gap to 19-16, but the Trojans used two huge hits by Stockton to close out the match.

“It was a good match. We just did some things tonight that we don’t normally do,” Shamrock coach John Barrick said. “We struggled with serves and we made some uncharacteristic mistakes on hits. We felt our outside hitters could take advantage of their front. We also struggled to get blocks up tonight and gave them too many free hits. I scheduled this game because we need to see teams like this to prepare us for the playoffs. This match was good for us. We played well at times, but we didn’t play our best match tonight.”

“It wasn’t pretty, but we just have to grit it out,” Guyer said.