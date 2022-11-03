York Catholic shifts the momentum, hoists District 3 2A girls volleyball title in 3-1 win over Trinity

YORK — The York Catholic girls volleyball team looks at each set in a match as starting from square one.

The Irish use the mantra as a confidence booster whether they’re controlling the match or whether they’re behind.

That proverbial reset button surfaced for York Catholic Thursday night in the District 3 Class 2A Championship against Trinity. Down a set and trailing the Shamrocks 19-14 in Game 2, the Irish flipped the script. Bursting for an 11-3 run, York Catholic snagged the second set and fired off a collection of spurts in games 3 and 4 to deliver a 3-1 victory and hoist its third district title as a program.

The Irish nabbed the last three sets by scores of 25-22, 25-16 and 25-19. Trinity claimed Game 1 with a 25-14 decision.

“You just want to extend the match as long as possible, because with volleyball, it’s great, you just start over at zero,” York Catholic head coach Phillip Autrey said. “So, down that first set, it’s only 1-0, the score doesn’t matter. So, coming back in that second set, I said we just need to keep it close until we can inch ahead and see what happens.”

The pivotal 11-3 stretch in the second set was ignited by a 5-0 run and followed with a 4-0 tear. That gave the Irish (20-1) the momentum they needed the rest of the way through.

“That was the key for us, to try and get there in that second set,” Autrey said. “And then the momentum, the confidence took over and showed in us in those last few sets.”

With the pendulum swinging to the Irish side, Trinity (19-3) began to lose its grip. York Catholic sped out to an 18-10 advantage in Game 3 and a 15-8 lead in Game 4. The Shamrocks showed little resistance in the third set but strung together a 6-0 tear in the fourth set and forced the Irish to strap in.

York Catholic bore down in both instances.

“The momentum switched on us somewhere in the second game — I don’t really know which point it was,” Trinity head coach John Barrick said. “And then they basically played perfect the rest of the way. They were just on the whole night. We got a couple of mistakes here and there out of them, and we didn’t play our game for sure. And that happens sometimes at this level.”

Trinity set the tone in the first set, offering minimal leeway to the other side of the net. Jayda Gray punctuated the Shamrocks’ early surge, authoring 3-0 and 9-0 service runs. The 9-0 spree polished off the Game 1 victory.

Gray kept a steady service hand across the remaining three sets, tallying another pair of 6-0 runs.

“That was ours,” Barrick said of the first set. “We played great. We swung on them. We wore them down a little bit, and I thought, ‘Man, this is looking pretty good.’ And then somewhere in that second set, the momentum just literally changed, and that happens in our game. You can flip it like that, and it’s hard to turn it back around.”

York Catholic advances to the PIAA Tournament behind the district gold and is scheduled to face the second seed out of District 12 at a site and time to be determined in Tuesday’s first round. The Shamrocks had previously beaten the Irish in the last three district finals.

“It’s something that you don’t see in a lot of our matches, because the teams aren’t at the level of Trinity,” Autrey said of York Catholic’s fight, “but that’s what I see in practice every day. They go and battle each other that hard, so that way when they weren’t playing well, and Trinity was really putting it to us, I knew that if we could just get our footing and get our confidence again, that we’d be able to compete. And that’s what they did.”