Volleyball notes: Highlights from weekend tournaments

Northern once again conquered its opposition at the 10th Annual Bulldog Harvest Festival, cruising atop the bracket at Big Spring.
The Lady Bears got first place in the Big Spring Tournament!!!! pic.twitter.com/mg7dlNIjvn— Northern Athletics (@NHSpbears) September 4, 2021
At Trinity Saturday, the Class 2A state champion Shamrocks hosted 26 teams in a Labor Day Launch tournament, reaching the semifinals before falling to Spring Grove. Trinity garnered a pair of 2-0 wins over Mechanicsburg and Penn Manor.
