Volleyball notes: Highlights from weekend tournaments
Girls Volleyball

Volleyball notes: Highlights from weekend tournaments

Northern once again conquered its opposition at the 10th Annual Bulldog Harvest Festival, cruising atop the bracket at Big Spring.

At Trinity Saturday, the Class 2A state champion Shamrocks hosted 26 teams in a Labor Day Launch tournament, reaching the semifinals before falling to Spring Grove. Trinity garnered a pair of 2-0 wins over Mechanicsburg and Penn Manor.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

